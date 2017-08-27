You are here:
SportsFP SportsAug, 28 2017 02:06:51 IST
Highlights World Badminton Championships 2017 final, Results: Sindhu gets silver; Axelsen beats Lin Dan

  • 02:06 (IST)

    And here's the new women's singles champion, Nozomi Okuhara. The Japanese went through thick and thin in the quarters, semis and final with three successive three-game thrillers, including the gruelling 110-minute marathon match with Sindhu. She won the maiden gold for Japan in women's singles.

  • 02:05 (IST)

    Meet Viktor Axelsen, the men's singles champion who denied his idol Lin Dan his sixth World Championships title. The Great Dane!

  • 02:03 (IST)

    Meet Viktor Axelsen, the men's singles champion who denied his idol Lin Dan his sixth World Championships title. The Great Dane!

  • 01:12 (IST)

    Mohammad Asan and Lilliyana Natsir are the mixed doubles champion! The third seed Indonesian duo took an unassailable 11-1 lead at the break of the third game to put Zhen and Chen under massive pressure. The top seed duo from China looked in sublime touch in the opening game but lost focus and gave away too many points from the back.

  • 00:50 (IST)

    Mohammad Asan and Natsir win the second game: 21-16 And it's 1 game each in the final of the mixed doubles. The Indonesian pair played some exquisite net shots to find spaces on their opponent's half and forced the match into the decider.

  • 00:28 (IST)

    Zheng and Chen Qingchen win opening game: 21-15 Despite a slow start, the World No 1 pair of China clawed back to win the opening game over the Indonesian duo. They made it look easy towards the end.

  • 00:07 (IST)

    Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan are the new men's doubles champion! 

    What a comfortable victory for Lie and Zhang as they took complete control of their court movements since the start of the match and attacked the opponent's forecourt area to register a 21-10, 21-17 win over Indonesian pair of Mohammad Asan and Rian Saputro.

     

  • 23:22 (IST)

    Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan win first game: 21-10

    The Chinese pair completely outplayed Mohammad Asan and Rian Saputro, who failed to make quick exchanges at the net. Despite a lot of support, the Indonesian duo is looking dull while playing rallies. 

    The second game gets underway! 

  • 23:01 (IST)

    Viktor Axelsen beats Lin Dan: 22-20, 21-16

    The 23-year-old shuttler from Denmark cannot believe it! Lin Dan has finally lost a final after 12 years and five World Championships in between. 

    Axelsen smartly took advantage of the Chinese's slow returns and played crosscourt drives to further unsettle him. Lin took a 20-18 lead in the opening game but succumbed to the Dane's attacking strokes to lose four points on the trot. In the second game, Axelsen used his quick footwork to his advantage to push a defensive-looking Lin towards the tramlines and eventually won the match in straight games. 

  • 22:36 (IST)

  • 22:32 (IST)

    11-16! Two consecutive points for the Chinese but it's too late to make a comeback. Axelsen on the front foot again: 17-11

  • 22:31 (IST)

    16-9! Axelsen manages to have a control of his shots against a very defensive Lin Dan, who is trying every thing he can to claw back into the match. 

  • 22:27 (IST)

    12-7! Axelsen is leading in the second game as Lin Dan struggles to lift the shuttle from the backcourt. 

  • 22:24 (IST)

  • 22:24 (IST)

    15-15! 

    Axelsen and Lin are mixing their shots well from the mid and the backcourt. This game is unpredictable. 

  • 22:15 (IST)

    Viktor Axelsen wins that opening game 22-20

    Lin goes for the review but it is the Dane who clinches the game after getting the better of the 5-time World champion with a mix of attacking and defensive strokes from the mid-court

  • 22:05 (IST)

    15-15! 

    Axelsen and Lin are mixing their shots well from the mid and the backcourt. This game is unpredictable. 

  • 22:03 (IST)

  • 22:00 (IST)

    11-13! Lin Dan's net play has caused a lot of problems for Axelsen, who is surprisingly leading in the opening game. 

  • 21:59 (IST)

  • 21:56 (IST)

    9-9! Axelsen has struggled at the net but he has covered the court swiftly. Lin Dan doesn't look worried. Even he had difficulties on the tramlines.

  • 21:56 (IST)

  • 21:51 (IST)

    7-7! Axelsen smashes his way back into the game with an outstanding backhand drive. Lin is adamant to play from the backcourt. 

  • 21:50 (IST)

    3-2! Lin Dan takes a slender lead over the Dane in the opening game. A lot of support for both the shuttlers in Glasgow.
     
    STAT: This is Lin Dan's 10th World Championships. He was won five of them!

  • 21:49 (IST)

    6-5! Axelsen is trying to attack from the front but Lin has been reading the game smartly. The Chinese maintains a one-point lead. 

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Lin Dan and Viktor Axelsen are out in the middle for the men's singles final. Will this be another three-game thriller? 

  • 21:42 (IST)

    Positives: India finish with two medals at the World Championships 

    Saina showed that she has the tools to deliver at big tournaments again, while PV Sindhu stepped up against the worlds best to claim her maiden silver medal. 

  • 21:36 (IST)

  • 21:35 (IST)

  • 21:32 (IST)

  • 21:29 (IST)

    Nozomi Okuhara beats PV Sindhu: 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 

    The Japanese shuttler has done it! It took 110 minutes to separate the two shuttlers in an epic final. Both, Sindhu and Okuhara gave their everything on the court but it was the Japanese who had the last laugh and won her country's maiden gold in women's singles. 

     

  • 21:28 (IST)

  • 21:18 (IST)

    20-20! 

    THE EMIRATES ARENA JUST CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT'S HAPPENING! 

  • 21:16 (IST)

    19-19! 

    How on earth are they managing to play such intense badminton? Okuhara wins two back-to-back points to level the scores. 

  • 21:11 (IST)

    18-17! Sindhu is just three points away from creating history. This is already the longest match of the tournament. 

  • 21:11 (IST)

    19-17! Okuhara challenges it and it's unsuccessful. A two-point advantage and now comes the time! 

  • 21:09 (IST)

    This is interesting. Also, 17-17! 

  • 21:08 (IST)

    17-16! What an excellent net shot from the Indian ace shuttler to have a one-point advantage. Each and every point from here is crucial. 

  • 21:06 (IST)

  • 21:06 (IST)

    16-15! 

    Sindhu uses her sharp forehand shot to floor Okuhara. She has done everything to she can to take the lead. 

    Just look at them. Isn't this gruelling? There should be more breaks.

  • 21:06 (IST)

  • 21:03 (IST)

    14-14! 

    It's really challenging for both, Sindhu and Okuhara now to continue. It's a thriller! 

  • 21:01 (IST)

    12-12! Both are playing themselves to a standstill. This is fighting badminton of the highest quality. 

     

  • 21:01 (IST)

  • 21:00 (IST)

  • 20:58 (IST)

    12-11! 

    This game is insane! Both the shuttlers are covering the court quite brilliantly. How is all of that possible? This is a marathon. Sindhu leads 

  • 20:56 (IST)

    11-11! 

    Okuhara draws level with her one and only weapon. Sindhu needs to pick herself up from her and clear the rallies. 

  • 20:54 (IST)

  • 20:53 (IST)

    At the mid-game interval of the third and final game, Sindhu has a two-point lead over Okuhara. Both players are looking tired here but Sindhu still has it. 

  • 20:52 (IST)

    What a smash from Sindhu... She is very much in and not ready to give an inch. fighting all the way. Incredible fighters

Semi-final report: India had a mixed day at the World Badminton Championships, with 2016 Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu entering the final, while Saina Nehwal lost in the women's singles semi-finals here on Saturday.

Fourth seed Sindhu crushed Chinese ninth seed Chen Yufei of China 21-13, 21-10 in 48 minutes in a superlative display to set-up a title clash against Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Indian 12th seed Saina 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 earlier in the day.

PV Sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara, Lin Dan and Viktor Axelsen will be in action in the final. Agencies

Sindhu, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, dominated her younger opponent from the beginning, not allowing the reigning world junior champion to settle in.

Playing aggressively, Sindhu rattled 19-year-old Yufei with her barrage of attacking strokes.

In the other semi-final, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost against Okuhara as she settled for a bronze medal.

After winning the first game 21-12, Saina, who is yet to regain full fitness after her knee surgery in August 2016, and looked tired. Okuhara's strategy of playing long rallies tested Saina's fitness to the core.

World Championships 2015 runner-up Saina, who had a 6-1 head-to-head record against Okuhara coming into this game, started strongly, winning the first game 21-12 as the Japanese struggled to get into her rhythm.

The 22-year-old Japanese struggled with her net play and a few erratic line judgments to trail 6-11 which became 6-15 before losing 12-21.

Okuhara got off to a flying start in the second game, taking a 4-0 lead but the 27-year-old Saina fought back and equalised at the nine-point mark.

Saina kept pace with her younger and sharper opponent but she got tired towards the end. At 17-all, Saina wasted a great chance to take the lead as she fired a smash wide right.

Then, Okuhara claimed three consecutive points as she showed more energy and agility as a tired Saina failed to stop her from dictating the rallies.

In the third game, Okuhara completely dominated and her fast-paced game didn't allow Saina to get back into it. Saina struggled with her movements and failed to reach for Okuhara's delectable drop shots.

Okuhara, the 2012 world junior champion, raced away to an 11-4 lead and afterwards, it was just a matter of time before the Japanese sealed the game at 21-10 and with this a place in the final.

"It was disappointing to have lost the despite being a game up. But overall I am happy that I made it to the semis after recently coming out of an injury. I gave it my best and I am pleased with that," Saina said after the match.

Talking about how she lost the momentum during the match, Saina said, "She started to win long rallies after the first game and that was the main reason for her to make a comeback into the match.a

Okuhara became the first Japanese to reach the World Championships women's singles final.

Sindhu, 22, and Okuhara, 22, have won three games apiece from six outings between them and in the Japanese, the Hyderabadi faces an opponent that likes to play fast-paced shuttle.

Meanwhile, men's singles defending champion Chen Long of China was ousted by Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. The Danish third seed crushed the 2016 Olympic champion 21-9, 21-10 in 39 minutes.

In the final, Axelsen will face Chinese veteran and five-time world champion Lin Dan, who got past South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho with a 21-17, 21-14 victory in 58 minutes.

Axelsen, who won the bronze in the 2014 worlds and 2016 Rio Olympics, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency: "I am still a little out of words, I never expected to win that comfortably, I am very happy. I made little mistakes today and made very few errors.

"It was nice to get revenge from the Olympic semi-finals, I am very proud of myself.

"My coach and I always look back at past championships to get better and improve on my game. Denmark is a small country but I am very proud that we can compete with the bigger countries. It's a dream come true, ever since I was a little boy I dreamed of a World Championships final."

Chen, 28, said he was under too much pressure. "I got the first points, then lost a lot of the next, and that really affected my game. In the second I managed to go ahead and that put a lot of pressure on me, but Victor played very well.

"Congratulations to Victor to getting to the final, he played the perfect game," he added.

With inputs from IANS.


Published Date: Aug 27, 2017 05:44 pm | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 02:06 am


