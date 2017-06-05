Highlights NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 2: Warriors win 132-113

LeBron James has won a road game in an NBA record 29 consecutive playoff series and the Cleveland superstar must stretch that streak for the Cavaliers to defend their title.
Golden State owns a home-court edge in the NBA Finals and opened the best-of-seven championship series with a 113-91 home triumph, although James will have another chance to win at Oakland in game two Sunday.
If "King" James and the Cavaliers don't take advantage at Oracle Arena, the Warriors will stretch their NBA playoff win streak record to 14 games and could become the first champions to run undefeated through the playoffs by winning Wednesday and Friday in Cleveland.
The 32-year-old playmaker has won a road game in 35 of 38 playoff series over his 12 NBA playoff campaigns, last failing to do so with Cleveland against Orlando in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals.
"He's a great player," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "Anytime you want to win a championship, you have to win on the road. And we understand that. With Golden State having home court the last three years, we know it's going to be tough.
"You have to win on the road to be great."
James, who last month overtook Michael Jordan to become the NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader, was coached by current Warriors acting coach Mike Brown with the Cavaliers, who appreciates the streak and the longevity James has shown in reaching eight career NBA Finals, the last seven in a row.
"It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player. He's one of the greatest all time," Brown said. "When you have his ability, when you have his intelligence and feel and all that other stuff, you're able to lead your team in difficult situations and tough environments. And he's done that for many years. So you take your hat off to him."
James is 3-4 in NBA Finals appearances but his teams, the Cavaliers and Miami from 2011 to 2014, are 1-7 in NBA Finals openers.
"That's testament to where he has kept his team together and helped them overcome tough situations and still come out on top," Brown said.
For his part, James said his attitude about a playoff game doesn't change whether he is playing before supportive fans in Cleveland or crowds yelling against him on the road.
"I approach every game the same way, no matter if I'm at home or on the road," James said. "But I understand the road is very challenging, especially when you get to this level.
"It's very difficult to win on the road and I've been fortunate to be able to do that in my career."
James says he is too busy adding to his legendary legacy to stop and ponder it greatly.
"I don't get caught up in what I've done over the years," James said. "I get drawn in too much of what I'm doing right now in the present and my only focus is what I can to help this team be better for game two."
It does boost the Cavaliers' faith in being able to fight back knowing James has such a history in road playoff contests, according to Cleveland forward Kevin Love.
"It gives us a lot of confidence," Love said. "Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two."
Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 08:21 am | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 08:22 am
Jun, 05 2017 IST
Highlights
Cavs 113-132 Warriors. Warriors win Game 2
That's it! The Warriors seal Game 2 of the NBA Finals. We now head to Cleveland for Game 3. Durant with 33 points on the night.
#ICYMI: Here's another clip of 'The Dance' between Steph Curry and LeBron James.
Cavs 88-102, End of third quarter.
The Cavs had outscored the Warriors in the second quarter and were threatening to overhaul Curry and Co. But that's easier said than done, as LeBron and his teammates just found out. The Cavs have 12 minutes to draw level in the 2016-17 NBA Finals.
Cavs 64-67 Warriors. End of 2nd quarter.
Irving powers through to the basket to get into double figures for the night with a buzzer-beater.
Cavs 34-40 Warriors; End of 1st quarter
What an incredible 12 minutes from the Warriors. They trailed for a while there, but shot back with a 40-point quarter!
08:20 (IST)
And with that, it' a wrap in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors won that one handsomely. At one point in the second quarter, it seemed as if the Cavs would overhaul the Warriors. But it wasn't to be. Durant and Curry had an incredible night as did LeBron for the Cavs. Warriors remain 14-0 in post-season. We will be back with Game 3 on Thursday at 6:30 AM. We hope you had as much fun as we did. Good bye.
08:10 (IST)
Just how good have the Warriors been today? THIS good:
132 points for the Warriors, most by a team in an NBA Finals game since June 4, 1987 when the Lakers scored 141 points against the Celtics.
08:09 (IST)
Warriors have done the job well to ensure they go to Cleveland with a 2-0 lead under their belts. Kevin Durant with another excellent game - 33 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists
08:08 (IST)
Cavs 113-132 Warriors. Warriors win Game 2
That's it! The Warriors seal Game 2 of the NBA Finals. We now head to Cleveland for Game 3. Durant with 33 points on the night.
08:06 (IST)
Cavs 110-127 Warriors
We're inside one minute to teh end of the match. Game 2 is going to the Warriors.
08:05 (IST)
Here's 'The Dance' from a different angle:
08:04 (IST)
Thou shall not pass! Not when KD is playing like this.
08:01 (IST)
Magic Johnson has a say on LeBron's feat
07:59 (IST)
Cavs 104-125 Warriors
Durant slams it in to extend their lead to 21 points with just over 4 minutes remaining in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
07:58 (IST)
Just an unnecessary reminder of why KD is so good!
07:57 (IST)
Just FYI, this is the first triple double of Steph Curry's playoff career! 30 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds. This is also the first time in Finals history that players on each team have recorded a triple-double in the same game.
