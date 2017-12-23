Preview: The organisers of the title fight between India's star boxer Vijender Singh and Ghana's Ernest Amuzu on Thursday announced the complete fight card for the 23 December event.
In the double title fight, Vijender will take on reigning African champion Amuzu for defending his two titles WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight.
The fight night, to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, will also feature Asian champions Amandeep Singh and Kuldeep Singh.
Amandeep will take on Manoj Kumar of Punjab in the Bantamweight (55.5 kilogram) category while Kuldeep -- a two-time Asian champion -- will face Haryana's Amrinder Singh in the Heavyweight (93.4 kg) division.
Apart from Amandeep and Kuldeep, the other young Indian boxers in the fight card are Pardeep Kharera, Kuldeep Dhanda, Dharmendra Grewal and Asad Asif Khan.
Amandeep, who had taken bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, will take on the 24-year-old Manoj in a six round contest.
Amandeep has fought two professional bouts so far and won both of them with the second being a knockout against Pakpoom Hammarach of Thailand.
Manoj, a bronze medallist at the Elite Senior Men Boxing Championship earlier this year, will make his professional debut.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 08:24 pm | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017 10:25 pm
Highlights
22:24 (IST)
So that brings us to the end of this blog. Vijender's dream run continues. Amuzu, on the other hand, fell short throughout the bout. Thanks for joining in. Goodbye!
22:04 (IST)
22:03 (IST)
10-0!Vijender Singh beats Ernest Umuzu by unanimous decision and defends his WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental titles
22:01 (IST)
21:59 (IST)
The tenth round is over. Throughout the bout, Vijender dominated and it seems like nothing can keep him away from his tenth win.
21:58 (IST)
Amuzu seems like he wants to attack, but the Indian's reach with his left hand is forcing him to keep his distance. Suddenly, Viju has Amuzu on the ropes before he unleashes a couple of crisp blows to the face of Amuzu.
21:57 (IST)
Vijender still in the lead but Amuzu's record of never being knocked out is safe as of now. He is completely on the back foot but is putting up a fight. The final round is about to start.
21:52 (IST)
21:50 (IST)
Well, well Vijender is asking all the quesitons and Amuzu doesn't seem to have any answers. Despite taking all the blows, he is standing on his feet after the eighth round.
21:49 (IST)
21:47 (IST)
Round 7: Lovely exhibition of boxing on display. Vijender seems to be in the zone, Amuzu is losing the plot now.
21:45 (IST)
21:44 (IST)
21:43 (IST)
Vijender threw in a flurry punches and Amuzu seemed to have no answer in the sixth round. The Ghanaian is clearly struggling.
21:40 (IST)
21:39 (IST)
The fifth round is over. Vijender landed two heavy right hand punches but Amuzu was undeterred. Having said that, the Indian is in total control.
21:38 (IST)
21:36 (IST)
Vijender totally dominated the fourth round. It seems like Vijender is leading on points currently.
21:32 (IST)
21:31 (IST)
The fight is becoming more intense. Both the boxers are putting in their best efforts. But Vijender's defence stood out in the third round.
21:29 (IST)
Vijender's lethal right hand is now making its mark felt. First there's an upper cut that should have knocked Amuzu's teeth out and then in the last 30 seconds his jab finding its way through Amuzu's defence. Amuzu gesturing that he's not hurt. But Vijender definitely had a better round there. And he's finally finding his fire in his punches.
21:29 (IST)
Much better from Vijender Singh in the second round.
21:25 (IST)
21:22 (IST)
Round 1 is over. Ernest began with a slew of punches but Vijender held his nerves and responded well.
21:20 (IST)
The long-awaited bout between India's Vijender Singh and Ghana's Ernest Amuzu is underway.
21:16 (IST)
Ernest Amuzu has never been knocked out. He has a record of 23-2.
21:14 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
Time for the national anthems. God Bless Our Homeland Ghana will be followed by Jana Gana Mana.
21:11 (IST)
Vijender Singh has been unbeaten in his last nine professional bouts. This is his tenth. Will he maintain his unbeaten record? Well, we will find out soon. He is strolling out amidst huge cheers.
21:09 (IST)
Ernest Amuzu from Ghana will walk out first.
21:05 (IST)
21:02 (IST)
This mismatch, at least on paper, lent an almost farcical tone to the pre-match trash talking from the boxer from Africa. Amuzu had claimed he would "smash him to the body to loosen him up and then knock him out with a right hand". The boxer added: "I know that Vijender is a hero there. But I am going to knock your hero out. He doesn't belong in a boxing ring with me. I am insulted that he thinks he can just walk over me and beat me easily."
Amuzu had told Vijender to "stick to acting".
All of that is good for the headlines, but in a few minutes we'll see how much substance there is in those fists.
21:00 (IST)
The long-awaited bout between India's Vijender Singh and Ghana's Ernest Amuzu is about to start.
20:55 (IST)
Pardeep Kharera declared the winner of the Welterweight bout against Nikhil Sharma by unanimous decision. He dominated in the first three rounds and after that it became very difficult for Sharma to recover.
20:49 (IST)
Just over two years after he turned pro, the fight against Ernest Amuzu will represent Vijender Singh's chance to put his win record in double figures. It has already been pointed out that this is a mismatch from the time the bout was set up. After all, Vijender is not just a bronze medallist at the Beijing Olympics, he also is the reigning WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion. Amuzu is... well... ranked 256 in the world, not to mention seventh in Ghana. Even more interestingly, the Ghanian has only fought outside his homeland once -- a bout in Frankfurt against Kavin Gebhard, which he lost.
20:47 (IST)
We are a few minutes away from the most exciting bout of the night.
20:39 (IST)
The welterweight bout between Pardeep Kharera and Nikhil Sharma is underway. This is the final match before Vijender's fight. This is a six-round bout and its weight category is 66.7 kg.
20:28 (IST)
Amandeep Singh vs Manoj Kumar:
A close fight between Amandeep Singh and Manoj Kumar. But eventually it is Amandeep who edges Manoj on points. Two judges had given the same points and Amandeep trumped his opponent due to the points awarded by the the third judge.
19:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Rajasthan Rumble. The most anticipated bout is, as expected, between Vijender Singh and Ernest Amuzu, which will be the last fight of the night.