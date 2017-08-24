You are here:
Highlights World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 3: Srikanth, Saina and Praneeth win; Marin advances

SportsFP SportsAug, 24 2017 01:46:47 IST
  • 01:46 (IST)

    And that brings us to the end of Day 3 of the 2017 World Badminton Championships. Three out of the four Indian men's singles players have qualified – Srikanth, Praneeth and Jayaram – and so have Saina and Sindhu. Sameer Verma and Rituparna Das end their campaign after losing in straight games to their respective opponents. Notably, Lin Dan survived a second round scare as Emil Host of Denmark showed great courage against the five-time champion. 

    We hope you enjoyed our live coverage. See you tomorrow, bye! 

  • 01:35 (IST)

    Tune in to the live chat and get a hang of how the Indians fared at the World Badminton Championships today. 

  • 01:30 (IST)

    Carolina Marin humiliates Yip Pui: 21-5, 21-7

    What do we call this performance? It wasn't just dominating but an indication of what is to come in the upcoming rounds from the Spaniard as she looks fit and dangerous on the court. Marin just took 28 mins to thrash the Hong Kong shuttler and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles.

  • 01:26 (IST)

    16-7! Yip is running out of steam against quick Marin, who is way quicker than the Hong Kong shuttler. She means business!  

  • 01:22 (IST)

  • 01:21 (IST)

    9-6! Marin is looking set to play a series of attacking shots as she shifts her position from the mid-court to the forecourt. 

  • 01:17 (IST)

    Carolina Marin dominates the opening game: 21-5

    This is not the way to approach a game against Marin. Yip's coach should instruct her to use another tactic to unsettle the Spaniard. Marin is unbeatable at the net and the Hong Kong shuttler must try to play long rallies instead. 

  • 01:08 (IST)

  • 01:08 (IST)

    9-3! Marin is very much in control of her strokes from the mid-court and forecourt. A smash makes it 10-3 to the Spaniard. She looks in great touch. 

  • 01:03 (IST)

    3-1! A quick start for Marin as the Spaniard receives a huge roar inside the Emirates Arena. Yip looks to have taken the backcourt.  

  • 01:03 (IST)

    7-2! Marin extends her lead to five points in the opening game. A superb net shot takes Yip by surprise. 

  • 00:59 (IST)

    In the final game of Court 1, Carolina Marin of Spain takes on Yip Pui Yin in the second round of the women's singles. The defending champion enjoys a 4-0 lead in the overall head-to-head meetings against the Hong Kong shuttler. 

  • 00:26 (IST)

    Kirsty Gilmour beats Rituparna Das: 21-16, 21-13

    It was an easy win for the crowd favourite, who played a very strong overall game right from the start of the match. Rituparna was lost after the mid-game interval of both the games and struggled to find her feet at the backcourt. Gilmour switched the gears and took complete control of her position to beat the unseeded Indian. 

  • 00:12 (IST)

    15-11! The Scottish shuttler is making the crowd go bonkers at the moment. She has now taken the complete control of the second game. 

  • 00:07 (IST)

  • 00:02 (IST)

    8-5! Gilmour is not letting Rituparna settle down at the net. The more she pushes Rituparna towards the backcourt, the more space she has to go for the kill. 

  • 23:59 (IST)

  • 23:59 (IST)

  • 23:58 (IST)

    Ajay Jayaram beats Mark Caljouw: 21-13, 21-18

    This is the second match where Jayaram has finished things off in straight games. He attacked from the backcourt in the second game and returned the shuttle without any hiccups to register an easy win over a defensive Caljouw. 

  • 23:52 (IST)

    18-16! Jayaram inches closer to a straight-games win but Caljouw has done enough to bother him. The next two points are crucial. 

  • 23:49 (IST)

    15-12! Jayaram needs to be focused now as Caljouw won't give up easily. He has now played back-to-back crosscourt shots. 

  • 23:45 (IST)

    17-9! Kirsty should win the first game from here. Rituparna clipped while running towards the forecourt and thankfully she is unhurt. She is still hesitant to take her chances and hit attacking shots. 

  • 23:42 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Jayaram leads 9-7 against Caljouw. The Indian has used a mix of attacking and defensive strokes to drain his opponent. 

  • 23:40 (IST)

  • 23:36 (IST)

    8-4! Gilmour is on the front foot in the opening game so far as Rituparna Das struggles to return the shuttle from the mid-court. Amazing use of footwork by the Scottish shuttler. 

