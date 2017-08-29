Houston Rockets donate $4 million to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

Houston: The Houston Rockets have donated $4 million to help the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey which has caused devastating flooding in the city, the NBA team announced on Monday.

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbours are experiencing," the Rockets said in a statement. "Please stay safe, Houston."

Statement from Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/yHTO996txN — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

Recently acquired Rockets point guard Chris Paul donated $50,000 to a fund created by Houston Texans star JJ Watt.

My heart and prayers are with you Texas! pic.twitter.com/xva8ea2iEZ — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 27, 2017

Current and former Rockets players James Harden, Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley and Paul all took to social media to send thoughts and prayers to the people of Houston.

Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexaspic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017

The storm, now classified as a Tropical Storm, has hammered the Houston area with flooding as a result of massive rainfall totals.