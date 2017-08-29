You are here:
Houston Rockets donate $4 million to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

SportsAFPAug, 29 2017 15:31:50 IST

Houston: The Houston Rockets have donated $4 million to help the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey which has caused devastating flooding in the city, the NBA team announced on Monday.

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbours are experiencing," the Rockets said in a statement. "Please stay safe, Houston."

Recently acquired Rockets point guard Chris Paul donated $50,000 to a fund created by Houston Texans star JJ Watt.

Current and former Rockets players James Harden, Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley and Paul all took to social media to send thoughts and prayers to the people of Houston.

The storm, now classified as a Tropical Storm, has hammered the Houston area with flooding as a result of massive rainfall totals.


Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 03:23 pm | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017 03:31 pm


