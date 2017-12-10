Report: Olympic 2016 champions Argentina rode on a penalty corner strike by Gonzalo Peillat to defeat India 1-0 in the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final.
Peillat struck a fiery blow to the right corner of the post in the 17th minute to help Argentina enter the final for the first time in the tournament.
The South Americans will meet defending champions Australia who defeated 2008 and 2012 Olympic champions Germany 3-0.
A depleted Germany side will in the second semi-final meet India, coached by Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, the Netherlands beat England 1-0 in the classification match for the 7th/8th position. Mirco Pruijser marked his red-hot form with a field goal in the 42nd minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Germany looks pretty depleted after Christopher, Martin Haner, Julius Meyer, Marco Miltkau and Timur Oruz sat out the semi-final against Australia due to illness.
The Germans played with only 13 fit players and it proved tough for them to sustain the Australians for the entire period.
Earlier in the day, Olympic 2016 silver medallists Belgium edged past Spain 1-0 to finish fifth in the tournament.
Sebastien Dockier's fourth-minute strike was enough for the Belgians to claim the 5th/6th classification match.
Belgium had topped the Pool A, winning all the three matches. But they lost to India in the quarter-finals to be forced to play the contest against Spain.
Belgian drag-flick specialist Loick Luypaert has the chance of emerging as the highest scorer of the tournament having scored eight goals.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 04:33 pm | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017 07:43 pm
19:43 (IST)
Slightly scrappy now. Both trying to dominate the midfield. Argentina packing the middle after the initial Aussie attacks. The Olympic Champions will look for a penalty corner. They have Gonzalo Peillat.
19:39 (IST)
Argentina getting into the match now. Slowly making their way up. The Olympic Champions take their time but they will build their dominance.
19:35 (IST)
Five minutes into the match and it's been Australia.
19:35 (IST)
Australia dominating. Eddie Ockenden had the ball with the Argentina GK Vivaldi in front. But the angle was acute. Close call for Argentina.
19:33 (IST)
And Dylan Wotherspoon almost controls in front of the Argentina goal.
19:32 (IST)
Australia quickly into attack. But Argentina defend well and get into a counter. The Aussies are going to come hard. They know quick, early goals lead to more.
19:30 (IST)
The final is seconds away.
19:29 (IST)
Australia and Argentina have played 47 times with Australia winning 37. Four matches have been drawn with Argentina winning six times. Both teams played each other in the 2014 Champions Trophy where the Aussies won 4-2.
19:25 (IST)
And that's the National Anthem.
19:25 (IST)
Teams coming out now. Australia and Argentina. Australia have dipped in their performance since winning the 2014 World Cup. While Argentina after winning the bronze medal at the 2014 World Cup have raised their performance by winning the 2016 Olympic Gold. A win here would reinforce the theory that the South Americans would keep the same team for a few changes going into the 2018 World Cup.
19:20 (IST)
IT'S WORLD CHAMPIONS AUSTRALIA VS OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS ARGENTINA. CAN'T GET BETTER THAN THIS. SPEED AND PACE VERSUS STUBBORN CONTROL AND FAST COUNTERS.
19:19 (IST)
India have a lot of work to do. But for now, it's back to Argentina Vs Australia, the Big Final of the HWL.
19:18 (IST)
Germany should be proud of their performance. It's been incredible. Five to six main players injured. Yet they fought hard.
19:10 (IST)
The Indian support staff gets Rs 5 lakhs each. For Sjoerd Marijne, it's been a good run since he joined as National Coach. Under him, India won the Asia Cup and now pick up the bronze medal at the Hockey World League Final.
19:04 (IST)
Indian players getting their medals. This could have come after the final. But India won't complain. The players have also got Rs 10 Lakhs each from the Odisha state government.
18:55 (IST)
India finish 2017 on the podium. It's a great way to finish the year. After being bottom in the pool, beating Belgium in the quarterfinals and then picking up a bronze is a good finish.
18:53 (IST)
India played well. But the coach would be miffed with the errors. Sumit's yellow card was unnecessary. India had 20 circle entries to their 13. But in the shots India had 12 on goal to Germany's 13.
