Highlights World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 4: Saina Nehwal enters next round, Sindhu, Srikanth advance

01:11 (IST)
Carolina Marin and Ratchanok Intanon also registered wins to seal a place in the quarter-finals of the women's singles.
01:11 (IST)
23:53 (IST)
Srikanth's routine win. Sindhu's inspiring comeback. Saina's masterclass.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2017
Give it up for India's 3 quarterfinalists at #2017BWC 🙌
23:52 (IST)
Saina Nehwal beats Sung Ji Hyun: 21-19, 21-15
With that win, Saina enters her seventh consecutive World Championships quarters. An outstanding victory for the Indian shuttler who came back from a bad knee injury to show her confidence back on the court. She was just unstoppable at the net, hitting quick wrist shots and covering the backcourt as quickly as she can. For the first time in a while, Sung has looked so tired. She couldn't lift the shuttle in time and misjudged Saina's drop shots quite often.
23:35 (IST)
Matchpoint for @NSaina— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 24, 2017
23:32 (IST)
18-14! Saina is unbeatable at the net. Wow! Sung has failed to match up to Saina's quick movements on the court.
23:31 (IST)
19-15! A deceptive lift from the forecourt by Saina extends her lead. Variations were key and she has delivered!
23:29 (IST)
16-14! Saina is not afraid to take a huge lunge on the tramlines and is defending with a lot of focus against a tired Sung.
23:27 (IST)
This is great recovery. from 5-10 to 12-12 by @NSaina@2017BWC— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 24, 2017
23:27 (IST)
14-12! Drop shot and Saina leads by two points in the second game. Interesting to see how Sung responds. The momentum has been with the Indian in the last few minutes.
23:26 (IST)
12-10! Saina's forehand shot goes wide. Sung gets an easy point to maintain the lead in the second game.
23:25 (IST)
12-12! Sung is struggling to find the balance between attacking and defensive shots, while Saina looks determined to play the correct shot.
23:23 (IST)
9-11! Another epic rally and another superb crosscourt down Sung's backcourt. Saina won't give up.
23:22 (IST)
10-7! Sung's crosscourt forehand hits the frame. That was a very loose shot by the South Korean. Is she tired already?
23:21 (IST)
Sung Ji has been in scorching form in second game and goes into mid-game break with a 4-point lead— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
23:19 (IST)
7-4! Saina has been putting too much power while lifting the shots from the backcourt. All her shots have landed wide.
23:19 (IST)
9-5! Sung hits a well-aimed forehand smash to open a four-point advantage. Saina is targeting the lines.
23:18 (IST)
4-3! In the second game, both shuttlers are pushing each other towards the backcourt to find themselves in a position where they can hit crosscourt shots. Saina, on the other hand, has hit a couple of over-the-head shots to stretch Sung.
23:15 (IST)
Saina Nehwal claims the first game: 21-19
The fit-again Indian shuttler comes from behind to take the opening game in 26 minutes. An attacking Saina stood at the net and delivered some unbeatable smashes to down Sung, who was flying at one point with a 17-13 lead.
23:13 (IST)
Sung has string of semis - 4 incl All england and India open this year, finals at Indonesia. She is in form, but @NSaina going all out.— V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 24, 2017
23:11 (IST)
20-19! After hitting a great net shot, which Sung defended extremely well, she jumps and hits a deceptive smash. MATCH POINT!
23:09 (IST)
18-18! Didn't we expect the opening the game to go down the wire?
Saina has shown what she can do once her shots connect perfectly from the forecourt. The rallies are also not an issue for the Indian.
23:07 (IST)
17-17! Now, this is some comeback. Saina gets her nets shots right and unsettles Sung just when she was racing towards a first game win.
Saina is running as much as she making Sung run. Tough battle. Both not giving an inch. Saina great recovery to 17-all. Vimal pushing her from the sidelines
23:06 (IST)
15-17! Saina is reducing the deficit again. She is just two points away from getting back into the game.
23:04 (IST)
With score reading 17-13, Sung Ji is advancing confidently, however Saina is fast playing catch-up— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
23:02 (IST)
15-11! Saina is struggling to lift the shuttle from the forecourt as Sung is delivering a barrage of drop shots to stretch the Indian.
23:00 (IST)
13-9! Sung opens up a four-point lead over the Olympic medallist with a flat smash down the court. Saina needs to operate smartly from the mid-court.
22:56 (IST)
10-8! The South Korean still maintains her lead despite Saina's effort to claw back into the game.
22:55 (IST)
11-8! Sung Ji Hyun goes into the mid-game break with the upper hand over India's Saina Nehwal— FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) August 24, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/NtCUS5Dr1a#2017BWC
Slowly by steadily Saina creeping back into the game 7-8
22:54 (IST)
6-7! This time, Saina wins four successive points and uses the drift inside the Emirates Arena to hit crosscourt shots.
