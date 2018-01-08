I-League 2017-18: Indian Arrows look to get back to winning ways against Shillong Lajong

Shillong: Shillong Lajong FC will eye a revenge when they take on Indian Arrows in the reverse fixture of Hero I-League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

After suffering a humbling 0-3 defeat at the hands of the Arrows in their first meeting, the Reds will be heading into the game with renewed determination after their goalless draw against Chennai City FC on Friday.

Having beaten Shillong Lajong in their previous encounter, it will be interesting to see how Arrows handle themselves against Lajong after two back-to-back losses against Kingfisher East Bengal and NEROCA FC.

On being asked about Lajong's game plan for the match, coach Bobby Nongbet said, "We will have to play well and be confident. They are a very good team."

"We should have won Friday's match against Chennai City FC and we need to improve our finishing. We are ready for the match. It is a must-win game for us."

Asked if any changes will be made, Nongbet replied, "We will have to see what happens tomorrow." We haven't lost any game in the new year and that is an advantage for us. We will try our best to win the three points from Indian Arrows", said Lajong midfielder Alen Deory.

"We will play our natural game and they will play theirs and will just have to see what happens tomorrow (Monday)," concluded Alen.

Indian Arrows coach Luis Norton de Matos contemplated that it'll be another 'close game' for his team.

"It is always a close game to us. We know that when we play any game in the I-League, we are never favourites as we have a very young team. We do not have any foreign players but we have proved that if we play with the concentration needed we can achieve good results."

"We play the game for the love of the game. We try to play well and get the experience that we need. If we lose a few matches, it's also a good thing for us because we learn from our mistakes," he further added.