Hockey World League Semi-Finals, highlights: Clinical India defeat Canada 3-0 ahead of Pakistan clash

High on confidence after an impressive 4-1 win against Scotland, Indian men's hockey team chief coach Roelant Oltmans wants the side to "bring in more aggression" when they face a determined Canada and unpredictable Pakistan in two Pool B clashes of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Finals on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
India skipper Manpreet Singh also cautioned his side against any complacency in the upcoming games against Canada and Pakistan.
Commenting on the kind of pressure ahead of a high-octane India-Pakistan match, Manpreet said the team will come up with a good show.
"We always look at Pakistan as just another team and we always look at earning those three points from the match to advance in the league stage. They are a good side, but we have had a good start to the tournament."
"The idea will be to stick to the plans which the coach draws up before the matches against both (Canada and Pakistan) teams. He has asked us to bring in more aggression into our game and aim at finishing on top of the table in the league stage," Manpreet added.
India have a fair record against Canada, having won their league stage matches in the 2015 and 2016 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a score of 5-3 and 3-1 respectively. India also drew a crucial match against them at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
But Manpreet said India cannot afford to take the opposition lightly as any team can bounce back in a match.
"Though the team is ranked below us, we don't want to take them lightly. They can come up with a good game and hence it is important for us to stick to the roles assigned by our coach and execute them as planned," he said.
Against Pakistan, India have enjoyed success in the recent past. In 2016, India beat Pakistan 3-2 in both the league and final matches at the men's Asian Champions Trophy.
India also won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Pakistan by a convincing 5-1 margin. This will be the first encounter between the neighbours this year.
Manpreet emphasised that the team has no added pressure as they have already qualified for the HWL Final to be played in Bhubaneswar in December.
"We play with no pressure. We just want to perform to our potential and enjoy ourselves while we give it our best," he said.
Pakistan lost 0-4 to The Netherlands in their opening match on Thursday and will play Canada later on Friday. India will take on Canada in their second Pool B match on Saturday before facing Pakistan on Sunday.
Published Date: Jun 17, 2017 08:31 pm | Updated Date: Jun 17, 2017 08:31 pm
Jun, 17 2017 IST
Highlights
That’s it then. India have beaten Canada 3-0. They get three points taking their tally to six.
India lead 3-0 at the break; Goals by SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh and Sardar Singh.
Goal! Now, its 3-0. Super move by Ramandeep and then a lovely flick for Sardar who pushes it in for a 3-0 lead.
Goal! And it's 2-0. Akashdeep squeezes it in past Carter. India lead 2-0.
Goal! And that's the lead for India off SV Sunil's perfect placement. India 1-0
20:10 (IST)
20:00 (IST)
19:59 (IST)
And that's from the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London, the venue of the Hockey World League Semi-finals. Once again India has won 3-0 against Canada.
19:58 (IST)
Final result
19:58 (IST)
This 3-0 win will give India a major morale boost before their match against Pakistan tomorrow. Understandbly, India pulled the pace down in the end not letting the players go all out. A perfect win. Perfect display. India win 3-0 against Canada.
19:56 (IST)
That’s it then. India have beaten Canada 3-0. They get three points taking their tally to six.
19:54 (IST)
India have almost wrapped up the match. It's two minutes left. Canada still pushing for a consolation goal.
19:54 (IST)
What do you think?
19:53 (IST)
It's a difficult choice for the video umpire. Too many sticks out there. He needs to pick which was a stick check. Under three minutes left in the match. And India win the referral. No PC for Canada.
19:52 (IST)
Close call for India after a bout of skills from Johnston but Curran shoots wide. And this time they get their 2nd PC. It's a massive melee. India clear it out. But Canada want a referral.
19:48 (IST)
Mandeep Singh displays his sublime skills but cannot get past the army of Canadian sticks and the goalkeeper. Pleads at the referee for a penalty corner. It's less than five minutes left in the match for India to pick up three points and their 2nd win.
19:46 (IST)
This is Canada's best spell in the match. The Pereira's Keegan and Brandon played in tandem but the push went onto the Indian goal's side boards. Canada still looking to open their account in the match. India lead 3-0.
19:44 (IST)
Great run by Sunil again. But his cross is not trapped well by Satbir Singh. Goal opportunity lost by India. They still lead 3-0.
19:42 (IST)
India going back to rotating the ball and gaining control. The Canada bench is shouting 'Press'. Around ten minutes left in the 4th quarter, some defence or the other should break. India lead 3-0.
19:41 (IST)
It's Canada, however, who is stretching the field. Trying to get a goal to put some pressure on the Indian defence.
19:38 (IST)
Final and 4th quarter to start. India lead 3-0 and one should see the Indians put in an effort to increase their lead.
19:37 (IST)
Canada pushing now. India seem a little relaxed. Cushion of a 3-0 lead plus the efforts of the first 3 quarters have made them visibly tired. At the end of the 3rd Quarter, India lead 3-0.
19:35 (IST)
Canada show fight in 3rd quarter but are still unable to penetrate India's defence.
