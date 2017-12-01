Preview: India will look to continue their good run under new coach Sjoerd Marijne when they take on defending champions Australia in their opening match in the Hockey World League (HWL) Final at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.
India finished third in the last edition of the meet, losing to the Netherlands 2-3 on penalties after both teams were locked 5-5 in regulation time.
Under new coach Sjoerd Marijne, a young Indian team would be playing at home for the first time.
"No pressure, nothing at all. Before the match I will prepare them to the best of my ability but I cannot control the outcome of the game. So when I walk out onto the field on Friday, I will just enjoy the crowd," the coach had said when asked about pressure before the first game.
To name a few, India have the likes of Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Sumit Varun Kumar among the young faces for this competition.
"All the young players have potential and that's why they are with the team. Now it's normal for most of the youngsters to reach a high level and then fall. But what's important is how they cope with the fall and learn from it because with all the expectations, it's normal for them to fall at times," Marijne said.
The Asia Cup victory was the perfect start to the tenure of Marijne, who will be hoping his side can reproduce that excellent form.
The winners of the event in Bhubaneswar will also guarantee qualification for the Men's Champions Trophy 2018, which will take place in the Netherlands in June/July.
The World Ranking points are also on offer, assigned to teams depending on their final position in the standings.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date: Dec 01, 2017 06:21 pm | Updated Date: Dec 01, 2017 09:11 pm
GOAL!
AUSTRALIA
IT'S 1-1.
Superb move by Manpreet Singh. Ball reaches Lalit right in the middle of the pitch.
And then Mandeep goes in and with a reverse hit shoots into goal.
India has the lead in the 2nd quarter.
India 1-0.
21:06 (IST)
That's it from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
India now play England tomorrow who lost to Germany by two goals in today's first game.
India have a point with Australia while Germany sit on top with three.
21:05 (IST)
It would have been a great start with a victory.
In terms of possession, Australia had the edge in the 3rd quarter and portions of the 4th.
But it was in the decisive 4th that India should have closed the game.
21:04 (IST)
Despite the draw against the reigning champions, India would be kicking themselves for not finishing off the champions.
Gurjant had the most of the opportunities and even PC's fell India's way.
21:00 (IST)
Just under a minute left.
India should hold the ball.
Seconds going down.
Sumit had the ball.
But it's a 1-1 draw.
India and Australia have played their 19th drawn match.
20:58 (IST)
India needs to hold it.
Manpreet playing slightly up.
It was a good opening.
But changing the position to reverse is taking away the surprise and bite from Gurjant.
20:55 (IST)
Less than 5 minutes on the clock.
India attacking.
Goal would be decisive.
India should not fall back.
They have the momentum.
20:54 (IST)
India get a PC.
But waste it.
Space suddenly opening up in the middle for both the teams.
20:51 (IST)
India has to play slightly up.
Pressure on the Aussies would yeild space.
India is taking too much time on the turn overs.
20:49 (IST)
Jake Whetton gets a green card.
Australia are down to ten men.
India needs to seize the initiative.
20:47 (IST)
Australia and India playing carefully.
Any mistake in the midfield would give the attack option to the other team.
Aussies rotating the ball. It's a man-to-man marking all over the pitch.
20:44 (IST)
The 4th quarter about to start.
Final 15 minutes for India and Australia to break the deadlock.
It's going to be a quarter of moments.
Sloppiness will be punished.
20:42 (IST)
Surprising that India is not pushing resources upfront.
Even with territorial advantage, Australia not playing powerfully.
And that's the end of the 3rd quarter.
Both teams are locked 1-1 at the moment.
20:39 (IST)
Pressure on India.
Too many easy breaks coming to the Aussies.
India playing too soft.
20:37 (IST)
Australia going back to controlling the flow.
India need a counter here.
They need to keep a forward up front.
It's puts pressure on the Aussies.
And gives space to Indian defenders for the high ball.
20:35 (IST)
Errors are coming in from the Indian defence.
Birendra Lakra missed a pass and then Amit Rohidas pushes it over the line.
20:32 (IST)
Australia get their 6th PC.
And India defends.
It's been close.
20:31 (IST)
And Australia have their 5th PC.
Tense moments for Suraj Karkera.
20:30 (IST)
Close. Close.
Lakra swings it away as the ball is about to drop in.
But Australia is looking for another PC. It's a video referral.
