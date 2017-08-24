Highlights World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 3: Srikanth, Saina and Praneeth win; Marin advances

Rajiv Ouseph beats Sameer Verma: 22-20, 21-9



Ouseph often pinned Verma to the back in long rallies and the Indian was forced to come out with tosses that sometimes were short and asked to be smashed. Ouseph obliged and it became one-sided. Verma almost gave up, that final point a drive beyond the right tram lines showed it. Ouseph wins 22-20, 21-9 in 43 mins. Not much to separate the two to start with, and then Ouseph just pulled ahead very strongly. So, Sameer Verma, is the first Indian men's singles player to go out.