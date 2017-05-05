Highlights Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017, India vs Malaysia, hockey scores and updates: India bow out after loss to Malaysia

Ipoh, Malaysia: Mandeep Singh struck a hat-trick as India staged a strong comeback to beat Japan 4-3 in a league match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh on Wednesday.
Mandeep Singh struck in the 45th, 51st and 58th minutes after defender Rupinder Pal Singh (sixth minute) had powered home a penalty corner to hand an early lead to India.
Japan fought back through Kazuma Murata (10th minute), Heita Yoshihara (43rd minute) and Genki Mitani (45th minute).
Mandeep thus became the third player to score a hat-trick in the tournament after the Australian pair of Trent Mitton and Tom Craig.
India now have seven points from four matches. They had started their campaign with a 2-2 draw with title contenders Britain in the opening match of the tournament.
They had then defeated New Zealand 3-1 before going down by a similar margin to favourites Australia on Tuesday.
India will now take on hosts Malaysia in their last match of the league stage on Friday.
It was a fast paced match which saw an aggressive India enjoy the bigger share of ball possession while Japan relied on speedy counter-attacks.
To their credit, the spirited Japanese took the lead twice but the Indians did well to stage comebacks on both occasions.
Despite being the higher rated team, the Indians struggled to contain their opponents and their defence was repeatedly caught on the wrong foot by the fast counter-attacks by the Japanese.
Indian coach Roelant Oltmans will also be worried by the poor penalty corner conversion rate. The Indians got five penalty corners and barring the first one, the rest were wasted.
There was plenty of action in the first 15 minutes with India putting Japan on the backfoot by constantly attacking them and making space in the penalty circle.
It was Rupinder who showed innovative dribbling skills to penetrate the circle and take a shot at the goal in the initial minutes of the first quarter but he was slightly off target with the shot going wide.
But he made up almost immediately when Talwinder Singh -- who was playing his 50th international match -- won India their first penalty corner. Rupinder improvised on the injunction by Sardar Singh to fire the ball into the top left of the goal giving Japan goalkeeper Suguro Shimmoto little chance to react.
But Japan were quick to hit back when Masaki Ohashi set up their first goal with a square pass to Murata who deflected the ball past Indian custodian Akash Chikte.
India had an opportunity to regain the lead when they won a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the first quarter. But Harmanpreet Singh's flick rebounded off a Japan defender. Though Affan Yousuf found the rebound and took a shot on goal, his attempt went wide.
India dominated ball possession to keep the pressure on Japan in the second quarter. Though they won a penalty corner in the 26th minute, Rupinder's flick went wide.
India were quick to get off the block in the third quarter. Rupinder did well to assist forward S.V. Sunil who made space in the circle to attempt a field goal. But the Japanese defenders made the task tough for the experienced Sunil who couldn't make a strong enough connect to the ball.
Heita Yoshihara was the hero of the third quarter for Japan as he came up with a speedy dribble to carry the ball from the half way line and beat Indian defender Gurinder Singh to score a sensational goal at the far post to give Japan a 2-1 lead.
But India equalised when Mandeep claimed a dramatic goal when he touched the ball assisted by Harmanpreet Singh to deflect it into the post.
Japan reclaimed the lead in the final minute of the third quarter when they again beat the Indian defenders and Mitani found the target.
India won a crucial penalty corner in the 46th minute, but Japan goalkeeper Suguro Shimmoto did well to pad away a fiercely struck dragflick by Rupinder.
However, the Indians held their nerve, came up with good counter attacking skills and fought back to level terms for the second time in the match when Mandeep scored his second goal with a perfect deflection of Talwinder's assist from the baseline.
Mandeep won a penalty corner soon after Sardar Singh showcased brilliant dribbling skills to find space in the circle. However, defender Harmanpreet Singh fired wide from back-to-back penalty corners.
The final few minutes saw tense, end to end action with both teams keeping up a frenetic pace.
But Mandeep clinched the issue for India with a fierce reverse hit after an assist by Rupinder.
Highlights
AND MALAYSIA HAVE SCORED. THEY HAVE THE LEAD. INDIA NOW HAVE TO SCORE 3 IF THEY WANT A FINAL BERTH. MALAYSIA LEAD 1-0. (09:27, 4TH Q)
SURPRISE!! INDIA HAS PULLED OFF THEIR GOALKEEPER. THEY HAVE 11 IN THE OUTFIELD. IT'S DANGEROUS ALSO. MALAYSIA MAY ALSO LOOK FOR THAT SCORING OPPORTUNITY. (13:53, 4TH Q)
THAT'S THE END OF THE 3RD QUARTER. IT'S GETTING DIFFICULT FOR INDIA. NO MOVES COMING. MALAYSIA DOING SOME EXCELLENT MAN-TO-MAN MARKING. OLTMANS AND THE TEAM NEED TO OUT-THINK THE MALAYSIANS.
