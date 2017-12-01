Hockey World League Final 2017: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Bhubaneswar: India will look to continue their good run under new coach Sjoerd Marijne when they take on defending champions Australia in their opening match in the Hockey World League (HWL) Final at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

India finished third in the last edition of the meet, losing to the Netherlands 2-3 on penalties after both teams were locked 5-5 in regulation time.

Here's all you need to know about catching all the action from Hockey World League Final 2017 live:

When and where will the Hockey World League Final 2017 be played?

Hockey World League Final 2017 will be played from 1-10 December at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Hockey Stadium. India would take on Australia in the tournament's opener.

How do I watch Hockey World League Final 2017 live?

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

What time will live coverage of the final start?

The live coverage of the Hockey World League Final 2017 clash begins at 7:30 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS