This mismatch, at least on paper, lent an almost farcical tone to the pre-match trash talking from the boxer from Africa. Amuzu had claimed he would "smash him to the body to loosen him up and then knock him out with a right hand". The boxer added: "I know that Vijender is a hero there. But I am going to knock your hero out. He doesn't belong in a boxing ring with me. I am insulted that he thinks he can just walk over me and beat me easily."

Amuzu had told Vijender to "stick to acting".

All of that is good for the headlines, but in a few minutes we'll see how much substance there is in those fists.