END OF THE 2ND QUARTER. IT'S STILL GOALLESS. INDIA HAS HAD POOR TWO QUARTERS. 3 PC'S WASTED. 30 MINS TO GET TWO GOALS NOW. TIME RUNNING OUT ON INDIA.
At the end of the 1st quarter, India have to get a few things right here. The defence needs to be more assured in tackling and sending the through balls. Too much pressure is being taken by the Indians. Malaysia are probing but still not going all out as they fear the counter-attacks from India. In this match, India needs to win by two plus goals.
Welcome to the Azlan Shah Stadium here in Ipoh.
After the shock 3-2 victory of Japan, the 16th ranked nation over World Champions Australia, there is a buzz around the Azlan Shah Stadium. India are playing hosts Malaysia and the home fans would be expecting that their team win and stop India from going into the Azlan final. India need to win by a 2-goal margin.
And that's it from the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. Once again, India have lost to hosts Malaysia 0-1. But they will play on Saturday for the bronze medal against the Kiwis. See you then.
INDIA HAVE LOST 0-1 TO MALAYSIA. THEY WERE IN THE FINAL IN THE LAST EDITION BUT WILL NOW PLAY ON SATURDAY FOR THE 3RD/4TH PLACE WITH NEW ZEALAND. LOT OF INTROSPECTION TO DO FOR INDIA. TWO GOALS WASN'T A BIG TARGET. BUT THEY HAVE LET THEMSELVES DOWN.
INDIA IS OUT OF THE RECKONING FOR A FINAL PLACE. SURENDER SWINGS AND MISSES THE BALL. THAT SUMS UP THE EVENING FOR INDIA. AUSTRALIA NOW PLAY GB IN THE AZLAN FINAL. INDIA WILL PLAY THE KIWIS FOR A BRONZE MEDAL. INDIAN PLAYERS ARE ON THEIR KNEES. IT'S BEEN A BAD DISPLAY. MALAYSIA PLAYED THEIR BEST MATCH.
India waste their PC. It's difficult now as India cannot score three goals in the last one minute. India are almost out of the running for a Final Berth. (01:24, 4th Q)
Manpreet Singh goes into the striking circle and India have their 5th PC. They need a goal now. (02:56, 4th Q)
Harmanpreet Singh's push probably hits a Malaysian player on the leg. India go for a referral asking for another PC. But NO PC for India again. (03:21, 4th Q)
With less than four minutes left, India have their 4th PC. Can they pull one back? (03:40, 4th Q)
Sardar tries to go through. But the Malaysians are sticking to each and every player. No space is given. (04:53, 4th Q)
Akash Chikte is off the field as India push in eleven players. Time is running out for India. It's been an exceptionally bad display till now. Rupinder Pal Singh skies a cross - this is exactly what has happened. Just no firepower. (06:26, 4th Q)
AND MALAYSIA HAVE SCORED. THEY HAVE THE LEAD. INDIA NOW HAVE TO SCORE 3 IF THEY WANT A FINAL BERTH. MALAYSIA LEAD 1-0. (09:27, 4TH Q)
It's the 4th PC for Malaysia. A goal now could destroy India hopes of a final. (10:13, 4th Q)
Malaysia get their 3rd PC. And the flick is wide. Counter by India and Akashdeep can't trap inside the Malaysian striking circle. Manpreet is back on the field. Chikte also stays in his position as GK. (10:45, 4th Q)
Manpreet Singh gets a green card. It brings back the GK into the game. India down to ten men. Malaysia asking for a referral and want a PC. (12:08, 4th Q)
SURPRISE!! INDIA HAS PULLED OFF THEIR GOALKEEPER. THEY HAVE 11 IN THE OUTFIELD. IT'S DANGEROUS ALSO. MALAYSIA MAY ALSO LOOK FOR THAT SCORING OPPORTUNITY. (13:53, 4TH Q)
THAT'S THE END OF THE 3RD QUARTER. IT'S GETTING DIFFICULT FOR INDIA. NO MOVES COMING. MALAYSIA DOING SOME EXCELLENT MAN-TO-MAN MARKING. OLTMANS AND THE TEAM NEED TO OUT-THINK THE MALAYSIANS.
