I-League 2017-18: East Bengal ride on Katsumi Yusa, Charles D'Souza's strikes to beat Chennai City

Coimbatore: East Bengal continued their winning run in the Hero I-League 2017-18 thanks to two first-half strikes from Katsumi Yusa and Charles D'Souza against Chennai City.

Yusa and D'Souza scored in the 26th and 31st minute respectively.

Although Romario Jesuraj halved the difference in the 43rd minute, it couldn't deter the Red & Golds' from clinching all three points.

The game began on an attacking note with the hosts pressing hard to score, but failed to convert any. However, the first notable chance for the visitors came in the 16th minute, with a free kick just outside the box, but Katsumi Yusa couldn't make the most of it.

This was followed by a string of failed attacks and counterattacks on both the sides. However, it was the Red & Gold who drew the first blood through a brilliant cross by Al Amna to the gutsy Katsumi Yusa, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

East Bengal soon doubled their lead when a defensive lapse at the Chennai City FC box led to a second goal from Dsouza in the 31st minute.

Chennai City FC, however, came back with a string of attacks on the visitors' side, finally finding the net through Alexander Romario Jesuraj.

The second half saw an open game, with the visitors pressing hard to consolidate their lead while the hosts aiming to equalise. Three failed efforts in the second half from East Bengal's Willis Plaza and Laldanmawia Ralte denied the visitors from putting up an emphatic win against Chennai City FC.