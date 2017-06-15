How Team India is proving to be a trailblazer, on and off the field

Our Men in Blue are blazing quite the trail at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England. Barring that one forgettable glitch against Sri Lanka, they have firmly established themselves as the team to beat. Incidentally, this team is the only one to have reached the semifinals in every single ICC tournament, dating back to the 2011 World Cup.

Not just on field, this current crop of cricketers is on point with their game off it as well. Be it Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya, their posts from London show they've got a stylish grip on every aspect of their appearance — from their clothes to their beards.

Grooming Game

Remember the #BreakTheBeard challenge from IPL 10? Well that’s still going very strong.

Here's Jadeja taking the lead and posting his new look before heading out for the Champions Trophy:

Hardik Pandya followed suit, asking all those who'd taken the #BreakTheBeard challenge to keep up with his new look:

Shikhar Dhawan also revealed his #BreakTheBeard look just before the big India/Bangladesh semifinal:

Dapper Dressers

When they aren't sporting their team jerseys, these cricketers like to show off their personal style. Here, once again, is Hardik Pandya, who was spotted making his way around London:

His team mates, be it Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, or Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah, are not far behind. Here they are, just before they set off for a dinner at the Indian High Commissioner’s house:

This young team is winning hearts with their on-field game and turning heads with their style quotient off it. It’s great to watch the boys have fun, look good and simultaneously #BreakTheBeard.