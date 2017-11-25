Hong Kong Open Superseries, Live badminton score and updates, semi-final: Lee Chong Wei beats Shi Yuqi; PV Sindhu enters final

Report: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to enter the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open Superseries on Friday.
Second seed Sindhu outplayed the fifth seed Japanese shuttler 21-12, 21-19 in a match which lasted 37 minutes.
In the first game, Sindhu displayed a substantially improved performance and played aggressively throughout which helped her to seal the issue.
At one point, in the second game, Sindhu was trailing but soon the Indian shuttler bounced back in style and matched the pace of her opponent.
The last few points saw a see-saw battle between the duo but it was Sindhu who proved superior and bagged the match to advance.
Sindhu will now take on sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the quarters.
Earlier, Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan 21-14, 21-17 in 39 minutes to enter the third round on Thursday.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Nov 25, 2017 05:29 pm | Updated Date: Nov 25, 2017 09:02 pm
Highlights
PV Sindhu beats Ratchanok Intanon: 21-17, 21-17
Not the most comfortable wins for Sindhu but a deserving win over fit-again Intanon of Thailand. The Indian shuttler has always struggled against the sixth seed but this time around, Sindhu mixed her shots and played a defensive game to break the hoodoo and set up a final clash with Tai Tzu Ying. Intanon committed a lot of errors at the net and eventually, those errors cost her the match.
PV Sindhu takes opening game: 21-17
Sindhu starts the game brilliantly and deservedly takes a 1-0 advantage against Intanon in the women's singles semi-finals. Intanon committed a lot of errors at the net, while Sindhu's clean winners proved too much for the Thai shuttler to handle.
20:59 (IST)
19-6! This is total domination by the former World No 1. Lee hasn't allowed Shi to make room for an attacking stroke, let alone hit a simple shot from the mid-game.
20:58 (IST)
17-6! Lee makes it look so simple. His variety of strokes from the base position is causing a lot of problems for Shi. The Chinese has constantly hit the shuttle wide or applied too much power in his shots.
20:56 (IST)
15-5! That's a TEN-point lead for Lee over Shi in the second game. The Malaysian is just toying around with his opponent after the mid-game break.
20:55 (IST)
13-5! Little bit of frustration for Shi there as he continues to struggle from the forecourt. Lee is enjoying hitting strokes from the mid-court position.
20:54 (IST)
20:51 (IST)
5-8! Lee misjudges the shot and gifts Shi an unexpected point as we approach the mid-game break of the second game.
20:50 (IST)
7-3! So far, Lee has managed to hit clean returns from the mid-court area, which is turning out to be a problem for Shi.
20:48 (IST)
5-2! Lee maintains his three-point lead over Shi in the second stanza. It is a delight to watch Lee when he is cruising away with the lead.
20:47 (IST)
3-0! And Lee starts the second game in the same way as he did in the opening game. A dominating start will put Shi under massive pressure once again.
20:45 (IST)
20:43 (IST)
19-20! That's five game points saved by Shi!
FIVE! Lee was cruising at one point and now finds himself in a tricky position.
20:42 (IST)
17-20! Lee squanders three game points. Shi is looking stronger now and it would be interesting to see how the Chinese responds in the second game.
20:39 (IST)
19-13! Lee reads Shi's crosscourt shot and blocks the shuttle to win a crucial point. Shi is looking frustrated now as his Malaysian counterpart needs two points to secure the opening game.
20:38 (IST)
13-17! Another booming smash to close the gap. Shi is trying his best to stop the once-coasting Lee as we approach the conclusion of the first game.
20:36 (IST)
11-17! Shi executes a deceptive smash to close the gap on Lee's lead in the opening game. Lee appears to have allowed the Chinese shuttler to move freely near the sidelines.
20:34 (IST)
17-9! Just when Shi looks in control of his shots, he puts more power and ends up hitting the shuttle wide. It has been an easy game for Lee so far.
20:33 (IST)
15-9! Delightful from Lee, just brilliant!
He wins a 24-shot rally with ease and further embarrasses Shi. Lee leads by six points.
20:31 (IST)
13-7! Good judgment by Lee to extend his lead. Notably, the Malaysian is waiting for Shi to get into a defensive position and then deliver an attacking shot from the backcourt.
