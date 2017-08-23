Highlights, World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 2: Sindhu, Praneeth and Jayaram win; Lee Chong Wei bows out



Preview: India's mixed doubles pairing of Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa were given a bye in the first round and will play their first match in the World Badminton Championships 2017 against 13 seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping of China.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj and K Maneesha face Mathias C and Sara Thygsen of Denmark. India's 15th seeded mixed doubles pairing of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy go up against the Indo-Malaysian pairing of Y Khrishnan and P Sawant.

B Sai Praneeth plays his first match against Hong Kong's Wei Nan as the 15th seeded Indian begins his campaign. PV Sindhu begins her challenge for her first world championship when she takes on Kim Hyo Min. Austrian Luka Wraber is 13th seeded Ajay Jayaram's opponent in his first match.

Meghna J and Poorvisha Ram face-off against the Dutch pairing of Eefje Muskens and Selena Piek while Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty go up against Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Ashwini teams up with Sikki Reddy in the women's doubles match against the Indonesian-Malaysian pair of R Amelia and Anna Cheong. The last match of the day for the Indian contingent will see Arjun MR and Shlok Ramchandran take on Chinese Taipei's Liao Chun and Cheng Su.