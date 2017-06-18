Hockey World League Semi-Finals: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, coverage on TV and live streaming

On Sunday while all eyes will be on the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan at The Oval, a few kilometers away at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, the arch-rivals will be seen battling it out in a group stage encounter at the ongoing Hockey World League (HWL) semi-final.

Captain Manpreet Singh said that they will treat the game as any other.

"It is an important game. We are not under pressure. We will treat the match as important as any other match," Manpreet said after the match against Canada.

India beat Scotland 4-1 in their first match with forward Ramandeep Singh netting a brace.

In the second group match on Saturday, India won 3-0 against Canada with SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh and Sarda Singh on the scoresheet.

India are level with group B leaders Netherlands with only goal difference separating the two, while Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the group.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When and where will the India vs Pakistan be played?

India will play Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

How do I watch the the India vs Pakistan match live?

The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2.

At what time will the live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also catch Firstpost's live blog of the Hockey World League semi-finals match between India vs Pakistan to catch all the scores and updates.

With inputs from IANS