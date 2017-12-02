Preview: India take on England in their second game of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.
Earlier, India opened their campaign with a resolute 1-1 draw against defending champions Australia.
Mandeep Singh gave India the lead in the 20th minute but Jeremy Hayward successfully converted a penalty corner in the 21st minute to pull Australia level.
Australia earned as many as six penalty corners but could convert only one as the Indian defence stood tall.
India got three penalty corners – two after Mandeep's goal but could not capitalise on them.
Akashdeep Singh came closest to making it 2-1 as a deflection hit the side-bar in the 51st minute.
Akashdeep could have given India the lead in the 17th minute as he met a crisp cross and with only the goalkeeper Tyler Lovell to beat but he ended up hitting the ball on to the onrushing Australian custodian.
But Mandeep gave India the lead three minutes later as he received a cross from Lalit Upadhyay from the right and employed a backhander which went past Lovell.
Australia's response was swift. Hayward drag-flicked past Indian goalkeeper Akash Chikte to make it 1-1.
India got two penalty corners but Rupinder Pal Singh's efforts were not good enough to trouble the Aussie defence.
Later, Australia enjoyed a good 10-15 minutes of possession as the visitors sent a lot of men forward to get into the lead. But they couldn't turn their possession into a goal as the Indian young defenders responded well under pressure.
India got out of the phase of inactivity as they got a penalty corner in the 52nd minute. But Birendra Lakra mistrapped the push as the chance went abegging.
Australia tried to break the Indian defence but the latter was determined to earn a point from the match.
Sjoerd Marijne-coached India will meet England in their second match of Pool B on Saturday.
"We got several chances throughout the game to create goals. We will focus them to convert them into goals in next games," Indian captain Manpreet Singh said after the draw.
Marijne said: "We put up an improved performance. We did really well as a team but we have to improve in some areas including converting penalty corners into goals."
Earlier in the inaugural match on Friday, Germany defeated England 2-0 to start their campaign in a dominating fashion. Germany scored through Mats Grambusch (19th) and Christopher Ruhr (25th).
Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 06:33 pm | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 09:05 pm
Highlights
AND ENGLAND HAVE WON 3-2.
England got the 3 points.
India have one after their draw aganst Australia.
GOAL!
ENGLAND HAVE SCORED.
DEFENSIVE ERROR BY MANPREET AND SAM WARD HITS IT HARD INTO GOAL.
IT'S 3-2 FOR ENGLAND.
GOAL!
GOAL!
GOAL!
RUPINDER PAL SINGH'S FLICK GIVES INDIA EQUALISER.
INDIA 2 ENGLAND 2
GOAL!
GOAL!
INDIA HAVE SCORED.
IT'S 1-2.
AKASHDEEP PUTS IT IN.
GOAL!
ENGLAND HAVE THEIR SECOND.
AND MOST PROBABLY THE MATCH.
IT'S A SAM WARD GOAL.
GOAL!!
IT'S ENGLAND.
THEY LEAD 1-0.
And that's the start of the 2nd quarter.
Urgency needed from India.
It's still goalless.
Welcome to the Kalinga Stadium.
It's the 2nd day and Germany has just played a 2-2 draw with reigning champions Australia.
It's Australia's 2nd draw in the HWL Finals after their 1-1 draw with India yesterday.
But the BIG MATCH of the day is coming up - INDIA VS ENGLAND.
21:00 (IST)
And that's it from the Kalinga stadium.
India have lost their 2nd match in the pool 2-3 to England.
20:59 (IST)
India did extremely well to equalise after being 0-2 down.
But then they failed with the first touch not releasing the ball early.
Finally,a defensive error yet again gave England the opening to win the match 3-2.
India have a rest tomorrow and then they take on Germany.
20:58 (IST)
Listless display by India.
England played well and controlled the game.
They scored at crucial intervals.
India needs to look at their defensive capabilities.
Amit Rohidas was not even on the pitch in the 4th quarter.
20:57 (IST)
Support from Sreejesh!
20:56 (IST)
AND ENGLAND HAVE WON 3-2.
England got the 3 points.
India have one after their draw aganst Australia.
20:55 (IST)
Seconds left.
20:55 (IST)
Two minutes to go.
Can they pull off an equaliser here?
But Akashdeep gets a yellow.
India have to play with ten.
It's England's game now.
20:54 (IST)
Support from Sreejesh!
20:53 (IST)
India have pulled off the goalkeeper and play with eleven field players.
20:52 (IST)
GOAL!
ENGLAND HAVE SCORED.
DEFENSIVE ERROR BY MANPREET AND SAM WARD HITS IT HARD INTO GOAL.
IT'S 3-2 FOR ENGLAND.
20:50 (IST)
At 2-2, India need to release first touch.
