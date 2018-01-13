ASSOCIATE
Hobart International: Elise Mertens defends title with win over Mihaela Buzarnescu in rain-interrupted final

Sports FP Sports Jan 13, 2018 18:54:03 IST

Hobart: Belgian Elise Mertens successfully defended her Hobart International title with a rain-interrupted win over first-time WTA finalist Mihaela Buzarnescu on Saturday.

The second seeded Mertens downed Romania's 57th-ranked Buzarnescu, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in a decider frequently interrupted by rain.

Elise Mertens with the trophy after he win in the final. Image courtesy: Hobart International website

It was the first time in the 25-year history of the Hobart International that a player has won the singles title for a second time.

The two-and-a-half-hour match took over seven hours to complete due to persistent rain, but Mertens overcame three suspensions of play to go back-to-back in Hobart.

Mertens broke Buzarnescu's serve in the opening game and then went on to win after two lengthy stoppages during the match.

"It's amazing to defend a title and I'm really happy I did," Mertens said. "It's been a wonderful week."

It has been 15 years since a Hobart International singles final has gone to three sets.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 18:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 18:54 PM

