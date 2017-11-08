Highlights National Badminton Championships FINAL, results: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crowned champions

Semi-final report: Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will battle for supremacy in the women's singles final of the Senior Badminton National Championship after scoring contrasting victories.
Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, hardly broke a sweat as she defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21 -10 while World No 2 and top seed Sindhu was surprisingly stretched by Ruthvika Shivani before prevailing 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the semifinals.
In the men's singles, it will be a clash between World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth and giant-killer H S Prannoy in a repeat of their semifinal battle at the French Open Super Series a little over a week ago.
Second seed Prannoy overcame Subhankar Dey 21-14, 21-17, while top seed Srikanth saw off young rising shuttler Lakshya Sen 21-16, 21-18.
The possibility of a Saina versus Sindhu clash was high after the star shuttlers confirmed their participation in the tournament.
Saina hasn't competed at the Senior Nationals since winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, while Sindhu too gave the domestic tournament a miss after winning the 2011 and 2013 editions.
The two, who are employees of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), have met twice in international competitions. Their first meeting was at the 2014 Syed Modi International before they played each other in India Super Series this year.
While Saina prevailed in 2014, Sindhu had the last laugh in Delhi.
Srikanth and Prannoy have played four times in their international career but it was the former who had the last laugh on the last three occasions. The only time Prannoy had beaten Srikanth was way back at the 2011 Tata Open.
Srikanth has been in the form of his life as he clinched four titles after reaching five finals this season to join the likes of two-time former Olympic champion Lin Dan, three-time Olympic silver medallists Lee Chong Wei and current Olympic gold medallist Chen Long.
Prannoy too have been in fine form as he reached the semifinals at Indonesia Super Series Premier and French Open Super Series to achieve his career-high ranking of World No 11. He had outwitted Chong Wei twice and defeated Chen once during this season.
Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 02:34 pm | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017 08:14 pm
Highlights
Saina Nehwal wins the second game and with that the match. 27 - 25. Following her first game win 21-17.
Nehwal has been able to stop Sindhu, who was on the rise and she had three game points annnnd that's the game. Sindhu's down the line smash goes slightly wide and it is enough for Nehwal to seal game one (21-17)
HS Prannoy beats Kidambi Srikanth: 21-15, 16-21, 21-7
The World No 11 becomes the new men's singles Senior Badminton Champion with an impressive win over World No 2 and top seed Srikanth in a three-game thriller. From drop shots to top defence, his game had everything to trouble Srikanth, who looked a bit off-colour in the decider. Prannoy lives up to his 'giant-killing' personality yet again!
Srikanth wins second game: 21-16
This time, it was Srikanth who came from behind to snatch the second game and force the match into the deciding game. A game apiece here in the men's singles final. Srikanth has attacked throughout the second game and pushed Prannoy towards the backcourt regularly.
Prannoy takes opening game: 21-15
The World No 11 comes from behind to go one up against World No 2 and top seed Srikanth, who started well but failed to judge the shots.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa win mixed doubles title!
Satwik and Ponnappa become the National champion with a 21-9, 20-22, 21-17 win over Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra. The duo dominated the first game but missed out on the second stanza. However, they managed to snatch the third game and win the crown.
20:12 (IST)
National Badminton Championship comes to a fitting end with a nail-biting finsh. Sets the precendent for Badminton in the country and on that note we take your leave.
19:50 (IST)
Breathtaking match between these two legends of Badminton. Nehwal claims her third national title! PV Sindhu stretched her to her utmost limit but eventually finishing second best!
Neverthless it was extra-ordinary match played by two fine shuttlers which kept the crowds and spectators on tenterhooks. Good to see players like Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and now Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu all being a part of the national championship.
19:48 (IST)
Saina Nehwal wins the second game and with that the match. 27 - 25. Following her first game win 21-17.
19:38 (IST)
And Nehwal has managed to win another match-point. 26-25 to Nehwal! Will she do it this time around?
19:34 (IST)
Hold your breath! This is going down all the way! Long rallies! Persiration! Super drop shots and flurry of smashes. Saina on match point again! She let's out a roar! Pumps her fist. It is 23-22 to Saina!
19:31 (IST)
Sindhu draws level and 20-20 and then unfurls a super shot at the backline, which falls inside bringing her into the lead 21-20.
19:29 (IST)
Nehwal has turned this around and how! Some misjudgment from Sindhu not helping her cause but Nehwal comes back from 13-17 to lead 19-17.
19:26 (IST)
Immaculate precision from Sindhu, Nehwal jumped forward to pushing it quickly on Sindhu, who manages to chip it over and right on the backline. Sindhu leads 18 to Nehwal's 14.
19:25 (IST)
Lapse of concentration from Saina as she smashes it into the net. Sindhu coasting along nicely, she maintains her 3-point lead at 16-13.
19:21 (IST)
Sindhu heads into the break with a three point advantage, reversing it from the first game.
19:16 (IST)
All square!
19:14 (IST)
The crowds are getting into it as they chant Sindhu's name but this point belongs to Saina, stunning rally and a smart push over Sindhu to reduce the gap to two points.