20:29 (IST)
And Australia have their 4th PC.
Karkera is in the Indian goal.
20:26 (IST)
Pace has fallen.
Both the teams trying to control.
Australia trying to cut India's pace.
India rotate.
20:25 (IST)
But it's a No from the video umpire.
And India lose the referral.
20:24 (IST)
India wants a video referral.
Looking for a PC.
20:22 (IST)
Harmanpreet fails.
India need the lead here.
They have to consolidate and control the flow.
20:21 (IST)
And that's the 3rd PC.
Flick hits an Aussies feet.
20:20 (IST)
India get their 2nd PC through Akashdeep.
Can Rupinder Pal Singh flick it in?
20:19 (IST)
Varun's pass found Uthappa.
But Akashdeep was overlapping too much to the corner.
20:18 (IST)
The teams are back for the 3rd quarter.
All signs point to the team that would control and not waste away the chances.
20:14 (IST)
Packed stadium!
20:12 (IST)
Sunil has played a handling role. Creating and breaking the defence for space.
But the player who has stood out has been the man with the magic wrists - Akashdeep Singh.
In fact, the Indian forward line has attacked with fluency but it's the choice of the goal bound shots that would worry the Indian coach.
20:10 (IST)
And that's the break.
India 1 Australia 1
It's been good hockey with some breathtaking moves from both the sides.
India would be kicking themselves for not putting away the chances.
Two more quarters to go and it all points to a close finish.
20:06 (IST)
India moving into the Aussie circle.
But just failing to control.
They need to keep possession.
Australia have to be forced to commit errors.
20:04 (IST)
Dipsan Tirkey passing more with hope than intent.
Harmanpreet needs to work his way into the middle of the defence and dictate.
Errors would give momentum to the Aussies.
India should score and not concede before the break.
20:01 (IST)
Youngsters at the back slightly jittery.
Amit's mistake was to go too close to the Aussie forward.
Australia slowly working their way back into the match.
They are showing more penetration.
20:00 (IST)
Huge blunder by Amit Rohidas gives Australia their 3rd PC.
But India defend.
19:59 (IST)
It's a soft goal let in by Akash Chikte.
Jeremy Hayward's flick virtually rolls in.
19:57 (IST)
GOAL!
AUSTRALIA
IT'S 1-1.
19:56 (IST)
From almost signalling for a stroke, the umpire gives Australia their 2nd PC.
19:55 (IST)
Superb move by Manpreet Singh. Ball reaches Lalit right in the middle of the pitch.
And then Mandeep goes in and with a reverse hit shoots into goal.
India has the lead in the 2nd quarter.
India 1-0.
19:54 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
INDIA HAS SCORED.
INDIA 1-0
19:53 (IST)
And the third chance is blown away by Akashdeep.
Deep turn inside the striking circle but the shot goes past the post.
Too much missing happening here by India.
Simply by law of averages, they should have been two goals up.
It's 0-0 at the moment.
19:50 (IST)
And we begin the 2nd quarter.
It's goalless.
19:49 (IST)
And that's the end of the 1st quarter.
Gurjant would be kicking himself for not scoring off two open opportunities.
India and Australia both had a PC each with the goalkeeper's saving.
India had the better exchanges.
But the hosts need to control the ball better.
19:47 (IST)
India counter attacks after Chikte saves.
But Akashdeep's reverse is saved beautifully by the Aussie defender.
Tight marking in a one-to-one situation.
19:44 (IST)
And that's Australia's 1st PC of the quarter.
Can they score against the run of play?
It's Akash Chikte in the Indian goal.
19:43 (IST)
Harmanpreet Singh making the match flow from the back.
Slightly sluggish play now.
But India not giving away easy possession.
19:41 (IST)
India not allowing the Aussies to settle down.
But India needs to tighten up the passes upfront.
19:40 (IST)
Lovely through by Harmanpreet. But Mandeep and Akashdeep don't read the ball.
India controlling the action.
Using the flanks.
19:37 (IST)
It's a straight but powerful flick by Rupinder Pal Singh.
But Lovell Tyler saves.
19:36 (IST)
India using the space to perfection.
But chances against Australia don't come easy.
India need to settle down and not get rattled by missing goals.
And India get the 1st PC of the quarter.
19:34 (IST)
Gurjant blows another chance away!!!!
Right in front of goal he taps straight to the goalkeeper.
Two chances blown away.