Highlights Premier League final day, football score and updates: Liverpool, Man City secure CL spots, Chelsea lift trophy

Preview: Arsene Wenger will hope an unexpected slip from Liverpool or Manchester City helps silence a growing army of critics as Arsenal try to salvage their traumatic Premier League campaign by snatching a Champions League berth in Sunday's season finale.
Rocked by Arsenal's failure to live up to his expectations, and with a succession of former players questioning his methods, Wenger has been under fire like never before in his 21-year reign -- and the lowest moment of all is likely to come at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
As if finishing below arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in 22 years wasn't bad enough, Wenger's bid to lead Arsenal into the Champions League for a 20th successive season is in grave danger heading into their last league game against Everton.
To make matters worse, his former captain Tony Adams said Wenger "couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag" in an extract from his autobiography "Sober", serialised in the Sun newspaper.
Wenger, however, brushed off the criticism from former defender Adams, whose coaching tenure at Granada has ended in relegation from La Liga in Spain.
With the title race settled in Chelsea's favour, Tottenham guaranteed to finish second and the three relegation places filled by Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull, attention will focus Sunday on the battle for the lucrative remaining two places in Europe's elite club competition.
Despite winning six of their last seven games, Arsenal are in fifth place, one point behind fourth placed Liverpool and three adrift of third placed City.
If Liverpool beat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield and City avoid defeat at struggling Watford, then, even if Arsenal win, Wenger's side will be consigned to the indignity of Thursday nights in the unglamourous Europa League next term.
Having refused to confirm if he will accept Arsenal's offer of a new contract, the 67-year-old Wenger said this week said his future will be settled when he meets the club's powerbrokers after the Gunners' FA Cup final date with Chelsea on May 27.
Those are still likely to be led by US-based owner Stan Kroenke despite a reported fresh takeover bid by minority shareholder Alisher Usmanov.
Meanwhile, a fourth successive City victory will see them hold on to third place and go straight into next season's Champions League, while a draw would also be enough to ensure a top four finish.
'Icing on the cake'
However, City could still miss out altogether if they lose, Liverpool defeat Middlesbrough and Arsenal improve their goal difference by at least five in the process of beating Everton.
Calling for one last push after an underwhelming first season in charge, City boss Pep Guardiola said: "We still have 95, 96 minutes to fight to do one thing that's so important for the club and the future.
Liverpool will compete in the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15, and only the second time in eight years, as long as they match Arsenal's result.
"The Champions League, for different reasons, is a wonderful competition. It would be the icing on the cake," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Already certain to finish sixth, Manchester United will send out a team largely comprised of youth team players as boss Jose Mourinho keeps his senior stars fresh for next week's Europa League final against Ajax.
If United win the Europa League they will claim a place in the Champions League, giving Mourinho the last laugh while his old rival Wenger faces a troubled future.
Fixtures (all 1400 GMT)
Arsenal v Everton, Burnley v West Ham, Chelsea v Sunderland, Hull v Tottenham, Leicester v Bournemouth, Liverpool v Middlesbrough, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Southampton v Stoke, Swansea v West Brom, Watford v Manchester City
GOAL!! Liverpool 1-0 Middlesbrough! Georginio Wijnaldum scores! Huge goal at Anfield
20 minutes gone!
It's been goals galore in the Premier League. But more importantly for the race for the top four, Arsenal and Manchester City have the leads while Liverpool are being held by Middlesbrough as of now. As it stands Arsenal and Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League next season. However Arsenal are down to ten men. Liverpool struggling to break a resolute Middlesbrough down. Not the best of starts by them. Arsenal were off to a flier before the red card stunned their momentum. Still early days, but pressure on Liverpool
HARRY KANE SCORES! Tottenham take the lead against Hull City and he has consolidated his place at the top of the Premier League Golden Boot charts
KICK OFF!!! All ten matches have kicked off in the Premier League. Hold on to your seats!
That's it from us tonight. Thank you for following. We will be back bringing you all the coverage of the Premier League next season
John Terry starts his farewell speech by invisting Chelsea's asistant coach Steve Holland who is slated to join England at the end of the season
CHELSEA LIFT THE PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY!
The Chelsea players making their way out to the field now
Antonio Conte comes out of the tunnel to a rapturous reception at Stamford Bridge. The party is about the begin
Chelsea staff are out on the pitch as the coronation ceremony of Chelsea gets underway
21:31 (IST)
FINAL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE
FULL TIME RESULTS
Liverpool 3-0 M'Boro
Watford 0-5 Man City
Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland
Man Utd 2-0 C Palace
Hull 1-7 Tottenham
Burnley 1-2 West Ham
Leicester 1-1 B'mouth
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
Swansea 2-1 West Brom
FT: Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland
Chelsea end with 93 points the second-highest points tally in the Premier League. More importantly they win 30 games in the league, becoming the first team to do so
FT at Vicarage Road! Manchester City beat Watford 5-1 to finish in the third place
21:22 (IST)
ALL OVER AT ANFIELD! Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0 to finish in the fourth spot.
