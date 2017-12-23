I-League 2017-18: Shillong Lajong FC look to maintain winning momentum against NEROCA FC

Shillong: Shillong Lajong FC will look to maintain their winning run against NEROCA FC in the second Northeast derby of the season, set to be played on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Having bagged 10 points from five matches, Lajong are firmly seated in third spot on the league table. Speaking at the press conference head coach Bobby Nongbet said that the they will be careful in this match and will give their hundred percent to win the three vital points at home. He added that since it is their home turf, the players will also be more confident despite their captain, Samuel being injured and remains a doubt for Saturday's game. Lajong believes that they just need to play well and everything else will fall into place.

"Other than Samuel there are no injuries in the squad, but he too is recovering." Bobby Nongbet said.

Whereas NEROCA FC hold the fifth spot on the table with seven points after their inspired draw against Mohun Bagan on Turesday. Head Coach Gift Raikhan said that he is really grateful to Lajong for hosting them in Shillong and he is really looking forward into the match. NEROCA is a new club in the I-League but it was formed in 1965.

He believes that they have a team which is well suited to tackle Lajong at home and will primarily play the matches game by game. Their team is all fit and they expect to play well on Saturday.

Although they are in the fifth position compared to Lajong who are third on the table, they are not much worried about the game because the players know their duties well and he believes that they all will contribute to winning the game.

NEROCA'S goalkeeper and Captain Lalit Thapa said,"Our team is preparing hard and it is a derby for us tomorrow (Saturday). I hope the best team wins."