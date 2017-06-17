Himanshu Rana appointed U-19 skipper for four-day matches, Prithvi Shaw to lead in One-dayers vs England

New Delhi: Haryana's promising batsman Himanshu Rana has been appointed captain of the India Under-19 squad for next month's two four-day matches against England while compatriot Prithvi Shaw of Mumbai will lead in the subsequent five one-day matches.

The All-India junior selection committee met earlier on Friday to select the teams, a BCCI release stated.

India U-19 team for two four-day matches: Himanshu Rana (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Riyan Parag Das, S. Radhakrishnan, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Harsh Tyagi, Ashok Sandhu, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Vivekanand Tiwari.

India U-19 team for five one-day matches: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill, Himanshu Rana, S Radhakrishnan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Ishan Porel.