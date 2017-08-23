Highlights, World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 2: Sindhu, Praneeth and Jayaram win; Lee Chong Wei bows out

02:18 (IST)
That's the end of the second day's play at the 2017 World Badminton Championships. All the four Indian men's singles - Srikanth, Praneeth, Jayaram and Sameer - have qualified for the next round, while PV Sindhu registered an easy win to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles. The shock of the day comes from the men's singles department as Brice Leverdez stunned Lee Chong Wei in a three-game thriller to put an end to the Malaysian's hope of winning the elusive gold for the very first time in his glittering career. He didn't look sharp but Leverdez aced it. We hope you enjoyed our live coverage, see you tomorrow. Good night!