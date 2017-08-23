You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Highlights, World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 2: Sindhu, Praneeth and Jayaram win; Lee Chong Wei bows out

Highlights, World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 2: Sindhu, Praneeth and Jayaram win; Lee Chong Wei bows out

SportsFP SportsAug, 23 2017 02:18:07 IST
Highlights, World Badminton Championships 2017, Results, Day 2: Sindhu, Praneeth and Jayaram win; Lee Chong Wei bows out

  • 02:18 (IST)

    That's the end of the second day's play at the 2017 World Badminton Championships. All the four Indian men's singles - Srikanth, Praneeth, Jayaram and Sameer - have qualified for the next round, while PV Sindhu registered an easy win to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles. The shock of the day comes from the men's singles department as Brice Leverdez stunned Lee Chong Wei in a three-game thriller to put an end to the Malaysian's hope of winning the elusive gold for the very first time in his glittering career. He didn't look sharp but Leverdez aced it. We hope you enjoyed our live coverage, see you tomorrow. Good night!

  • 01:39 (IST)

  • 01:29 (IST)

  • 01:19 (IST)

    Victory for Viktor! 

    Axelsen comes back from a game down to beat Takuma Ueda of Japan 17-21, 21-8, 21-13 in 61 minutes and seals his place into the next round of the men's singles event. 

  • 01:10 (IST)

    19-12! The Dane has done it. Three consecutive forehand drives to extend his lead. Ueda made a lot of net errors in this game. 

  • 01:09 (IST)

  • 01:07 (IST)

    16-10! A ten-point lead in the decider can end up both ways. Let's see how the Dane takes it from here.

  • 01:05 (IST)

  • 01:05 (IST)

    9-13! Ueda plays a cheeky drop shot to unsettle the Danish shuttler. The third and final game looks interesting. 

  • 00:59 (IST)

    9-5! Ueda is pushing hard from the mid-court with a couple of drop shots. Axlesen hits wide this time to gift the Japanese another point. It's 9-6 now

  • 00:59 (IST)

  • 00:57 (IST)

    4-2! Is this classic Axelsen? He dominated the last two games after a bad opener at the Indian Superseries too. Eventually, he won the title in Delhi but can he maintain the same composure and domination at the World Championships?

    Alright, it's 6-2! 

  • 00:51 (IST)

    What a game this was. Now onto the next one! 

  • 00:48 (IST)

    19-5! This is what the fans were expecting from Axelsen and boy he has delivered it handsomely in the second game. Ueda should already think about the decider now.

  • 00:45 (IST)

    14-4! Looks like Ueda has lost his belief in the second game. Axelsen is just covering the court swiftly. Also, the drift inside the arena is helping the Danish while hitting crosscourt drives.

  • 00:43 (IST)

  • 00:40 (IST)

    3-2! Ueda has put the Dane under pressure in the second game as well. The only way out for Axelsen is to keep his opponent moving towards the backcourt and take advantage of the open space at the forecourt.

  • 00:36 (IST)

    Takuma Ueda wins opening game: 21-17

    The Japanese ace made a fine comeback from 11-15 to snatch the opening game 21-17 from Axelsen in no time. The Danish was taken by surprise with Ueda's attacking strokes from the forecourt. 

  • 00:28 (IST)

    15-11! Axelsen maintains his lead with his aggressive approach in the opening game. Ueda is making a lot of errors at the backcourt.

  • 00:27 (IST)

    16-15! What a turnaround by the Japanese shuttler. He wins six points on the trot under pressure to shift the momentum. 

  • 00:22 (IST)

  • 00:19 (IST)

    6-6! Both the shuttlers are looking comfortable at the net so far. The Danish ace is much quicker. 

  • 23:37 (IST)

    Meghana J and Poorvisha Ram end their World Championships campaign after losing 21-13, 16-21, 8-21 to Selene and Eefje of the Netherlands in the first round of the women's doubles. 

  • 23:31 (IST)

    14-4! To overcome a ten-point lead would be something else. But, let's see what the Indians have in store for us. They still trail

  • 23:27 (IST)

  • 23:23 (IST)

    7-0! Selena and Eefje are unstoppable as they open up a seven-point lead in the third and final game. A comeback from here would be extraordinary for the Indian pair. 