22:53 (IST)
4-7! Saina closes the gap on Sung's lead with a classy forehand drive. Saina is seeded 12th, while Sung is 2nd.
Sung is way faster right now. Finding vacant spots easily
22:50 (IST)
6-2! Sung wins four points on the trot to unsettle last year's silver medallist in the opening game. Let's see how Saina responds to Sung's defensive gameplay.
22:47 (IST)
2-2! Sung Ji started well but Saina fights back to level the scores. The South Korean started off with a tiring rally but the Indian shuttler did well to get into the groove.
22:42 (IST)
Saina Nehwal is in action against South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun. Saina has won 7 out of the 9 meetings against Sun, having previously beaten her at the Australia Superseries earlier in the year.
22:28 (IST)
21-12! Chou Tien Chen clinches the decider and books a quarter-final berth at the World Badminton Championships. The Indian shuttler looked all over the place after a successful opening game.
22:25 (IST)
17-10! Chou Tien is unstoppable in this decider. He has now scored 5 successive points to go sniffing distance to a quarter-final berth
22:21 (IST)
11-9! Chou Tien Chen holds a 2-point advantage over Sai Praneeth in the decider. The Indian needs to step up and deliver with improved consistency in the remainder of the game
22:08 (IST)
21-10! It was an onslaught by Chou Tien Chen as he won nine successive points, dominated the post-interval proceedings and thwarted any sort of comeback by the Indian shuttler in the second game
21:57 (IST)
Sai wins a tiring rally. Covering the court nicely and not allowing Tien Chen to take a big lead. Trailing 7-8. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2017
21:53 (IST)
5-5! And the duo is not letting each other settle down easily. Praneeth has covered the court quickly so far, while Chou is playing clean returns to avoid mistakes at the net.
21:51 (IST)
3-3! The second game gets underway and both the shuttlers have started brilliantly. Looks like a proper attack vs defence game here. Praneeth's rise is just outstanding.
21:49 (IST)
Sai Praneeth takes the opening game: 21-19
The Indian is one game up and is looking set to take the second game with same confidence. Chou has struggled to defend and has committed a lot of errors at the net.
21:45 (IST)
19-16! Praneeth is just two points away from bagging the opening game. He is known for a slow start, however, the 24-year-old has been attacking and defending well.
21:42 (IST)
From 13-13, Praneeth executes a series of attacking strokes to win five back-to-back points. Chen is in trouble right now. The Indian leads 18-13
21:41 (IST)
11-9! Sai Praneeth has taken a two-point lead over 6th seed Chou Tien Chen in the opening game. The Singapore Superseries winner has been in superb touch since the start. The Chinese Taipei shuttler must be aware of Praneeth's attack.
21:26 (IST)
Carolina Marin clinches the first game 21-7 with a brilliant all-round performance that left her Danish opponent clueless
21:16 (IST)
Meanwhile on Court 2, two-time defending champion Carolina Marin races to a 11-3 lead at the break of opening game against Mia Blichfeldt
21:07 (IST)
The big baddie battle is coming your way.— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 24, 2017
Saina Nehwal will be up against Sung Ji Hyun on Court 1 in a while. Stay tuned! #2017BWCpic.twitter.com/XDerJ6vnDY
Day 3 report: Olympic 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the third round, while the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the second round of the World Badminton Championships on Wednesday.
Saina seeded 12th, took only 33 minutes to dismantle the unseeded Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and register a facile 21-11, 21-12 victory in the women's singles second-round clash.
"It was a tricky match I felt. Sabrina is a formidable opponent but I am happy that I overpowered her nicely in the match," Saina said after the match.
"We have very good players representing the country this year and wish to see everyone perform well in the tournament," she added.
The Hyderabadi, a 2015 edition runner-up, had got a bye in her first round.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Saina will meet South Korean second seed Sung Ji Hyun, who brushed aside unseeded Indian Tanvi Lad 21-9, 21-19.
In a women's doubles match, the unseeded Indian pair of Ashwini and Sikki lost to Denmark second seeds Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen 22-24, 21-17, 15-21 in an hour and 15 minutes.
In the men's singles, Srikanth outplayed Lucas Corvee of France 21-9 21-17 in 32 minutes to advance. The Guntur player will now take on 14th seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.
Praneeth, meanwhile, battled hard to get past Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 14-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and 12 minutes.
"It was a very tough match and even though I played well, I must admit that I had luck on my side today. I am very thrilled with the outcome and the victory will for sure give me a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament," Praneeth said after the match.
"I was getting caught initially as the shuttle speed was very slow and he was playing very fast. I could not match him initially but slowly adjusted to his speed. He is a tough player and his game has improved a lot since I last played him. I am really happy to win and now I am focused on my next match.
"I am going through the best phase of my career and I am confident that if I could continue the way I have been playing, I would do very well in the tournament," he added.
Praneeth will face Chinese Taipei sixth seed, Chou Tien Chen.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 03:04 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 01:11 am
