Hong Kong Open Superseries, Live badminton score and updates, semi-final: PV Sindhu beats Ratchanok Intanon to enter final

Report: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to enter the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open Superseries on Friday.
Second seed Sindhu outplayed the fifth seed Japanese shuttler 21-12, 21-19 in a match which lasted 37 minutes.
In the first game, Sindhu displayed a substantially improved performance and played aggressively throughout which helped her to seal the issue.
At one point, in the second game, Sindhu was trailing but soon the Indian shuttler bounced back in style and matched the pace of her opponent.
The last few points saw a see-saw battle between the duo but it was Sindhu who proved superior and bagged the match to advance.
Sindhu will now take on sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the quarters.
Earlier, Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan 21-14, 21-17 in 39 minutes to enter the third round on Thursday.
Published Date: Nov 25, 2017 05:29 pm | Updated Date: Nov 25, 2017 07:11 pm
19:11 (IST)
The win over a fit-again Ratchanok Intanon says a lot about PV Sindhu's defensive play, something she couldn't show against top shuttlers this season.
She faces last year's winner and top seed Tai Tzu Ying in Hong Kong Open Superseries final tomorrow. Another huge test awaits!
19:01 (IST)
18:54 (IST)
18:54 (IST)
18:47 (IST)
19-16! Intanon hits the shuttle wide and Sindhu is now two points shy of booking a place in the final of Hong Kong Open Superseries. The next two points will be crucial.
18:45 (IST)
16-18! Quality badminton by Intanon to play a classy deceptive stroke from the mid-court. She closes the gap on Sindhu's lead.
18:44 (IST)
18-14! With that smash, Sindhu opens up a four-point lead over Intanon in the second game. What a game this is turning out to be! Intanon misjudges a couple of shots once again.
18:42 (IST)
16-13! Sindhu mixes her shots well from the mid-court to unsettle her Thai counterpart. The rallies are starting to build up now.
18:41 (IST)
14-12! Sindhu's patient play forces Intanon to hit a quick return and commit an error at the net. We have a proper attack vs defence game here.
18:39 (IST)
12-13! Intanon uses her superb placement to set a rally and close the gap on Sindhu's lead. This game is becoming more and more interesting.
18:37 (IST)
9-12! It is really difficult to write off Intanon.
The Thai ace has delivered booming smashes since the mid-game break to put Sindhu under pressure.
18:35 (IST)
18:32 (IST)
From 6-6, Sindhu wins three points on the trot to lead 9-6 as we approach the mid-game break of the second game. This is carnage from the Indian ace shuttler.
18:31 (IST)
18:31 (IST)
4-4! Sindhu draws level with a couple of delicate strokes from the sidelines. This game is interesting as both the shuttlers are trying to hit winners early.
18:28 (IST)
3-1! Well, it's the Thai shuttler who starts the game confidently. Intanon plays crosscourt slices from the mid-court to unsettle Sindhu.
18:27 (IST)
18:23 (IST)
15-20! Intanon wins three back-to-back rallies as Sindhu squanders two game points.
16-20! Intanon finally perfects her net shots. She denies Sindhu yet another game point.
18:21 (IST)
18-12! A healthy six-point lead for Sindhu there. She is making Intanon run towards the backcourt with a barrage of backhand strokes. Excellent from the 22-year-old Indian.
18:19 (IST)
16-9! Intanon struggles to judge the drift inside the court and ends up hitting the shuttle wide for the fourth time in the opening game. Sindhu is covering the court brilliantly.
18:18 (IST)
14-9! Sindhu has successfully managed to retrieve and respond with an attacking stroke whenever Intanon has been forced to play from the backcourt.
18:14 (IST)
18:13 (IST)
9-4! Great defensive play by Sindhu to force Intanon to play from the backcourt. The Indian shuttler makes full use of her height to kill the rally.
18:11 (IST)
6-2! Intanon makes yet another error from the forecourt. Sindhu finds an angle to hit an attacking stroke and opens up a four-point lead.
18:09 (IST)
4-1! Sindhu hits a flat smash to take Intanon by surprise. That's a three-point lead for the Indian ace against the sixth seed.
18:07 (IST)
3-0! Intanon makes errors at the net to gift three consecutive points to Sindhu, who looks confident at the mid-court.
18:05 (IST)
18:00 (IST)
PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon: Preview
Second seed Sindhu faces a fit-again Intanon in the women's singles semi-finals shortly. Both shuttlers have had consistency issues lately but they would be looking for a reply by securing a place in the final. India and Korea Open winner Sindhu looks in sublime form, while Intanton has managed to brush aside injuries to win the Denmark Open Superseries Premier title.
Interestingly, Intanon leads 4-1 in overall head-to-head meetings against Sindhu.
15:58 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the semi-final action from the Hong Kong Open Superseries.
PV Sindhu, the only Indian in the fray takes on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. Sindhu beat last week's China Open Superseries Premier winner Akane Yamaguchi for a place in the semi-final.
In the other singles match of the day, eighth seed Lee Chong Wei takes on sixth seed Shi Yuqi.