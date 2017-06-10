Highlights NBA Finals, Game 4, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James and Co win 137-116 to force Game 5

Forgive the Golden State Warriors if they stubbornly focus on winning the NBA crown instead of the chance they become the first champion with an undefeated playoff charge.
The Warriors lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-0 entering game four Friday at Cleveland and have won 15 consecutive playoff games, the longest streak in North American major pro sports history.
"It would be great to own a piece of history," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "Just because 16-0 means we're champs. It wasn't a goal of ours to start the postseason, but now that's it's attainable, we have our eyes set on it.
"All we have to do is come out with great focus and play as hard as we can and we should be in a position to win."
The nearest an NBA champion has come to playoff perfection was the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 15-1. Led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, the team lost only its finals opener to Philadelphia.
And the Warriors made history but got burned last year, when they won a record 73 regular-season games and took a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in the finals only to lose after the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.
No team has ever rallied from 3-0 down to win in 126 NBA playoff series, but Thompson says locking up the title means more than completing a playoff sweep.
"We still remember what happened last year. It's fresh in our minds," Thompson said. "It doesn't matter until we get that 16th one.
"It's very impressive, though. It's something we pride ourselves on, just our consistency this post-season and not getting down on ourselves, not feeling ourselves too much when we've been winning, but still staying hungry and on course."
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith would enjoy shattering the perfect playoff run.
"I would love to put a dent in that record," he said. "I don't really focus on it too much. That's really for them, whether they get the record or they don't.
"If we bring our A game and play smart enough, we'll do it."
Warriors star forward Kevin Durant, seeking his first NBA title after leaving Oklahoma City for the Warriors last July, warned against complacency with the trophy so near.
"The series is not over," Durant said. "This could turn if we come out there thinking we're the champions already."
Warriors coach Steve Kerr dismissed talk of 16-0.
"Not something I'm thinking about," he said. "Let's go win and then we can savor a championship however we want.
"You don't want to mess around. You're up 3-0, you have all the momentum, you have to carry that through."
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue stressed anything is possible in a must-win situation.
"Right now our season's on the line," Lue said. (One win) is a step in the right direction. We're not going to give in. We're going to keep competing.
"If we come out with the fight and intensity that we played with last game, clean up a few mistakes, then we have a chance to win on Friday."
Unbeaten, room to improve
The scary part for Golden State rivals is that the Warriors feel they can get even better.
"I personally feel like this team can. There is another level," Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala said. "If we can continue to grow, then it's really scary."
Warriors forward Draymond Green expects the Cavs' best game will be their next.
"Close-out games are always the hardest," Green said. "They're going to come out and fight."
As for 16-0, Green figures it comes with the territory.
"Now that it's a legit possibility, one game away, you should think about it," he said. "You don't want to prolong the series and give a team more and more confidence. It's something ou should push for now just because it means you're done.
"We're very confident. With a 3-0 lead, you should be confident. But we're not satisfied. We're not complacent."
Warriors center Zaza Pachulia could become the first player from the former Soviet republic of Georgia to win an NBA title.
"It's going to mean a lot," he said. "I'm excited because of the situation. I'm always proud to represent my country."
He wouldn't mind a 16-0 playoff run either.
"It's a great opportunity," he said. "This is a thing that's really special, that's never happened before. We're not looking at a record. We just want a championship and I think we are very capable of finishing perfect."
Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:50 am | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:51 am
Jun, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
Warriors 116-137 Cavs, Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 4, Warriors lead 3-1
The Cavs reminding the Warriors that they're the reigning champions with that win.
Warriors 96-115 Cavs, End of third quarter
Chef Curry shoots a three. LeBron matches it with a buzzer-beater from downtown. The Cavs have had 19 three pointers this game.
Warriors 65-86 Cavs, End of 2nd quarter
13 3's in the 1st half already from the Cavs! What a spectacular performance!
Warriors 33-49 Cavs, End of 1st quarter
The Cavaliers have unloaded a 49-point quarter on the Warriors. The most points scored by a team in an NBA quarter! ANY QUARTER! Did we mention that they missed EIGHT freethrows?
Here are your starting lineups:
Warriors: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia, Klay Thompson
Cavs: Kyrie Irving, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, LeBron James.
09:49 (IST)
What a riveting game that was! Thankfully, there's going to be at least more one game in this edition of the NBA Finals. The Cavs trail 1-3, but as LeBron James said today they have "championship DNA". We hope you had as much fun as we did. Do join us for Game 5 on Tuesday at 6:30 AM. Thank you and goodbye.
09:41 (IST)
Something about elimination games and LeBron James! This was his second triple-double when facing elimination. Nobody in NBA history has even done it once.
09:41 (IST)
We have a series on our hands!
09:40 (IST)
It's 3-1 again for the Warriors. But unlike last time, their next game is on home turf, where they will once again try to win the series.
09:39 (IST)
Records tumbled, predictions were blown away and 'perfection' was quashed! The Cavs have made this into a game!
09:36 (IST)
LeBron James in his post-match interview: "We go championship DNA as well. We showed that tonight."
09:36 (IST)
Remember last year? When the Cavs came back from a 1-3 deficit to win the NBA Finals 4-3 against the Warriors. They're now 1-3 again!
