Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Hockey World League Final in the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

We are here at the final day of the action from HWL where defending champions Australia take on Argentina in the summit clash. While Australia added to Germany's injury woes by handing them a 3-0 defeat, Argentina's defence stayed strong against an attacking Indian side and managed to convert a penalty corner to qualify for the finals.

In the first match of the day, last edition's bronze medallists India hope to reclaim their medal in match against Germany.

This would be followed by the summit clash between Australia and Argentina