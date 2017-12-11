I-League 2017-18: Minerva Punjab come from behind to edge Chennai City FC; go top of the table

Ludhiana: Hosts Minerva Punjab FC rallied to get the better of Chennai City FC 2-1 and grab the top spot in the I-League pecking order in Ludhiana on Monday.

The visitors took the lead as early as the fifth minute through Jean Michel Joachim, much to the surprise of those present at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Placed seventh in the standings, Chennai City FC held on to the lead the entire first half.

However, the second half started on a great note for the home side as it struck the equaliser when William Opoku Asiedu found the back of the net in the 48th minute. He had scored twice in the team's 2-0 win over Indian Arrows in the last round.

Having restored parity, the tide turned in favour of Minerva Punjab as they went ahead when Kassim Aidara struck in the 59th minute.

There was no change in the scoresheet thereafter as Minerva FC emerged victorious for the third time in the league.