21:21 (IST)
GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Aaron Ramsey with a beauty!
GOAL! Hull 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur
Toby Alderweireld scores now! Spurs are running riot
21:13 (IST)
GOAL! Hull 1-6 Tottenham
Ben Davies with a scorcher that exorcises the ghosts of last season's 6-1 loss to Newcastle United on the final day
GOAL! Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland
Pedro scores to put Chelsea on course to becoming the first team to win 30 Premier League in a season
21:05 (IST)
HATTRICK! Harry Kane completes yet another hattrick in the Premier League. He has put Tottenham 5-1 up at Watford. The Golden boots is all but secured
GOAL! Hull City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Hull pull one back. It has little effect on the result, but it hands the Golden Glove to Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea
20:50 (IST)
GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland
Eden Hazard with a brilliant finish from a tight angle to give the Champions the lead. They are on course for win number 30 now
GOAL! Watford 0-5 Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet now
20:48 (IST)
GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Everton
Romelu Lukaku puts away a penalty conceded by Nacho Monreal to get Everton right back in the contest
GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough
Adam Lallana with a calm finish Liverpool on course for a top-four finish.
20:42 (IST)
As it stands!
20:40 (IST)
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Middlesbrough.
Phillipe Coutinho scores a sublime free-kick to put Liverpool in complete control of this game and fourth place
SECOND HALF STARTS! All ten games have resumed. Massive 45 minutes for Liverpool and Arsenal!
20:32 (IST)
Chelsea players giving John Terry a guard of Honour as he is substituted!
20:30 (IST)
20:29 (IST)
20:26 (IST)
AS IT STANDS IN THE TOP-FOUR RACE!
HT scores
Liverpool 1-0 M'Boro
Watford 0-4 Man City
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Chelsea 1-1 Sunderland
Man Utd 2-0 C Palace
Hull 0-3 Tottenham
Burnley 1-1 West Ham
Leicester 0-1 B'mouth
Southampton 0-0 Stoke
Swansea 0-1 West Brom
GOAL!! Liverpool 1-0 Middlesbrough! Georginio Wijnaldum scores! Huge goal at Anfield
Great scenes at Stamford Bridge as John Terry finishes off his Chelsea career! Captain, Leader and indeed a Legend!
20:09 (IST)
AS IT STANDS! LIVERPOOL NEED A GOAL! (Courtesy: BBC)
20:08 (IST)
SERGIO AGUERO AGAIN! Watford 0-3 Manchester City
City surely warp up the third place now and Pep Guardiola is 45 minutes away from steering City into the group stages of the Champions League next year.
20:02 (IST)
Update from Stamford Bridge! John Terry substituted in the 26th minute to a great tribute. The Chelsea captain in tears. Emotional moment for Chelsea
GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Everton! Alexis Sanchez scores
Massive goal for Arsenal who have doubled their advantage despite being down to ten men. Alexis Sanchez with a superb finish. More pressure on Liverpool are being frustrated at Anfield by a stern Middlesbrough side
GOAL! Watford 0-2 Manchester City. Sergio Aguero doubles City's advantage
Huge goal for City as it gives them the breathing space. They are in control at Vicarage Road and certainly in control of third place
19:53 (IST)
AS IT STANDS! (Courtesy: BCC)
20 minutes gone!
It's been goals galore in the Premier League. But more importantly for the race for the top four, Arsenal and Manchester City have the leads while Liverpool are being held by Middlesbrough as of now. As it stands Arsenal and Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League next season. However Arsenal are down to ten men. Liverpool struggling to break a resolute Middlesbrough down. Not the best of starts by them. Arsenal were off to a flier before the red card stunned their momentum. Still early days, but pressure on Liverpool
RED CARD! Laurent Koscielny is sent off for Arsenal who are down to ten men. Big problem for Arsene Wenger's men now
19:42 (IST)
HARRY KANE SCORES! Tottenham take the lead against Hull City and he has consolidated his place at the top of the Premier League Golden Boot charts
GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Sunderland. Willian equalises for Chelsea. Scrappy goal but the Blues will take it
19:38 (IST)
GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Sunderland Manquilo puts the basement boys ahead
GOAL! Watford 0-1 Manchester City Vincent Kompany scores
19:35 (IST)
ARSENAL CLOSE! The Gunners are out all guns blazing. Alexis Sanchez with an early chance at the Emirates
GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth! Junior Stanislas with the first goal of the day. It's put Bournemouth 1-0 up against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
19:31 (IST)
KICK OFF!!! All ten matches have kicked off in the Premier League. Hold on to your seats!