  • 23:36 (IST)

  • 23:36 (IST)

    Ajay Jayaram wins opening game: 21-13

    The Indian shuttler wins four points on the trot at the end to claim the first game quite convincingly against Caljouw. Easy!

  • 23:30 (IST)

    15-10! Ajay Jayaram has a healthy five-point lead over Mark Caljouw in the opening game. The Indian shuttler likes to attack from the forecourt. 

  • 23:29 (IST)

  • Rajiv Ouseph beats Sameer Verma: 22-20, 21-9

    Ouseph often pinned Verma to the back in long rallies and the Indian was forced to come out with tosses that sometimes were short and asked to be smashed. Ouseph obliged and it became one-sided. Verma almost gave up, that final point a drive beyond the right tram lines showed it. Ouseph wins 22-20, 21-9 in 43 mins. Not much to separate the two to start with, and then Ouseph just pulled ahead very strongly. So, Sameer Verma, is the first Indian men's singles player to go out.

  • Running away.... Ouseph too far ahead... 18-8. Verma's lifts sometimes become easy fodder for Ouseph

  • 23:24 (IST)

  • 23:24 (IST)

  • 23:20 (IST)

  • 23:19 (IST)

  • 23:19 (IST)

  • 23:19 (IST)

    At the mid-game interval, Pullela Gopichand, the national coach, was seen exchanging stern words with Sameer. He was clearly unhappy with his shot-selection and the pace near the net. Ouseph is taking full advantage of his height. 

  • 23:16 (IST)

    8-6! Ouseph successfully deceives his opponent to further strengthen his lead as we approach the mid-game interval. Sameer is quick but needs to bring in a variety of shots against a tall opponent like Ouseph. 

  • 23:12 (IST)

  • Game 1 - Ouspeh v Sameer Verma

    Indian did well to match the European Champion, who is a very good player. Ouseph has been making Verma run around. But there was little to choose between the two. Verma should try and close faster else Ouseph will grind it out.

  • 23:11 (IST)

    5-3! Ouseph starts well and puts Sameer under pressure quite early in the second game. 


  • Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy after loss to 2nd seeds Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christina Pedersen (Denmark), "I think we matched them through most of the match, but at the end of the third set we started to make a lot of silly mistakes and they managed to win quite a lot of short rallies, so yes their change of strategy was very smart."

  • 23:11 (IST)

  • 23:10 (IST)

    Rajiv Ouseph wins the opening game: 22-20

    The Briton was stretched at the backcourt but he managed to unsettle Sameer just in time. The Indian gave away a match point in the process. He needs to finish the game quickly. 

    The second game gets underway. 

  • 23:05 (IST)

  • 23:05 (IST)

    20-20! This game is turning out to be an interesting one. Both, Sameer and Ouseph have shown contrasting styles of game to outnumber each other. 

  • 23:03 (IST)

    19-18! Sameer hits a jump smash and takes a slender one-point lead over Ouseph. 

  • 23:01 (IST)

    Ouseph is a high-quality player. Was ranked 10th in the world once. Won the European Champs this year. So, Verma doing well to stay with him.

  • 23:00 (IST)

    17-15! Great reflexes by Sameer to defend the jump smash but he couldn't return the shuttle as it hits the frame. Ouseph leads. 

  • 22:53 (IST)

    12-12! It's surely tight in the opening game as both the shuttlers are trying to outplay each other with drop shots. Although, Ouseph's shot-selection has been impressive. 

Day 2 report: PV Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy advanced but the mixed doubles pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the second round of the World Badminton Championships on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Sindhu, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, moved past South Korean Kim Hyo Min 21-16, 21-14 in 49 minutes.

Praneeth got the better of Hong Kong's Wei Nan 21-18, 21-17, while Jayaram crushed Austrian Luka Wraber 21-14, 21-12 in 31 minutes.

In the mixed doubles competitions, Sumeeth-Ashwini lost to Chinese 13th seed Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 17-21, 21-18, 5-21 in 58 minutes.

The pair of Pranaav and Sikki brushed aside Malaysian Yogendran Khrishnan and Indian Prajakta Sawant 21-12, 21-19 in 40 minutes.

Another mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K Maneesha too exited the competition with a 20-22, 18-21 loss to Danish 14th seed Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen.

Day 3 will see Kidambi Srikanth take one Lucas Corvee while Sameer Verma goes up against 16th seed Rajiv Ouseph.

Saina Nehwal will take on Switzerland's Sabrina Jacquet and Tanvi Lad faces Sung Ji Hyun in the first matches on courts 3 and 2 respectively.

With inputs from IANS.


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 12:03 am | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:46 am