Just too much hanging onto the ball happening.
20:47 (IST)
Rupinder Pal's flick is low and powerful enough to beat George Pinner in the English goal.
Match on at 2-2.
With less than 8 minutes left, can India control the game and force a winner here?
20:45 (IST)
Support from Sreejesh!
20:44 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
GOAL!
RUPINDER PAL SINGH'S FLICK GIVES INDIA EQUALISER.
INDIA 2 ENGLAND 2
20:43 (IST)
And they get their 5th as the flick strikes an English leg.
20:42 (IST)
India have their 4th PC.
Can they get the equaliser?
20:42 (IST)
Mandeep Singh and Liam Sanford shown the green card for a scuffle.
20:41 (IST)
Support from Sreejesh!
20:41 (IST)
Some confidence restored, India on the attack.
20:40 (IST)
Support from Sreejesh!
20:40 (IST)
It was a Rupinder Pal Singh flick.
Ball dropping off Pinner's pads.
On rushing Akashdeep slamming it in.
India 1 England 2
20:38 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
INDIA HAVE SCORED.
IT'S 1-2.
AKASHDEEP PUTS IT IN.
20:37 (IST)
India have their 3rd PC.
It's their 7th of the tournament.
They haven't converted yet.
20:36 (IST)
And we have the last quarter now.
15 minutes of hockey left.
India needs two goals.
England 2-0 up.
20:35 (IST)
That's the end of the 3rd quarter.
India still 0-2 down.
Fans are sticking around having faith that India might try and get a few goals.
Doesn't look that way.
This is not the India that played yesterday.
20:32 (IST)
England defend dourly.
The rebound off the keeper's pads fell to Manpreet but he wasn't fast enough to knock it in.
20:31 (IST)
And it's a second PC for India.
Will they try an indirect?
20:30 (IST)
Huge error from Harmanpreet leads to England getting their 2nd goal.
India have asked for a referral for a PC.
And they get it.
India's 1st PC in the match.
20:30 (IST)
Support from Sreejesh!
20:29 (IST)
GOAL!
ENGLAND HAVE THEIR SECOND.
AND MOST PROBABLY THE MATCH.
IT'S A SAM WARD GOAL.
20:28 (IST)
And the Indian defence lets in the second.
20:27 (IST)
Extremely sloppy play by India.
Nothing is working for them.
20:24 (IST)
India is refusing to create space.
With England plugging in the gaps, Harmanpreet needs to be the fulcrum.
20:21 (IST)
That was close.
England could have easily gone another goal up.
India seem bereft of ideas.
But you don't need brilliance here.
You need someone to hold the ball and control the pace.
20:19 (IST)
India trying to build up.
Chinglensana shot from the top of the circle and England goalkeeper Gibson saves.
20:15 (IST)
The 3rd quarter about to begin.
It will be interesting to see how India respond.
20:14 (IST)
It's not because of the lead that one believes England is playing well. But that they have the control on the match.
Even if there is no space to release the ball, England keep rotating.
India have played into their hands and turn overs have come fast.
Under pressure, Lakra and Amit have succumbed to losing the ball.
20:09 (IST)
The defence is in shambles, especially in the 2nd quarter.
The structure so important against an opponent like England is not visible.
With the midfield pulling itself back into the defence, the pressure is on India.
20:07 (IST)
Before going off to the break and the team meeting, Uthappa said they aren't playing the game plan that was decided.
In other words, England are more organised and are not allowing India to have free space on the pitch.
20:06 (IST)
And that's the end of the 2nd quarter.
It's the break.
England is leading 1-0.
20:05 (IST)
Surprising that India is not building up.
Neither are they holding the ball.
20:05 (IST)
Support from Sreejesh!
20:03 (IST)
England didn't get the opening goal of a PC.
But a smart field attempt which saw David Good field deflect it in.
Karkera caught by surprise.
England lead 1-0.
20:02 (IST)
50 international matches for Harmanpreet Singh!
19:59 (IST)
GOAL!!
IT'S ENGLAND.
THEY LEAD 1-0.
19:57 (IST)
And that's the first PC for England.
This will be dangerous.
19:56 (IST)
Sumit gets a green card. India down to ten.
Frustration in Indian ranks.
Amit Rohidas losing ball in the Indian half.
19:53 (IST)
India unable to stretch the field.
And neither are they quick on the counter.
Too many errors in the midfield and defence.
As a result, the forwards are falling back.
Thus, no sting in the attack.
19:50 (IST)
Yesterday's speed missing from the Indian players.
But England is playing up, not allowing enough space.
Finally, India get a chance but Chinglensana is soft with the push; harmlessly goes past the post.
19:48 (IST)
And that's the start of the 2nd quarter.
Urgency needed from India.
It's still goalless.