19:09 (IST)
As expected Sindhu comes out all guns blazing in the second game. Fast hands, nimble feet and a thundering smash to take the first point. Sindhu leads 1-0
19:06 (IST)
Nehwal has been able to stop Sindhu, who was on the rise and she had three game points annnnd that's the game. Sindhu's down the line smash goes slightly wide and it is enough for Nehwal to seal game one (21-17)
19:05 (IST)
PV Sindhu comes back with some fabulous strokes, the one no -look cross court smash was special. Nehwal had no chance 15-17 still to Nehwal
19:00 (IST)
Test of mental strength here! Saina is still holding the pace of the game, not allowing Sindhu to win a string of points. Another fantastic down the line finish and going 5-points clear of the world number two at 11-16.
18:58 (IST)
Nicely set up by Sindhu, making Sindhu cover the court completing it with a fierce finish across the court to catch Sindhu surprise. Saina leads 14-10
18:53 (IST)
Nehwal being the aggressor and that has given her 3-point lead at 10-7
18:52 (IST)
Sindhu's lob goes wide and Nehwal takes two point lead 6-8
18:48 (IST)
Nothing to chose between the two so far as the two shuttlers warm up nicely. Nehwal leads by a point at 4-3
18:47 (IST)
And the wait is finally over as Saina Nehwal to serve PV Sindhu in the women's single finals
18:20 (IST)
Nerve-wrangling men's doubles final with Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri clinching the final game 25-23!
16:14 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
HS Prannoy beats Kidambi Srikanth: 21-15, 16-21, 21-7
The World No 11 becomes the new men's singles Senior Badminton Champion with an impressive win over World No 2 and top seed Srikanth in a three-game thriller. From drop shots to top defence, his game had everything to trouble Srikanth, who looked a bit off-colour in the decider. Prannoy lives up to his 'giant-killing' personality yet again!
16:06 (IST)
17-6! A brilliant crosscourt deceptive drop by Prannoy to extend his lead over Srikanth. The World No 2 is hitting the frame at times.
16:04 (IST)
16-4! Prannoy continues to pressurise Srikanth with a barrage of attacking strokes from the mid-games. A twelve-point lead for the World No 11.
16:03 (IST)
13-3! A healthy lead for Prannoy in the third and final game against Srikanth, who has been stretched at the sidelines. Prannoy's attacking strategy has worked out well.
16:01 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
7-1! It's a one-way traffic at the moment as Prannoy's lethal smashes are just difficult to defend. Srikanth has struggled to lift the shuttle from the sidelines.
15:57 (IST)
4-1! Yet again, Prannoy starts the game with a bang!
Two straight smashes to extend his lead in the third and final game against Srikanth. It is all about handling the shots and retrieving against an attack-minded Srikanth.
15:55 (IST)
Srikanth wins second game: 21-16
This time, it was Srikanth who came from behind to snatch the second game and force the match into the deciding game. A game apiece here in the men's singles final. Srikanth has attacked throughout the second game and pushed Prannoy towards the backcourt regularly.
15:51 (IST)
19-15! An error of judgement by Prannoy helps Srikanth inch closer to a win in the second game. Can he force the match into the decider?
15:49 (IST)
17-14! Prannoy puts a lot of power in the backhand drive and hits the shuttle wide. Srikanth maintains his three-point lead over the World No 11.
15:48 (IST)
16-13! That's three straight points for Srikanth in the second game. This is an opportunity for him to claw back into this match.
15:47 (IST)
13-13! Srikanth prolonged the rally but ended up hitting the shuttle wide. It is really difficult to pick out the winner in this particular clash.
15:46 (IST)
12-12! The match is getting interesting by each point here as both Srikanth and Prannoy have relied on their attacking traits to outplay each other.
15:45 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
10-10! Srikanth hits a crosscourt smash to draw level in the second game. He has kept his cool so far in the match.
15:42 (IST)
8-8! Prannoy ends up hitting the frame yet again. He looks in a hurry to finish the shot. Srikanth is back level in the second game and it would be interesting to see who leads at the mid-game break.
15:39 (IST)
5-8! Srikanth gets the length of his strokes correct and wins two points on the trot to close the gap on Prannoy's lead in the second game.
15:37 (IST)
15:37 (IST)
4-1! A healthy lead for Prannoy in the second game. He looks much more confident at the net. There has been a mix of forehand and backhand drives by Prannoy since the mid-game break of the opening game.
15:35 (IST)
Prannoy takes opening game: 21-15
The World No 11 comes from behind to go one up against World No 2 and top seed Srikanth, who started well but failed to judge the shots.
15:31 (IST)
15:30 (IST)
16-13! A powerful smash down the court by Prannoy helps him open up a three-point lead over Srikanth in the opening game. Srikanth hasn't been able to judge the shots.
15:28 (IST)
15-13! Superb placement by Prannoy to extend his lead over Srikanth. That was excellent forehand stroke towards the backcourt.
15:27 (IST)
12-11! An unforced error by Srikanth puts Prannoy ahead in the opening game. This match promises to go the distance.
15:26 (IST)
15:25 (IST)
9-9! The rallies have started to build as we approach the mid-game break of the opening game. Interestingly, Prannoy has attacked well from the mid-court, something Srikanth would be worried about.
15:23 (IST)
7-7! Srikanth has tried to target the sidelines but Prannoy responded brilliantly to defend the shots. The scores are level here and it one can predict that this match could go into three games.