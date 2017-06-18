Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2017: Twitter reacts to India's biggest victory over arch-rivals Pakistan

You are here:
SportsFP SportsJun, 18 2017 22:45:14 IST

India flayed Pakistan 7-1 as penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh and forwards Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace apiece in a Pool B clash to storm into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final in London on Sunday.

Coming into the match, four-time world champions Pakistan had conceded four and six goals in consecutive losses to the Netherlands and Canada, respectively. India further exposed Pakistan's weaknesses in their team's structure in a match that had chances galore for both the teams right from the start. But it was India who capitalised on most of them.

With this win, India moved to the top spot with nine points, while their neighbours are yet to open their account.

Let's look at some of the more memorable tweets on India's dominant victory against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli had wished the Indian Hockey team good luck for their clash against Pakistan but it sure looked like his men needed it more on Sunday.

Renowned Indian sand artist & Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik too wished the teams in characteristic fashion.

India's star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and ace flicker Rupinder Pal Singh were hardly missed by India considering the way they're dominating HWL Semis.

You can't possibly argue with that, can you?

Even the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India was watching hockey.

Then, the Bollywood celebrities got in.

Considering the Indian hockey team were 'Dabangg' today...

It's sad that the hockey team's achievements seem like an afterthought.

Some were being their cheeky selves. But he does have a point.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 09:54 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 10:45 pm

