Report: Olympic 2016 champions Argentina rode on a penalty corner strike by Gonzalo Peillat to defeat India 1-0 in the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final.
Peillat struck a fiery blow to the right corner of the post in the 17th minute to help Argentina enter the final for the first time in the tournament.
The South Americans will meet defending champions Australia who defeated 2008 and 2012 Olympic champions Germany 3-0.
A depleted Germany side will in the second semi-final meet India, coached by Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, the Netherlands beat England 1-0 in the classification match for the 7th/8th position. Mirco Pruijser marked his red-hot form with a field goal in the 42nd minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Germany looks pretty depleted after Christopher, Martin Haner, Julius Meyer, Marco Miltkau and Timur Oruz sat out the semi-final against Australia due to illness.
The Germans played with only 13 fit players and it proved tough for them to sustain the Australians for the entire period.
Earlier in the day, Olympic 2016 silver medallists Belgium edged past Spain 1-0 to finish fifth in the tournament.
Sebastien Dockier's fourth-minute strike was enough for the Belgians to claim the 5th/6th classification match.
Belgium had topped the Pool A, winning all the three matches. But they lost to India in the quarter-finals to be forced to play the contest against Spain.
Belgian drag-flick specialist Loick Luypaert has the chance of emerging as the highest scorer of the tournament having scored eight goals.
Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 04:33 pm | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017 06:07 pm
Highlights
AKASHDEEP REVERSE AND SUNIL GETS THE REBOUND. SHOT STRAIGHT INTO GERMAN GOAL. IT'S 1-0, INDIA.
18:07 (IST)
And there they go for the 3rd quarter.
18:07 (IST)
Expect more possession from Germany. India needs to build on the lead.
18:06 (IST)
Teams are back on the pitch for the 3rd quarter. India lead 1-0.
18:04 (IST)
Pace has been the key for India. It's also the counter that got India the opening goal. They are pushing on speed, pace to beat the German defence.
18:03 (IST)
Germany playing without 3-4 mainline players. They are not well. So rolling substitution an issue for the Germans. Most of their players have to play extended periods. That's where the Indians need to take an advantage. Push from the middle and the flank and make sure the crosses are picked up.
18:02 (IST)
Tremendous two quarters for India. Germany gets 6 PC's and they can't score. India yet to get a PC. But they are dominating the flank - the right one to be precise. All moves coming from there. But the one that got the goal was a reverse hit from the left and then the deflection which was shot in by Sunil.
17:58 (IST)
And that's the end of the 2nd quarter. It's the break. India is leading 1-0.
17:57 (IST)
Germany going back to possession.
17:55 (IST)
And the flick is wide. 6 PC's wasted. That is so unlike Germany. India dominating the counters. Germany with the possession.
17:54 (IST)
And that is the 6th. They tried an indirect. But ball is lifted.
17:53 (IST)
5th PC for Germany.
17:53 (IST)
Germany trying to regain possession. Moving the ball around the Indian circle. Splendid rotation. And they get the 5th PC.
17:51 (IST)
India getting the turnovers. They still need to play in the middle. And that's a miss from Sumit.
17:49 (IST)
Lovely move which stretched the German defence. Sunil, finally on target with his hit. India 1-0.
17:47 (IST)
17:46 (IST)
Low flick by Niklas. Karkera saves again. 4 PC's saved now. India on the counter.
17:43 (IST)
Great save from Karkera. Ball flying fast to the corner and he literally flings himself. But now Germany get their 4th PC after a stick check.
17:42 (IST)
And Germany gets a 3rd after Karkera has saved.
17:41 (IST)
Germany get the PC. It's the 2nd. Opportunity.
17:41 (IST)
That's a video referral from Germany. They are looking for a PC. Dangerous moments.
17:40 (IST)
All moves again from the right. The issue is the midfield. No passes flowing from there.
17:38 (IST)
Great move by India. Lalit to Akashdeep and the wonderful pass to Sunil who cuts further wide. Chance is gone.
17:37 (IST)
Start of the 2nd quarter. Stands are completely full. India needs the goals to put Germany under pressure.
17:36 (IST)
That's the end of the 1st quarter. Chances almost equal. But Germany had the space.
17:35 (IST)
Counter attack by India. But they can't tap it in. Too many players grouped inside the German circle.
17:34 (IST)
What a miss by the German captain Mats Grambusch. All the space and he shoots out.
17:33 (IST)
Karkera saves. Niklas Bruns flick straight to the Indian GK.
17:32 (IST)
And that is Germany's 1st PC of the match.
17:31 (IST)
Still attacks from the right flank. India not switching flanks.
17:29 (IST)
Germany trying to regain control and possession. India needs to assert despite the domination.
17:27 (IST)
India dominating the space between the German striking circle and the 25".
17:26 (IST)
India using a lot of pace. Pegging Germany back in their defence. But they have to make use of the domination.
17:25 (IST)
Umpire gives a free hit. It's a back stick and India keep their referral.
17:23 (IST)
Indian attacks concentrated on the right flank. Mandeep asking the umpire for a video referral; wants a PC.
17:21 (IST)
Attacks happening both ways. Teams looking for an early. Mats with another chance but Karkera saves. At the other end, Akashdeep
17:20 (IST)
Germany's opportunity. Enough space. Mats Grambusch shoots wide.
17:18 (IST)
India opening up the attack from the right flank. Through the middle with Manpreet Singh. But the Sunil cross is long.
17:16 (IST)
And there they go.
17:16 (IST)
Almost ready to begin here. Teams are in a huddle. India looking to finish 2017 on a high; they need a win against Germany.
17:12 (IST)
In a few moments the National Anthem. India vs Germany - the bronze medal match here at the HWL Finals.
17:11 (IST)
Suraj Karkera will be playing the first half against Germany. That's how the management has operated playing two goalkeeper's in each half. Teams coming out now.
17:02 (IST)
In the HWL, both teams have played four times with India and Germany winning one each with two drawn.
17:00 (IST)
India Vs Germany are just three short of a century of matches. Today is the 97th match-up. Stats are heavily in favour of Germany. India have won won 18, drawn 26 and lost 53.
16:58 (IST)
After the India match, it's the Final between the World Champions Australia and Olympic Champions Argentina.
16:57 (IST)
Welcome to The Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. It's the Final day with India playing for the bronze medal. It's once again a repeat of the Pool match between India and Germany. In the Pool game, Germany beat India 2-0. Can India win today to go on a high in the tournament and finish the year on the podium?
16:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Hockey World League Final in the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
We are here at the final day of the action from HWL where defending champions Australia take on Argentina in the summit clash. While Australia added to Germany's injury woes by handing them a 3-0 defeat, Argentina's defence stayed strong against an attacking Indian side and managed to convert a penalty corner to qualify for the finals.
In the first match of the day, last edition's bronze medallists India hope to reclaim their medal in match against Germany.
This would be followed by the summit clash between Australia and Argentina