18:51 (IST)
Both teams still on the pitch. India in a huddle. Germany would be very proud. They didn't have their best. Yet they played well and could have pulled off anything. They had 7 PC's. Yet couldn't score. But in the field, they kept coming and hit hard with the equaliser.
18:50 (IST)
INDIA HAS CLINCHED THE 3RD SPOT; THEIR SECOND HWL BRONZE MEDAL.
18:49 (IST)
GERMANY FLAT ON THE PITCH. WHAT A MATCH THEY PLAYED WITH JUST 11 PLAYERS. HARDLY ANY SUBSTITUTIONS. IT'S A BRAVE PERFORMANCE BY THE GERMANS.
18:48 (IST)
AND THAT'S IT. INDIA HAS CLAIMED THE BRONZE. THEY WIN 2-1.
18:47 (IST)
That was a great chance for Mandeep. Clock ticking away.
18:46 (IST)
Two minutes left. India lead 2-1.
18:45 (IST)
Uthappa helped off the pitch. Under 3 minutes left. Can India hold on?
18:44 (IST)
Under three minutes left. India lead 2-1. Uthappa seems injured. Holding his hamstring.
18:42 (IST)
India defend away Germany's 7th PC. And Germany doesn't have a referral too.
18:42 (IST)
Germany have their 7th PC. Poor decision by Harmanpreet.
18:40 (IST)
Germany did go for a referral. But the video umpire ruled a goal for India. Less than six minutes left in the 4th quarter.
18:39 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
HARMANPREET FLICKS IT IN. BALL HITS THE GOALKEEPER'S STICK AND GOES IN. IT'S 2-1.
18:37 (IST)
Tobias makes a save off Rupinder's flick. But India now has a 4th PC.
18:36 (IST)
And that's the 3rd. Harmanpreet flick hits the German defender.
18:35 (IST)
And that's the 2nd PC for India. Seven minutes left.
18:34 (IST)
We have eight minutes left in the match. It's still 1-1.
18:33 (IST)
Germany hanging on. India unable to find the right stick. Sumit is back on the pitch. And his reverse hit just misses.
18:31 (IST)
Mandeep fails to control. The Indian forward has had a bad tournament. He has time to make amends by clinching a move or a goal.
18:29 (IST)
Good opportunity for Sunil. But he wastes the ball by not finding an Indian stick or a German foot.
18:27 (IST)
4th and last quarter to begin. Both teams have 15 minutes to find a match-winner.
18:26 (IST)
Great shot in by Manpreet. But Sunil misses. That was really close. Just a deflection and India could have had the lead. And that's the end of the 3rd quarter.
18:23 (IST)
IT'S INDIA 1 GERMANY 1
18:22 (IST)
Sumit has been given a yellow card. India down to ten men. Poor tackle by Sumit.
18:21 (IST)
And what a goof-up. Chinglensana let it go and Sumit taken by surprise. India waste the PC.
18:20 (IST)
It's remarkable that Germany after missing so many players is giving India a tough fight. And that's India's 1st PC of the match.
18:19 (IST)
Germany now control the pace of the game. India needs to stretch again. They have to play through the middle. It's surprising why they don't.
18:17 (IST)
That was a soft goal. India yeilded so much space in the defence. India also has a counter but cannot control the ball.
18:15 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
GERMANY GET THE EQUALISER. IT'S MATS TO MARK APPEL WHO ONLY HAS TO SLIDE THE BALL PAST THE GOALKEEPER. IT'S 1-1.
18:12 (IST)
Florian Fuchs has an opening. But no support. Shot is wayward.
18:12 (IST)
Germany can't afford any more injuries. They already are a depleted team here. Counter from India - Varun to Manpreet but the Germans are alert.
18:11 (IST)
Oh, what a miss from Akashdeep. Straight in line to the German goal. But the shot is saved by Walter Tobias.
18:09 (IST)
India trying to force their way through. Germany know a 2nd goal could kill them.
18:07 (IST)
And there they go for the 3rd quarter.