It's surprising that with two forwards upfront, India is not playing a packed midfield. Not a single move is working. SV Sunil is not waiting to hold the ball but loses out on possession. Being marked out is one thing. Not getting possession is not good enough. (00:41, 3rd Q)
The game is spreading out a bit. India need to seize the play in the middle and move forwards. Most of the players are upfront. The need for goals is desperate now. Just under five minutes left in the 3rd quarter. (04:34, 3rd Q)
India will have to either create and pump in penalty corners or have possession and build-up. At the moment, it seems like India is looking for a draw. Team not stretching out play. (07:42, 3rd Q)
Faizal Saari flick. But it's dangerous. Umpire gives it to India and then changes decision and changes it back again. Malaysia have wasted two PC's. Time running out now for India. Yet, a goal could change the pace and give India space. (09:47, 3rd Q)
Chikte saves. Surender clears. But Malaysia wants a referral. And they get their 2nd PC. (11:33, 3rd Q)
And Malaysia have their 1st PC of the match. (11:49, 3rd Q)
Manpreet to Mandeep inside the Malaysian striking circle. But Mandeep can't hold onto the ball. Malaysia counter-attack. The 3rd quarter might open up the game. (12:22, 3rd Q)
And the 3rd Quarter begins and India start to hunt down the two goals they need. They also need to keep Malaysia away from scoring. (3rd Q)
The teams are back for the 3rd quarter. Hopefully, Coach Roelant Oltmans has said something to perk up the team. Win or lose, they need to go all out and get those goals. No goals. No Final. Winning the match by two goals is the only equation in front of the Indian team. (3rd Q)
What can India do right here? Their forward line has not been getting into positions. Neither have they strung together any decent moves that could have ripped apart the Malaysian defence and put them on the defensive. On the contrary, Malaysia probably would take strength from this display and start some strong offensive moves. A goal from India, however, could change the look of the match.
END OF THE 2ND QUARTER. IT'S STILL GOALLESS. INDIA HAS HAD POOR TWO QUARTERS. 3 PC'S WASTED. 30 MINS TO GET TWO GOALS NOW. TIME RUNNING OUT ON INDIA.
India have had the better share of the possession and opportunities but have not been able to translate that into goals. Arasu (02:43, 2nd Q)
Rupinder's flick flies wide. India defensively poor as they are beaten on the counter. Mandeep seems sluggish. (03:31, 2nd Q)
Malaysia, of course, would want to win this match. But they would be happy to have contained India till now. But India have their 3rd PC. (05:15, 2nd Q)
And Malaysia win their referral. No 3rd PC for India. (06:38, 2nd Q)
India have their 3rd PC of the match. Malaysia is asking for a referral.
It's been a match of errors from both the sides. Malaysia intent on man-to-man marking and looking for counter-attacks. India have had only one shot at goal. Malaysia none. India have to throw off their markers and create moves from the flanks if taking the ball through the middle is not working. (08:11, 2nd Q)
India need to get their act together here. Too many mistakes here by the team; losing possession; not switching quickly; and too many mistraps. (11:08, 2nd Q)
Rupinder Pal Singh's powerful flick and Malaysian GK Kumar saves brilliantly. It's still goalless. (13:22, 2nd Q)
And India have their 1st PC of the match. Can they score off it? (14:35, 2nd Q)
The 2nd Quarter about to start. Both teams are goalless. India looking for two plus goals to enter the Azlan Final. Can they create something in the 2nd quarter? (14:43, 2nd Q)
At the end of the 1st quarter, India have to get a few things right here. The defence needs to be more assured in tackling and sending the through balls. Too much pressure is being taken by the Indians. Malaysia are probing but still not going all out as they fear the counter-attacks from India. In this match, India needs to win by two plus goals.
Indian players have been making plenty of ball handling mistakes and that is putting them on the backfoot. Arasu (02:34, 1st Q)
No shots on goal from either team. But Malaysia have had the edge in possession and entries into the striking circle. (03:23, 1st Q)
India, once again, on the back foot. Malaysia attack and the through ball goes wide. India need to hold the ball in the midfield. There is a need to build-up. (04:51, 1st Q)
And India get the video referral right. It's still drizzling. No PC for Malaysia. (06:17, 1st Q)
And Malaysia get the 1st PC of the match. India wants a video referral.
India losing too many balls in the Malaysian half. They look a little under pressure. This is a match they need to win by 2 and more goals. Hurrying with their passes, they are giving away the initiative to the hosts. (07:32, 1st Q)
Malaysia trying to move on the flanks. They are keeping possession. Ensuring that the Indians come for the ball. Opening up avenues for counter-attacks. Match is at a slow pace. India needs to inject pace into the game. (09:49, 1st Q)
India knows exactly what they need to do to qualify for the final - a two goal win margin: Arasu (11:24, 1st Q)
We are on our way. India having the ball. Now entering the Malaysian half. Half-hearted swipe from Rupinder Pal Singh and the possession is with Malaysia. Early strikes could also decide the fate of this match.
And the rains come down. It's a strong drizzle. India is playing a match under lights for the first time in the tournament.
Both teams entering the ground and the National Anthem starts with India.
Both teams are now ready to enter the ground. Wonderful opportunity for Indian goalkeeper Akash Chikte to put up a good performance and keep the Malaysians away. He played the Asian Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, last year, and brought about 3-4 brilliant saves.