20:29 (IST)
5-11! Two straight points should give some encouragement to Shi, who has struggled to retrieve from the net. Lee still leads by six points
20:28 (IST)
20:26 (IST)
9-1! Lee is in cruise control at the moment. The shot selection has been perfect by the Malaysian and it looks like the four-time winner won't stop targeting the sidelines.
20:25 (IST)
6-1! The Malaysian shuttler is making Shi work on the other side of the court. Lee has hit six crosscourt strokes against Shi, who is struggling to lift the bird.
20:23 (IST)
4-0! Excellent start for Lee in the opening game against an in-form Shi. The Malaysian ace has a habit of taking an early advantage in the first stanza.
20:20 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
Next up will be Lee Chong Wei vs Shi Yuqi in the men's singles semi-finals. Shi denied yet another Lee-Lin Dan clash by beating compatriot Lin Dan in the quarter-finals on Friday, while four-time winner Lee would be hoping to enter his eighth final with a series of classy performances.
Lee leads 4-0 in overall head-to-head rankings against Shi.
19:11 (IST)
The win over a fit-again Ratchanok Intanon says a lot about PV Sindhu's defensive play, something she couldn't show against top shuttlers this season.
She faces last year's winner and top seed Tai Tzu Ying in Hong Kong Open Superseries final tomorrow. Another huge test awaits!
19:01 (IST)
18:54 (IST)
18:54 (IST)
18:47 (IST)
19-16! Intanon hits the shuttle wide and Sindhu is now two points shy of booking a place in the final of Hong Kong Open Superseries. The next two points will be crucial.
18:45 (IST)
16-18! Quality badminton by Intanon to play a classy deceptive stroke from the mid-court. She closes the gap on Sindhu's lead.
18:44 (IST)
18-14! With that smash, Sindhu opens up a four-point lead over Intanon in the second game. What a game this is turning out to be! Intanon misjudges a couple of shots once again.
18:42 (IST)
16-13! Sindhu mixes her shots well from the mid-court to unsettle her Thai counterpart. The rallies are starting to build up now.
18:41 (IST)
14-12! Sindhu's patient play forces Intanon to hit a quick return and commit an error at the net. We have a proper attack vs defence game here.
18:39 (IST)
12-13! Intanon uses her superb placement to set a rally and close the gap on Sindhu's lead. This game is becoming more and more interesting.
18:37 (IST)
9-12! It is really difficult to write off Intanon.
The Thai ace has delivered booming smashes since the mid-game break to put Sindhu under pressure.
18:35 (IST)
18:32 (IST)
From 6-6, Sindhu wins three points on the trot to lead 9-6 as we approach the mid-game break of the second game. This is carnage from the Indian ace shuttler.
18:31 (IST)
18:31 (IST)
4-4! Sindhu draws level with a couple of delicate strokes from the sidelines. This game is interesting as both the shuttlers are trying to hit winners early.
18:28 (IST)
3-1! Well, it's the Thai shuttler who starts the game confidently. Intanon plays crosscourt slices from the mid-court to unsettle Sindhu.
18:27 (IST)
PV Sindhu takes opening game: 21-17
Sindhu starts the game brilliantly and deservedly takes a 1-0 advantage against Intanon in the women's singles semi-finals. Intanon committed a lot of errors at the net, while Sindhu's clean winners proved too much for the Thai shuttler to handle.
18:23 (IST)
15-20! Intanon wins three back-to-back rallies as Sindhu squanders two game points.
16-20! Intanon finally perfects her net shots. She denies Sindhu yet another game point.
18:21 (IST)
18-12! A healthy six-point lead for Sindhu there. She is making Intanon run towards the backcourt with a barrage of backhand strokes. Excellent from the 22-year-old Indian.
18:19 (IST)
16-9! Intanon struggles to judge the drift inside the court and ends up hitting the shuttle wide for the fourth time in the opening game. Sindhu is covering the court brilliantly.
18:18 (IST)
14-9! Sindhu has successfully managed to retrieve and respond with an attacking stroke whenever Intanon has been forced to play from the backcourt.
18:14 (IST)
18:13 (IST)
9-4! Great defensive play by Sindhu to force Intanon to play from the backcourt. The Indian shuttler makes full use of her height to kill the rally.
18:11 (IST)
6-2! Intanon makes yet another error from the forecourt. Sindhu finds an angle to hit an attacking stroke and opens up a four-point lead.
18:09 (IST)
4-1! Sindhu hits a flat smash to take Intanon by surprise. That's a three-point lead for the Indian ace against the sixth seed.