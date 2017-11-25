Hong Kong Open Superseries, Live badminton score and updates, semi-final: PV Sindhu beats Ratchanok Intanon to enter final

Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the semi-final action from the Hong Kong Open Superseries.

PV Sindhu, the only Indian in the fray takes on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. Sindhu beat last week's China Open Superseries Premier winner Akane Yamaguchi for a place in the semi-final.

In the other singles match of the day, eighth seed Lee Chong Wei takes on sixth seed Shi Yuqi.