09:34 (IST)
Warriors 116-137 Cavs, Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 4, Warriors lead 3-1
The Cavs reminding the Warriors that they're the reigning champions with that win.
09:27 (IST)
IMMENSE!!
09:25 (IST)
Warriors 111-129 Cavs
Side to side passing and Smith gets the ball who knocks it from downtown! We have just over 2 minutes remaining in Game 4.
09:23 (IST)
WHAT. A. BLOCK. BY. KEVIN. DURANT!
KD misses a shot, then comes out of nowhere to thwart a shot from Kyrie! 3:40 remaining in this match. Cavs have a 16-point lead.
09:16 (IST)
And The King has a triple-double! That's his ninth in the NBA Finals.
09:15 (IST)
Warriors 107-126 Cavs
Tristan Thompson with a rebound, his 10th today. He's just had his best game of the Finals. We have just over 5 minutes left in this game.
09:13 (IST)
09:10 (IST)
Kyrie putting in a double shift today!
09:09 (IST)
Stat time: Steph Curry has shot two three-pointers from eight attempts today.
09:04 (IST)
Warriors 104-118 Cavs
With 9:20 remaining, Kyrie comes up with a three-pointer.
08:59 (IST)
Warriors 102-115 Cavs
Klay Thompson knocks down another three-pointer as we head into a timeout!
08:57 (IST)
12 minutes!
08:55 (IST)
Warriors 96-115 Cavs, End of third quarter
Chef Curry shoots a three. LeBron matches it with a buzzer-beater from downtown. The Cavs have had 19 three pointers this game.
08:50 (IST)
Stat time
08:49 (IST)
Did we say we've seen everything? Now there a loose ball and there's a rugby scrum breaks out over it, with Zaza, Korver and Schumpert in the thick of the action. It ends with police and security getting involved! And a fan gets ejected!
NOW WE'VE SEEN EVERYTHING!
08:47 (IST)
Deron Williams just scored his first points of the NBA Finals and now this series has seen everything!
08:45 (IST)
The 3rd quarter is where the Warriors do maximum damage and they have cut down the Cavaliers lead considerably. Curry is having a bad shooting game so far and the team is happy to run everything by Durant.
08:44 (IST)
08:40 (IST)
As we head into another timeout (HOW MANY!), here's a highlight reel of the Cavs' thunderous first half:
08:39 (IST)
Here's what the coaches told their teams at half-time:
08:35 (IST)
Warriors 85-103 Cavs
JR with another 3! 5:34 still remaining in Q3.
08:31 (IST)
Warriors 85-99 Cavs
Durant drops a hammer with 6:25 left!
08:29 (IST)
SWISH!
08:28 (IST)
Ooooh, things are getting testy on the court and LeBron and KD mouth off! They're both not willing to back down as their teammates stand and plat mute eavesdroppers.
An angry Durant mouthing off to an angry LeBron was just what this NBA Finals series was missing!
08:26 (IST)
Warriors 80-99 Cavs
Kevin Love with a three-pointer! Six three-pointers for him. He's got 23 points on the night with 7:45 remaining in Q3!
08:24 (IST)
Warriors 80-96 Cavs
And now Klay shoots a three
08:22 (IST)
Warriors 73-94 Cavs
With 9:46 remaining in Q3, LeBron drives to the pain and guides the ball in.
08:21 (IST)
Warriors 72-Cavs 92
Love with another 3-pointer from the corner after a delightful pass from LeBron. We still have 10:15 left on the clock in the 3rd quarter.
08:20 (IST)
Steve Kerr to the Warriors in his half-time talk: "We got to bring some force to this game."
08:17 (IST)
Opening minute of the 3rd quarter and the Warriors have cut the lead to 14! Cavs coach Lue calls a timeout!
08:16 (IST)
We've not even caught our breath and the third quarter is already on! Sigh
08:15 (IST)
JR claims he didn't post this tweet! But the way his side are playing today, would you say this is unrealisitic?
08:08 (IST)
Kevin Durant has been the only Warriors player who's not having a terrible game. He ended the half with a buzzer beater and has 22 points.
08:06 (IST)
Phew! What a high-scoring first half! Where do we start? How about Kyrie Irving's 28 points, which included four three-pointers? Or Kevin Love ending his scoring dry patch with 17 points? Or Warriors nine turnovers and measly 54.5 field goal percentage?
08:06 (IST)
That kind of a half!
08:03 (IST)
Curry had six points in that half? SIX? That doesn't sound right!
08:01 (IST)
INSANITY!
07:58 (IST)
Warriors 65-86 Cavs, End of 2nd quarter
13 3's in the 1st half already from the Cavs! What a spectacular performance!
07:57 (IST)
Warriors 61-82 Cavs
This is now the highest scoring half in NBA history and we have over a minute left!
07:55 (IST)
The Warriors have 61 points with 1:46 minutes still to go in this half! And they're tailing by 19 points! Explain that!
07:53 (IST)
THAT sort of night for Kyrie.
07:52 (IST)
Warriors 57-75 Cavs
Two of the best defenders in the game, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, cannot stop LeBron from scoring that! And he earns a freethrow.
07:49 (IST)
Kyrie has taken off from where he left off in Game 3.