  • 23:22 (IST)

    5-0! The Dutch pair is showing great attacking play in the decider. Quick reflexes and defence from the forecourt are creating a lot of problems for Meghana and Poorvisha.

  • 23:20 (IST)

  • 23:15 (IST)

    9-16! Things have changed in this match. Selena and Eefje are likely to take the second game. Meghna and Poorvisha should be prepared for a tiring decider. 

  • 23:12 (IST)

    6-11! The Indians seem to have struggled in the second game as Selena and Eejfe have a healthy lead at the halfway mark of the second game. 

  • 23:11 (IST)

  • 23:03 (IST)

    3-2! They lead in the second game too. But with a slender one-point lead. Oh, make it 4-2.

  • 23:03 (IST)

    Meghna and Poorvisha take the first game 21-13 quite convincingly against the Dutch pair in just 17 minutes. That's actually very quick. 

    Time for the second game. 

  • 22:59 (IST)

  • 22:58 (IST)

    15-9! Meghna and Poorvisha are attacking brilliantly from the forecourt as well as the backcourt, leaving no chance for the Dutch pair to find a way for a winner. 

  • 22:52 (IST)

  • 22:48 (IST)

    8-2! They now win three consecutive points to maintain the pressure on Selena and Eefje as we approach the mid-game interval 

  • 22:47 (IST)

    5-2! The Indian duo has taken a three-point lead in the opening game against the Dutch pair. A win here would be a confidence-booster for Meghna and Poorvisha 

  • 22:46 (IST)

    Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha Ram are in action against Selena Piek and Eefje Muskens in the women's doubles

  • 22:22 (IST)

    Ratchanok Intanon beats Rui Chen: 21-12, 21-7

    As expected, the former champion played a very attacking game since the start of the match and more importantly, she covered the court to make clean returns. Rui was beaten at the net regularly. 

  • 22:05 (IST)

    Intanon wins the first game with ease 21-12 and leads 8-3 in the second. The Thai ace is one of the favourites to win the women's singles title at the World Championships. 

  • 21:54 (IST)

    In the women's singles clash, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon leads 11-7 at the halfway mark of the first game against Malaysia's Rui Chen. 

  • 21:54 (IST)

  • 21:44 (IST)

  • 21:42 (IST)

    Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy beat Amelia and Cheong: 21-15, 21-13

    The Indian duo played a sensible game right from the start and avoided mistakes in crucial rallies to take both the games quite convincingly. 

    Image credit: Badminton Photo

  • 21:39 (IST)

    5-3! Ponnapp a and Sikki have stopped Amelia and Cheong take advantage in the second game as well. The duo is looking strong, mixing their shots from the mid-court. 

  • 21:24 (IST)

  • 21:23 (IST)

    Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy clinch first game: 21-15

    A quite convincing opening game win against Amelia and Cheong, who were rather focusing on catching the Indian duo with deceptive strokes every now and then.

  • 21:18 (IST)

    19-15! The Indian duo has calmly dominated the service-receive game against Anna Cheong and Ririn Amelia. 

  • 21:15 (IST)

    15-11! Ponnappa and Sikki look comfortable while playing rallies. The former is communicating well from the backcourt. 

Load More


Preview: India's mixed doubles pairing of Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa were given a bye in the first round and will play their first match in the World Badminton Championships 2017 against 13 seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping of China.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj and K Maneesha face Mathias C and Sara Thygsen of Denmark. India's 15th seeded mixed doubles pairing of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy go up against the Indo-Malaysian pairing of Y Khrishnan and P Sawant.

B Sai Praneeth plays his first match against Hong Kong's Wei Nan as the 15th seeded Indian begins his campaign. PV Sindhu begins her challenge for her first world championship when she takes on Kim Hyo Min. Austrian Luka Wraber is 13th seeded Ajay Jayaram's opponent in his first match.

Meghna J and Poorvisha Ram face-off against the Dutch pairing of Eefje Muskens and Selena Piek while Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty go up against Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Ashwini teams up with Sikki Reddy in the women's doubles match against the Indonesian-Malaysian pair of R Amelia and Anna Cheong. The last match of the day for the Indian contingent will see Arjun MR and Shlok Ramchandran take on Chinese Taipei's Liao Chun and Cheng Su.

 


Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 12:09 am | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017 02:18 am


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores