Highlights NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers, scores and updates: Warriors win 113-91

Preview: Some predictions see the NBA Finals ending quickly. A video game simulation has them going the distance.
All seem to agree on the Golden State Warriors winning.
Beaten last year by Cleveland's historic comeback, the Warriors will try to avenge that defeat and get back on top when they face the Cavaliers again, the first time two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals.
Game 1 is on Thursday at Oracle Arena, where the Cavaliers won their first championship last year by becoming the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the finals. The Warriors are back with a more formidable team after adding Kevin Durant, a healthier one after Stephen Curry was injured last postseason, and not even LeBron James and the Cavs are given much chance of stopping them.
"I think they're the prohibitive favorite," ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said. "I think when you're the prohibitive favorite against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, that means you're a heck of a team, and they sure are."
The Warriors are 12-0 in the playoffs and have won 27 of their last 28 overall. Cleveland will have to slow down a team that has been beating teams by 16.3 points per game in the postseason.
A lackluster postseason could be salvaged by a close, compelling series, which was the result of an NBA 2K17 simulation that ended with Durant leading the Warriors to a Game 7 rout.
The Warriors are a powerhouse, but the Cavs are 12-1 in the playoffs and give themselves a shot no matter who else does.
"Since I've been in this league, it's hard to get to the playoffs, let alone march all the way to the finals," guard Iman Shumpert said. "But I think we got a great group, headlined by one of the best guys to ever do it. That gives us a chance in any game."
Some things to watch in the series:
A LOT OF LOVE? Cleveland almost certainly needs the Kevin Love of the last round to have a chance at the upset. He averaged a quiet 13.8 points in the first two rounds, then busted out for 22.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game against Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. Golden State will try to keep him in check with Draymond Green, one of the league's best and most versatile defenders.
"When he's going, he makes their team a lot better," Green said, "so it is my job to try to take him out of the game."
WHAT HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE? The Cavaliers' nine-game postseason road winning streak, three shy of the 2001-02 Lakers' league record, started with victories last year in Games 5 and 7 in Oakland. The Warriors won at least once in Cleveland in each of the last two NBA Finals, part of their franchise-record streak of 14 straight series with a road victory.
STRAIGHT SHOOTERS? All-Star Klay Thompson is shooting 38 percent from the field in the postseason and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is just 3 for 27 from 3-point range. The Warriors' best lineup against the Cavaliers probably has both players on the floor at the same time, with Iguodala on James and Thompson defending Irving, so Thompson said he doesn't get caught up in whether his shot is falling.
"What happened in the past in my mind doesn't really count now unless we go out and finish the deal," he said. "So as long as I perform at this stage now and play my hardest, that's all I can ask for. It's been working up to this point, so I can't change what I'm doing."
NO WORRY FROM CURRY: After a knee injury in the playoffs and a quick turnaround following the conference finals, Curry wasn't in top shape last June. He's in better health now, even while wearing a sleeve over his elbow to protect some swelling.
"Obviously not really dealing with any bumps or bruises really besides this elbow that's not really a factor," Curry said. "So other than that, feeling fresh."
With inputs from AP
Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 09:02 am | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 09:03 am
Jun, 02 2017 IST
Highlights
Cavs 91- 113 Warriors
Warriors clinch Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Cavs 72-93 Warriors. End of third quarter
This is going the Warriors way. The Cavs have 12 minutes to save Game 1 of teh NBA Finals.
Cavs 52-60 Warriors at half-time
Durant the top-scorer with 23 points.
Cavs 30-35 Warriors End of first quarter
Durant drains one from downtown to beat the clock for a three-pointer.
Here are the starters:
Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia
Cavaliers: Kyrie Irving, JR Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson
09:18 (IST)
That's all from us at Firstpost. Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did. Join us for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Monday at 5:30 AM. Thank you and goodbye.
09:12 (IST)
Here's the assist of the night, courtesy Steph Curry.
09:11 (IST)
If a picture could sum up that game:
09:09 (IST)
A perfect postseason so far for the Warriors. 13-0.
09:02 (IST)
Cavs 91- 113 Warriors
Warriors clinch Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
08:58 (IST)
Kevin Durant ends the night with 38 points! Still 2:16 left in the game.
08:52 (IST)
Cavs 84-105 Warriors
Curry with a steal and Durant sinks a three-pointer. These two have been immense for the Warriors tonight.
08:49 (IST)
Just that kind of a night for Cleveland.
08:47 (IST)
Warriors up 100-80, 6:07 left in the game. Stick a fork in the Cavaliers, they are done.
08:47 (IST)
Cavs 80-100 Warriors
The Cavaliers are really playing against time now as they trail by 20 with just over 6 minutes left.
08:41 (IST)
Stat time:
08:38 (IST)
Meanwhile, here's the third quarter Curry's just had:
08:37 (IST)
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will need to work on their defense to stay relevant in the NBA Finals. There's only so much LeBron can do with his lightning quick reflexes and speed on the court.