19:34 (IST)
Chinglensana has got a yellow card. India down to ten men for at least five minutes. Canada came close and then India had another chance at the Canadian goal.
19:30 (IST)
Three tries and yet India couldn't get the 4th goal. First Harmanpreet's flick is saved and his second try is saved by Carter. Chinglensana then does a reverse hit which deflects off the right post. India lead 3-0 with five mins left in the 3rd quarter.
19:28 (IST)
But Harmanpreet's flick flying towards the corner of the net hits the top of a Canadian defender's stick and flies out. India have asked for a referral and they get their 5th PC.
19:27 (IST)
India earn their 4th PC and this time Harmanpreet Singh is on the pitch.
19:26 (IST)
India trying to force another goal under pressure but the Canadians have men at the back. Ball hardly coming into the Indian half.
19:25 (IST)
India try a trick and it almost comes off. Jasjit instead of flicking gives it to Manpreet on his left whose flick sails inches past the right post.
19:23 (IST)
Sunil brought down as he sprinted away by Curran Taylor. The Canadian gets a yellow. And on the counter attack India get their 3rd PC of the match.
19:21 (IST)
Straightforward save from Dahiya. Gordon Johnston's flick is straight to the GK's gloves and Dahiya deflects it away. India still lead 3-0.
19:19 (IST)
And that is Canada's 1st PC of the match in the 3rd quarter. Melee leading to the PC.
19:17 (IST)
As the 3rd quarter begins, India haven't changed goalkeeper's. It's still Vikas Dahiya.
19:14 (IST)
The 3rd quarter to start. India have been skillful and adept in finishing off the chances. But at the same time, they have kept the defence extremely tight. Canada not able to enter the Indian striking circle. The only chance they had they failed to trap with Akash Chikte in front.
19:13 (IST)
India vs Canada score at half-time
19:07 (IST)
India lead 3-0 at the break; Goals by SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh and Sardar Singh.
19:06 (IST)
India taking things a little bit easy. This has been Canada's best quarter with two penetrations and an opportunity. India, meanwhile, rotate the ball all over the pitch not giving too many balls to the Canadians. At the break, India lead 3-0.
19:04 (IST)
Former Indian Hockey captain and Arjuna Awardee Jagbir Singh says it best.
19:03 (IST)
Lovely opportunity for Canada off a counter attack but the flick into the Indian striking circle is not trapped by Floris Son.
19:02 (IST)
And that has sailed past the right post. With Harmanpreet not on the pitch, Jasjit Kular took the flick. Canada survive. India lead 3-0
19:00 (IST)
Canada trying their best. But unable to break down the Indian midfield. India playing to a tight formation. Not a single player out of position. India lead 3-0 and have got their 2nd PC of the match.
18:58 (IST)
India not letting up. Pace slowed down a bit. Controlling the midfield and the match. It's a fluid India on the pitch. The Asian Games Champions lead 3-0 over the Pan-American Games runners-up.
18:55 (IST)
Under pressure, Canada made the wrong pass. Ramandeep snatched and sprinted away with Sardar and Mandeep on the right. At the last moment, Ramandeep flicked it to Sardar who while overlapping pushed it past Carter. India lead 3-0.
18:53 (IST)
Goal! Now, its 3-0. Super move by Ramandeep and then a lovely flick for Sardar who pushes it in for a 3-0 lead.
18:52 (IST)
It's the 2nd quarter. Canada uses the scoop. Change of tactics by the Canadians. But India gain control almost immediately. Ramandeep just about failing to hold onto the ball.
18:50 (IST)
India are clearly dictating terms against a side that beat Pakistan emphatically yesterday.
18:50 (IST)
Hardly an error by the Indians in the 1st quarter. The defence was solid, midfield innovating constantly while the forwards had the Canadian defence on the run. India will look to increase the 2-0 lead and make this match safe.
18:48 (IST)
Lovely touch by Harjeet. But the innovation outside the Canadian circle is not anticipated by Indian forwards. It's total 1st quarter domination by India. Only two circle penetrations by the Canadian team. And at the end of the 1st Q India lead 2-0.
18:46 (IST)
Canada trying to come through the flanks. But India's structure in the midfield and defence is rock solid. Substitutions are fast.
18:44 (IST)
Ramandeep Singh had the ball on top of the circle. His pass found Akashdeep and an advancing Carter. Akashdeep deftly deflected it to give India a 2-0 lead.
18:43 (IST)
Goal! And it's 2-0. Akashdeep squeezes it in past Carter. India lead 2-0.
18:42 (IST)
India's strategy is quite clear. Dominate, Control. Keep out the errors and force space from Canada. At the moment, India dictate. They lead 1-0.
18:40 (IST)
India keeping up the pressure. Canada still to get a shot at goal. Only one circle penetration for them. India already has had six and there are 7 minutes in the 1st quarter.
18:38 (IST)
The opening goal came off a Surender pass into the Canadian striking circle. Sunil's first hit saved by the GK and then he gets the ball again from Mandeep and this time waits before pushing it past Carter. India lead 1-0
18:37 (IST)
Goal! And that's the lead for India off SV Sunil's perfect placement. India 1-0