07:55 (IST)
Here's that Durant play that got us typing in all caps earlier.
07:54 (IST)
Cavs 99-121 Warriors
Steph Curry from downtown. He's finding his three-point game here.
07:52 (IST)
It's raining threes at the Oracle Arena.
07:52 (IST)
The Cavs have been good, the Warriors have been better. #Obviously
07:51 (IST)
DURANT! WHAT A PLAY!
KD blocks a shot from Love before running the length of the court and nailing a basket despite being off-balance. The Warriors now have the biggest lead of the night over the Cavs as we head into a timeout.
07:48 (IST)
Cavs 97-111 Warriors
Klay Thompson gets to 20 points for the night with his 4th three-pointer.
07:47 (IST)
Speaking of big occasions, here's another man who's standing up and being counted:
07:44 (IST)
Cometh the occasion, cometh the King.
07:44 (IST)
Kyrie Irving shakes off Clark with a sensational move and lays it up.
07:40 (IST)
And we're up and running in the fourth quarter. The Cavs need to pull a rabbit out of their hat.
07:39 (IST)
Curry now moves to 27 points with nine rebounds and nine assists. Warriors up by 14 and with 12 more minutes to go, Curry could hit a triple double as well.
07:39 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's another clip of 'The Dance' between Steph Curry and LeBron James.
07:37 (IST)
Cavs 88-102, End of third quarter.
The Cavs had outscored the Warriors in the second quarter and were threatening to overhaul Curry and Co. But that's easier said than done, as LeBron and his teammates just found out. The Cavs have 12 minutes to draw level in the 2016-17 NBA Finals.
07:34 (IST)
Cavs 86-102 Warriors
And now the Warriors are in triple digits.Time running out for the Cavs. Just seconds remaining in the third quarter.
07:33 (IST)
BTW, LeBron has tied Magic Johnson for the MOST triple-doubles (8) in NBA Finals history!
07:33 (IST)
LeBron is on the bench now and he looks EXHAUSTED. We still have a minute left in teh third quarter.
07:31 (IST)
Here's a clip of what LeBron can do from outside the arc.
07:30 (IST)
Warriors with the largest lead of the game at 14 points and the rebounds continue to hurt Cavs.
07:29 (IST)
Cavs 84-98 Warriors
Curry gets fouled and he looks a little troubled. Is that a limp we detect? But he nails his free throws to give Warriors their largest lead of the game.
07:26 (IST)
Cavs 84-Warriors 96
Klay Thompson from WAAAAY DOWNTOWN. That was some shot. He's found his range in Game 2 and has 17 points.
07:25 (IST)
Cavs call for a timeout as it looked like Warriors could run away with the quarter. Lead back to nine points for Golden State.
07:25 (IST)
Durant, so easily the man of Game 1, has 24 points tonight. And we're only in the third quarter.
07:24 (IST)
Cavs 82-91 Warriors
Iguodala quickly disposes off the ball after a miss from the Cavs. Durant gets fouled but scores his two-pointer. The Warriors make no mistake with their free throw and now they lead by 9 points.
07:22 (IST)
Cavs have to weather this storm, this is where Warriors took control in the last game. The lead is just 4 points for Golden State with 5 and a half left in the third quarter.
07:19 (IST)
The Warriors have been so much better on the rebounds. 34 to 25.
07:19 (IST)
Is this the moment of the Game 2 so far? We think so. Let's just call this 'The Dance'.
07:16 (IST)
Cavs 78-86 Warriors
LeBron scores a three-pointer. That's his first three-pointer for the night. 23 points for the night so far.
07:15 (IST)
Cavs 75-83 Warriors
Schumpert's effort gets blocked, but Love's there to score easily.
07:15 (IST)
If you didn't know this already, here's why Kyrie matters.
07:13 (IST)
Cavs 73-83 Warriors
Curry, with the ball, and LeBron, guarding him, are dancing around the arc. Somehow, Curray hoodwinks LeBron to drive to the hoop and score a two-pointer. Chef Curry is loving it! He's got 22 points tonight.
07:10 (IST)
Make that 12 for 12.
07:09 (IST)
07:07 (IST)
Cavs 70-78 Warriors
Curry shoots a three-pointer, only his second in this game. Minutes later, he gets fouled and nails both of his free throws.
07:05 (IST)
Cavs 68-69 Warriors
Tristan Thomspon misses his first shot, makes no mistake with his second. We're back to a one-point lead.
07:04 (IST)
The third quarter is underway.
07:02 (IST)
Curry has six turnovers. That is the same amount as the entire rest of the team. Curry started off
well but the turnovers are hurting the Warriors. Also, he is 4 for 8 in the field.
06:59 (IST)
#ICYMI: Here's the kind of half LeBron has just had.
06:58 (IST)
The Warriors have racked up 13 turnovers as compared to Game 1's four. While Cleveland have successfully reduced theirs to just seven. And that made all the difference for the Cavs.
06:53 (IST)
They don't call him King James for nothing.