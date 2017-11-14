Hockey World League Finals: FIH ties up with YouTube for broadcasting tournament

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday announced a commercial partnership with YouTube to provide broadcast coverage of the Hockey World League Finals to be held in Bhubaneswar next month.

By engaging with Google-owned internet giants YouTube, fans in countries without broadcast agreements will be able to access matches via a Pay Per View YouTube system, a statement from the FIH said.

YouTube will work as a primary distribution platform in participating nations' markets where digital consumption has proven to be the primary method for consuming sport, and as a secondary platform giving fans access to matches not being shown by their local broadcaster.

The world's biggest provider of online video content will provide access to 1.5 billion unique monthly viewers.

"This unique partnership will give access to billions of sports fans looking to tune in to all the action from the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland (17-26 November) and the Men's Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar (1-10 December) 2018." the FIH said.

The YouTube agreement will supplement coverage being provided to over 150 countries through existing broadcast partners.