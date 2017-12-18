I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC look to maintain winning run against rivals Shillong Lajong

Aizawl: The people of Aizawl will once again be there to cheer for their team as it prepares to face Shillong Lajong in I-League on Monday. This will be Aizawl's last home game before Christmas and three points against Lajong will be a satisfactory Christmas present for their fans.

Aizawl garnered maximum points in their last home game against Goan side Churchill Brothers, while the club from Meghalaya, Shillong Lajong managed a draw against the mighty Mohun Bagan in their last fixture.

Speaking to the media at the pre-match conference, Lajong coach Bobby Nongbet, who is plying his trade in the league for the first season, expects his team to get three points against the home team.

"It's my first season in I-League at the helm and I'm already feeling the heat. Aizawl has played very well in their last two matches but we will work hard and expect full three points. We will play an attacking football and I expect a good match against Aizawl," said Nongbet.

Aizawl will be without former captain David Lalrinmuana and this season's top-scorer William Lalnunfela who has scored two goals.

Aizawl's coach Paulo Meneses said, "I have a vast knowledge about Lajong and have informed the team as well. They are a young team, with fast and technical players. Like the last game, we will give our best and I expect three points against Lajong."

He added, "The fans will be important, again, and I expect a better crowd than the last game. Against Churchill Brothers, they were terrific throughout the match and that played a key role in winning the match."