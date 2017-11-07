Highlights, National Badminton Championships, results: PV Sindhu to face Saina Nehwal in final; Kidambi Srikanth advances

Report: Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal sailed into the women's singles semi-final while men's World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth also notched up a comfortable win in the 82nd Senior National Badminton Championship on Monday.
In the women's singles quarter-finals, London Games bronze medallist Saina thrashed Aakarshi Kashyap 21-17, 21-10.
In another last-eight match, Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu proved too good for Shriyanshi Pardeshi, winning her match 21-11, 21-17.
In the men's singles competition, India's top male shuttler Srikanth had it easy as he dispatched Shubham Prajapati 21-17, 23-21.
The proceedings in the quarter-finals started with the mixed doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa taking on Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram.
Satwik and Ponnappa, with their high speed and seamless coordination, managed to bag the first game 21-14 and the second 21-12.
Maharashtra Badminton Association president Arun Lakhani said, "The country's top shuttlers certainly proved their mettle today. Over 10,000 spectators, including 5,800 children turned up to watch their heroes live in action in the course of the day and they didn't disappoint.
"The skill on display was mesmerising. Each match was a riveting spectacle. But even as our legends shone, India's up and coming badminton stars made their mark. All in all a great day on which badminton emerged as the biggest winner."
Main results of the day:
Women's singles: Saina Nehwal (PET) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (AAI) 21-17 21-10; PV Sindhu (AP) beat Shriyanshi Pardeshi (MP) 21-11 21-17
Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth (PET) beat Shubham Prajapati (MP) 21-17 23-21
Mixed doubles: Satwiksairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa (AP/PET) beat Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram (RBI) 21-14 21-12.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Nov 07, 2017 01:03 pm | Updated Date: Nov 07, 2017 08:32 pm
Singles semi-finals
HS Prannoy vs Subhankar Dey
Saina Nehwal vs Anura Prabhudesai
Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen
PV Sindhu vs Ruthvika Shivani G
20:00 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
PV Sindhu beats Ruthvika Gadde: 17-21, 21-15, 21-11
A hard-fought victory for Sindhu, who had to come from a game down to beat the high-flying Gadde in a three-game thriller. With this win, she sets up a final clash with Saina Nehwal tomorrow. Gadde showed signs of her deceptive play but faltered right at the end. Credit goes to Sindhu for maintaining the pressure from the second game.
19:03 (IST)
17-10! Gadde is getting frustrated by the number of errors caused by her in the decider. Sindhu looks to have taken the driver's seat in the crucial stage of the match.
19:00 (IST)
15-8! Sindhu has stretched Gadde at the backcourt regularly. Her attack is something Gadde hasn't managed to judge in the decider.
18:57 (IST)
18:55 (IST)
10-4! A clean crosscourt smash by Sindhu to extend her lead in the deciding game against a stuttering Gadde.
18:54 (IST)
7-2! Gadde again looks in a hurry to finish the shot and ends up hitting the net. Sindhu, on the other hand, is playing an overall game to maintain the lead.
18:51 (IST)
4-0! That's a healthy lead for Sindhu in the third and final game against Gadde. Sindhu looks calmer now as the deciding game adds pressure to both the shuttlers.
18:49 (IST)
PV Sindhu wins second game: 21-15!
Sindhu struggled at first but managed to eke out a crucial win over a confident Ruthvika Gadde in the second game and force the match into a decider! Who will win this match to set up the summit clash with Saina Nehwal?
18:45 (IST)
18-14! Sindhu has been patient, while Gadde has panicked a bit at the net. This is where Sindhu's experience comes to play.
18:44 (IST)
17-12! Gadde tries a deceptive stroke but her shot hits the frame. Unforced errors have started to frustrate Gadde. Sindhu takes a five-point lead,
18:43 (IST)
14-11! Great net play by Sindhu to lead by three points. Gadde needs to be careful near the mid-court area as Sindhu would initiate rallies in between.
18:41 (IST)
18:41 (IST)
10-8! Sindhu has played more of a calm game in comparison to the opening game. She doesn't look in a hurry to finish off the rally but she has prolonged a few rallies.
18:37 (IST)
18:35 (IST)
5-3! Gadde's confidence is just outstanding. She outclasses Sindhu with a brilliant cross courts slice to open up a two-point lead in the second game.
18:33 (IST)
2-2! The second game is well and truly underway. Gadde is not short of confidence, while Sindhu will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing opening game. Not to forget, Gadde defeated Sindhu in straight games at last year's South Asian Games.
