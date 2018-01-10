I-League 2017-18: Mohun Bagan look to maintain winning run against Minerva Punjab FC

Kolkata: The winless run broken, Mohun Bagan will look to continue the momentum when they take on Minerva Punjab FC in their penultimate Hero I-League home game on Wednesday.

The Green and Maroons are high on confidence after finally scoring in a game from open play after four matches.

Chief coach Sankar Lal Chakraborty, who is only a game old in his new position, will be looking to lift his side from mid-table incongruity.

"We are trying hard to do well but unfortunately that's not happening. No one wants to lose or draw but it happens. The big teams, who are title contenders, will never want this bad patch to continue. We have promised to come back soon," said Chakraborty.

With league leaders East Bengal dropping points the other night, Mohun Bagan can ill-afford to take any chances against Minerva Punjab FC, who looked like the runaway favourites for the title when the season began.

Sony Norde is still nursing his injury but the focus will be on Cameron Watson who played the full 90 minutes on Sunday against Aizawl FC in a 2-0 win but looked well short of full match fitness.

Aser Dipanda Dicka scored but question marks have been pointed on Ansumana Kromah's capability to complement the Cameroonian. However, the Liberian suggests that he prefers a more forward role than he is being given at the club.

Watson stated, "In the last game, the second half was more open. After the first 20 minutes of the first half, all the boys started to play better. I have just joined the side, slowly getting along with the other players.

"We got the result last game and we have to continue that result. We have to get three points every week. It's nothing to get excited about.

"Our whole team, in general, is very good. It took us 15 -20 minutes to settle but then we played well. Raynier (Fernandes) in the middle with me was exceptional. He had a very good game, very energetic, very smart player."

On the other hand, Minerva Punjab FC replied well with a slender 1-0 victory over at Gokulam Kerala FC over the weekend after they lost their first game of the season at the home of the defending champions Aizawl FC prior.

Having played a game less and three points ahead, the Warriors from Ludhiana will be hoping for a repeat of the 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture coincidentally the season opener, if not for a win at least.

"We have immense respect for Mohun Bagan. They are an old club and at home, they are a good side. They have a very good attack and we have to be cautious. Our target is to win the league. We want to be champions. It is a long journey. We have to avoid bad results," Khogen Singh, the head coach said on the eve of the game.