08:35 (IST)
The only worry for Warriors after Game 1 will be that Klay Thompson is still stuck in a rut. After his amazing performance against the Pacers, he's hit a roadblock. Only 6 points so far with 3/14 for field goals.
08:30 (IST)
Cavs 72-93 Warriors. End of third quarter
This is going the Warriors way. The Cavs have 12 minutes to save Game 1 of teh NBA Finals.
08:28 (IST)
22-point lead, largest of the night. Curry has hit 26 of Warriors' 90 with 6 three pointers. Durant has 30. This has been a very impressive display from the Warriors.
08:27 (IST)
Meanwhile, LeBron is passing people too.
08:25 (IST)
Curry's having a good night, isn't he?
08:24 (IST)
Cavs 68-87 Warriors
Curry sinks in another three from downtown. This is his sixth three-pointer.
08:22 (IST)
Cavs 66-80 Warriors
Jefferson beats the shot-clock just about. He's come off the bench to score 6 already as Cavaliers go about reducing the Warriors' lead.
08:19 (IST)
Cavs 64-80 Warriors
Easy layup for LeBron. But it's still an uphill battle for teh Cavaliers with 4:02 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
08:17 (IST)
The game is being played at a frantic pace in the 3Q and it looks like the Warriors are headed to another big victory
08:17 (IST)
Stephen Curry is here! Two 3 pointers and he's beginning to pull Warriors away. Cavs hit back-to-back 3s themselves but still trail by 15.
08:08 (IST)
In case you're wondering, Kevin Durant is still on fire in the third quarter. Here's proof:
08:07 (IST)
Cavs 52-67 Warriors
Another two-pointer from Curry helping Warriors stretch their lead to 15 points in the third quarter as timeout is called.
08:03 (IST)
Cavs 52-60 Warriors
And we're back in action in the 3rd quarter.
07:59 (IST)
Stat time:
07:57 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's Steph doing a little dance before he scores.
07:51 (IST)
The Cavs have had a big advantage when it comes to 3 pointers but both teams are fairly even in field goal percentage and rebounds. But the difference so far has been the turnovers. The Warriors only have one while the Cavs have 12. Golden State showing they can play some defense too.
07:50 (IST)
And here's what LeBron's been up to tonight.
07:49 (IST)
The last time James and Durant met in the NBA Finals, LeBron's Heat blew past Durant's Thunder. He's definitely eyeing revenge. LeBron threw some shade with a "welcome back to the Finals, it's been a while" line to Durant.
07:47 (IST)
Cavs 52-60 Warriors at half-time
Durant the top-scorer with 23 points.
07:42 (IST)
Cavs 52-60 Warriors
LeBron barrels into Durant to earn his second offensive foul.
07:42 (IST)
11 turnovers for Cavs. That's just criminal.
07:40 (IST)
Cavs 50-59 Warriors
Warriors are up by 9 in 2Q. The Cavaliers defence is really hurting them.
07:39 (IST)
Cavs 47-57 Warriors
Love is guarding Curry. But the Warriors star is unstoppable going to the rim.
07:37 (IST)
Cavs 48-55 Warriors
Love with a three-pointer. They need more of those tonight.
07:36 (IST)
But this is the Durant show and we are all just watching. He's on fire! 20 points, 6 assists and absolutely owning the lane.
07:36 (IST)
#ICYMI: Check out this great circus shot from Kyrie Irving! He's now moved to 15 points with 1 assist.
07:34 (IST)
Cavs 45-55 Warriors
Durant throws another hammer after Klay Thompson steals the ball. We go into the timeout with 3:15 left on the clock in the second quarter.
07:32 (IST)
Cavs 42:49 Warriors
WHAT A SHOT FROM KYRIE IRVING! (Yes, we meant to type that in all caps) Off-balance Kyrie shoots from outside the arc to bag a three-pointer.
07:29 (IST)
LeBron James comes off and the Warrior take full advantage to take a 7-point lead. James - 17, rest of Cavs - 19. He desperately needs help from his teammates.
07:28 (IST)
Durant has been the man of the hour so far!
07:26 (IST)
6:22 left in the second quarter as a timeout is called. Kevin Durant is putting on a show! The pass fake worked again as he whizzes past the Cavs and hammers it so easily.
07:24 (IST)
Durant establishing his credentials (as if they weren't already)!
07:23 (IST)
Klay Thompson has been quiet so far. Waiting for him to catch fire some time soon.
07:23 (IST)
Ahem, look who's in the house at teh Oracle Arena.
07:21 (IST)
The Warriors are truly an offensive juggernaut. Andre Iguodala came on at the end of the first quarter and already has 7 points.
07:20 (IST)
Stat time:
07:19 (IST)
Cavs 34-41 Warriors
The Warriors starting to pull away a little bit now going into another timeout in the second quarter. Looks like the Cavaliers need to wake up and smell the
covfefecoffee.