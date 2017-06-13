Highlights NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 5: Kevin Durant and Co are 2017 NBA champions

Seven technical fouls, one flagrant foul, stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant jawing at each other and several other dustups.
For Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, the physical turn the NBA Finals took in Game 4 is just what he wanted and is the recipe he hopes the Cavaliers will follow for the rest of the series against the Golden State Warriors.
"I liked it," Lue said Sunday. "I thought the first two games we were being too nice. The first three games, helping guys up off the floor, smiling, talking to guys and — yeah, I didn't like that. So I think Game 4, talking trash, being physical, whatever you got to do to try to get that edge to win, you got to do it."
The Cavs look to carry that same mindset into Game 5, when they once again try to stave off elimination.
After two straight Golden State blowouts to open the series and a thrilling comeback in Game 3, things turned feisty in Game 4 as the teams that are meeting in a third straight Finals showed some animosity.
James said the Cavs were upset about comments from Golden State's Draymond Green about wanting to celebrate a title on Cleveland's floor for the second time in three seasons.
The game started off with an edge and things really took off in the third quarter. It started when Durant took exception to a blow to the head from Kevin Love that led to a flagrant foul and a face-to-face confrontation with James.
It escalated late in the third after a scramble to the floor for a loose ball led to a jump ball. Cleveland's Iman Shumpert stood over Pachulia and tried to grab the ball after the whistle. Pachulia then delivered two swipes to Shumpert's groin area, leading to technical fouls on both players.
"It was totally between the lines and with the respect of the rules," Pachulia said of the physical play. "Nothing has crossed the line. It's emotional. It's possibly the last game of the season, so you definitely don't want to give up anything easy. We know it's not going to be an easy game for us. We're going to earn it."
The more physical play appeared to be just the thing to get Cavs power forward Tristan Thompson unleashed. A key player the past two years because of his relentless rebounding and hard-nosed play, Thompson had been mostly invisible the first three games with just 11 rebounds.
Thompson had 10 alone in Game 4, including four on the offensive end that gave Cleveland extra opportunities to score and prevented the Warriors from getting out in the break.
"T-Lue has been saying that since Game 1, the team that has the starting lineup that comes out and sets the tone early and is more physical one through five will definitely have the advantage in the game," Thompson said. "We did that Game 4 and we got to have that same type of effort and even more in Game 5."
That's exactly the attitude Lue wants rather than the congeniality the bothered him so much at the start of a series between teams that have so much respect for each other.
"They're coming right after us, so we have to get after them," he said. "I don't see anything's funny or anything's to smile about. So hitting and being physical and just everything they do to us in the first three games, we have to do that. Last game, in Game 4, I thought that's who we are. Got to be physical. If it's talking trash or knocking guys on the floor, whatever you got to do, you got to do it."
Kevin Durant given the NBA Finals MVP award!
Cavs 117-129 Warriors, Golden State Warriors win Game 5 to become NBA champions!
Bedlam at the Oracle Arena as the Warriors wrest back the NBA title the lost so heartbreakingly to the Cavs last year.
Cavs 93-98 Warriors, End of 3rd quarter
JR SMITH with another three-pointer in the dying minutes of Q3. He's now scored all 5 of his attempts from downtown!
Cavs 60-71 Warriors, End of 1st half
JR Smith scores a thre-pointer from some 28 feet to keep the Cavs in contention going into half-time.
Cavs 43-54 Warriors
Green nails a two-pointer before Curry throws a beautiful floater.
This has been nothing short of miraculous! The Warriors, trailing 33-37 at the end of Q1, have engineered a turnaround and are now leading by 11 with 4:40 remaining in the 1st half!
Cavs 37-33 Warriors, End of 1st quarter
Kyrie Irving and is UNSTOPPABLE! He nails another three pointer just before end of Q1.
Here are the starting lineups:
Cavs: LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith and Kyrie Irving
Warriors: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Zaza Pachulia
And with that, it's a wrap of our liveblog of the NBA Finals' Game 5. The Golden State Warriors has reclaimed the NBA championship that they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. While the championship will mean a lot to all the Warriors players and fans, a special mention for Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who has had to deal with a lot of barbs throughout the year for his contentious move from Oklahoma City Thunder. He's proved a point or two, and HOW!
We hope you had as much fun following our liveblog as we did. Thank you and good bye.
#ICYMI: Kevin Durant having himself a Game!
LeBron: "I have no reason to put my head down and to look back and think I could done something better. Just not my time."
The Warriors letting their hair down:
Nike has something to say to Kevin Durant's detractors:
Just a reminder: Kevin Durant, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP, comes to India next month!
The numbers behind KD MVP Award.
This moment!
From one legend to another.
A small, but not untimely reminder of the criticism Kevin Durant had to face for joining the Warriors.
We had an emotional mother in the house at the Oracle Arena today!
Kevin Durant to his emotional mother: "We did it. I told you (I'd do this) when I was eight years old."
Kevin Durant given the NBA Finals MVP award!
Like we said, bedlam.
KD can't even believe it!
Got to feel for King James. had 41 points on the night. But still not enough!
Warriors fans right now
Cavs 117-129 Warriors, Golden State Warriors win Game 5 to become NBA champions!
Bedlam at the Oracle Arena as the Warriors wrest back the NBA title the lost so heartbreakingly to the Cavs last year.
One minute remaining in this game! Warriors with a 14-point lead!
He's put in a double shift today! But clearly that's not going to help!
Cavs 113-126 Warriors
Green alley-oop to Igoudala! What a game the latter is having! Just over 2 minutes remaining in this match (and Finals?)
BLOWN AWAY!
Cavs 110-124 Warriors
Klay shoots, and scores, another jumper. The result starting to become apparent now.
Oh, my!
Cavs 108-120 Warriors
Curry scores two, Irving misses, Curry scores another two and then gets fouled. He's making it up for Game 4.
That's why the call him The King.
Cavs 106-118 Warriors
Another electrifying dunk from KD!
Cavs 104-114 Warriors
Curry drives to the paint and scores off the glass. This is a 10-point game again with just over 6 minutes remaining in the game.
Cavs 102-112 Warriors
Incredible pass from Curry to Iguodala, who rises and dunks! The Cavs need something special from here on.
Cavs 102-108 Warriors
And now Kyle Korver throws a three just to keep things interesting with 8:24 left in the game.
We can't even...
Just an unnecessary reminder of how awesome KD is.
Andre, The Giant!
Cavs 98-106 Warriors
KD with another monster three for the night!
Cavs 93-98 Warriors, End of 3rd quarter
JR SMITH with another three-pointer in the dying minutes of Q3. He's now scored all 5 of his attempts from downtown!
Just a small reminder of why KD is a man for big ocassions.
NO WORDS!
Cavs 88-9 Warriors
Curry with an incredible steal before he gets fouled while driving to the paint. Curry nails one but misses another - his third miss of the night.
Irving needs to do a LOT MORE of this today.
Cavs 86-93 Warriors
With 3:14 remaining in Q3, Durant shoots one from downtown. He was under pressure from Jefferson, but faked before shooting.
Cavs 84-90 Warriors
LeBron James drives to the paint, draws the foul and scores a two-pointer. Misses his freethrow.
Cavs 82-90 Warriors
Kyrie Irving drives to the paint and scores despite pressure.
The Cavs getting their act together!
Cavs 77-84 Warriors
Tristan Thompson in double figures with a two as the Cavs reduce the lead.
Cavs 73-82 Warriors
Iguodala bangs in another three-pointer. He's got 11 points off the bench!