18:29 (IST)
18:27 (IST)
15-19! Three consecutive points for Sindhu who smacks back-to-back winners to close the gap on Gadde's lead.
18:25 (IST)
19-12! A healthy nine-point lead for Gadde over a struggling Sindhu as we approach the conclusion of the first game in the women's singles semi-finals.
18:24 (IST)
18:24 (IST)
13-7! Incredible attack by Gadde there. Sindhu has misjudged quite a few shots near the sidelines. A bit unusual from World Championships silver medallist but this match is certainly going down the wire.
18:21 (IST)
18:21 (IST)
9-7! Sindhu looking out of sorts in the opening game. The drift has caused a few problems for the World No 2.
18:19 (IST)
18:17 (IST)
4-4! Gadde's fast wristy shots have forced Sindhu to make errors at the net. Her backhand is one such area where she can be very dangerous.
18:16 (IST)
3-1! A confident start for Sindhu as the World No 2 hits forehand drives towards the backcourt. Gadde needs to play an attacking game to trouble Sindhu.
18:13 (IST)
PV Sindhu vs Ruthvika Gadde
Olympic silver medallist and top seed Sindhu will square off against Gadde in the women's singles semi-final clash. With Saina already making it to the final, it is Sindhu's chance to set up an exciting clash with the former World No 1.
17:35 (IST)
17:28 (IST)
Srikanth enters final
The top-seeded shuttler edged past an impressive Lakshya Sen, who was last edition's runner-up, in straight games to set up the summit clash with HS Prannoy. Srikanth was stretched at times but he managed to keep control of his attack and push Sen towards the backcourt. Despite the loss, it was a brave show by 16-year-old Sen.
17:16 (IST)
19-16! A few unforced errors have put Sen on the back foot. He has gifted points to Srikanth who looks set to clinch the match.
17:14 (IST)
17-15! Srikanth hits a couple of deceptive shots to unsettle Sen. He is using his experience to his advantage yet again.
17:12 (IST)
14-14! And it is still level in the second game between Sen and Srikanth. Told you, this match is one of the matches to watch out for.
17:11 (IST)
17:09 (IST)
10-12! That's three points on the trot for Sen as Srikanth struggles to return the shuttle across the net. Sen has finally shown his attacking skills.
17:08 (IST)
17:05 (IST)
7-4! Sen is pushing hard to pip Srikanth as we approach the mid-game break of the second break. The key to beat Srikanth is playing an overall game from the net.
17:03 (IST)
3-1! Great composure from Srikanth to play quick forehand trick shots from the net. Sen needs to attack more often.
17:00 (IST)
Srikanth takes the first game: 21-16!
Despite a good start, Sen loses the opening game against an attacking Srikanth. The 16-year-old showed great courage to return the shuttle and defend but failed to hit the winners early.
16:55 (IST)
18-14! A powerful backhand drive to take a four-point lead over Sen in the opening game.
16:54 (IST)
15-11! A series of unforced errors by Sen after the mid-game break. His returns are a treat to watch but Srikanth is delivering booming smashes to trouble the 16-year-old shuttler.
16:52 (IST)
11-10! Srikanth has a slender one-point lead over Sen at the mid-game interval of the first game. The 16-year-old is putting up a brave fight against the World No 2.
16:49 (IST)
16:47 (IST)
5-5! Srikanth hits the frame yet again to gift a point to Sen. The World No 2 has always been eager to go for the kill, something Srikanth has been guilty of.
16:45 (IST)
2-2! A good start for Sen who will have to up his defensive game against an attack-minded Srikanth. Once he does that, he can rely on his impressive backhand strokes to capitalise against the World No 2
16:41 (IST)
Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen is the game to watch out of all the matches. All eyes will be on the 16-year-old.
16:37 (IST)
Saina Nehwal is through to the final
A dominating performance by Saina to thwart Anura Prabhudesai 21-11, 21-10 in just 30 minutes and book a place in the women's singles final. It was a match where Saina relied on smashes and attacking strokes from the mid-court to unsettle Anura.
16:32 (IST)
19-9! Four straight points for Saina as she looks to finish the match quickly. Notably, her smashes has been lethal and it is something the opponent needs to worry about.
16:31 (IST)
16-9! The second game has shown Saina's control over her shots, while Anura couldn't send the shuttle across the net.