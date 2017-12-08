Preview: "Unpredictability" has been haunting Indian men's hockey team for quite some time now but that very factor might just act in their favour when the hosts take on Olympic champions and World No 1 Argentina in the semi-finals of the Hockey World League Final, on Friday.
For any team in world hockey, predicting India's performance is next to impossible.
'Inconsistent' is the perfect word to sum up India. If one day the Indians are brilliant, the very next day they might give a lacklustre performance.
The same topsy-turvy curve is continuing at the ongoing HWL Final also. After a not-so-impressive pool campaign, India not only stunned World No 3 Belgium but all and sundry at the stadium with their spirited show in the quarterfinals.
And this unpredictably about India is something that is troubling the Argentines ahead of Friday's last-four duel.
"India are a tough team to beat. You can't predict how they will come out in a game and that was visible against Belgium on Wednesday. They beat the most impressive team of the tournament," Argentina's drag-flick specialist Gonzalo Peillat said after the Los Leones beat England 3-2 in their quarterfinal match at the Kalinga Stadium.
"India are good in counter-attack. So, we have to be very careful," he added.
Argentina, who finished third in Pool A with just one point, scored through field strikes from Lucas Villa (21st minute) and skipper Mattias Paredes (29th), and a penalty stroke conversion by Juan Gillardi (34th) to eke out their first win of the tournament.
For England, David Condon (29th) and Adam Dixon (60th) found the net but that was not enough to make it to the semis.
Argentina might be the reigning Olympic champions and world's numero uno team at present, but the Indians have better head-to-head record against them.
India and Argentina have so far played 46 games against each other, out of which India have won 26, lost 16 and four ended in a tie.
In fact, India were the only team that defeated Argentina to their way to gold medal triumph in 2016 Olympics. In Rio, the Indians defeated the Los Leones 2-1 in the pool stages.
The Indians witnessed a woeful pool campaign here. After an impressive 1-1 draw against Australia in their tournament opener, the hosts went from bad to worse, losing 2-3 and 0-2 against England and Germany, respectively.
But the much-talked about all-play-quarterfinal format came to India's rescue and the hosts dished out their best hockey when it mattered the most and ended Olympic silver medallists Belgium's winning run.
The Indians played attacking, fast-paced hockey and ticked all boxes against Belgium, stunning them 3-2 in the shoot-out after both were locked at 3-3 at the end of the regulation time.
If their pool campaign was lucklustre, the Indians displayed much-improved show in all departments of the game last night.
But it is not as if India didn't create chances in the pool matches, but they lacked in finishing.
Even though they fared better against Belgium, the Indian strikers, especially SV Sunil and Mandeep Singh, still need to do plenty of work in their finishing skills.
Sunil, in particular, missed two golden opportunities against Belgium and he would be cursing himself for letting the chances slip.
The Indian midfield led by talismanic Manpreet Singh had a good tournament so far, as it held the team together.
The defence too fared well if not better. But the backline at times fumbled under pressure and conceded some soft goals and gave away easy penalty corners.
They cannot afford to commit the same mistakes against an attacking Argentine side, who would be eagerly waiting to pounce on the errors.
Statistically, the Indians had more ball possession and better chances in all their matches so far but stats hardly have significance if the results don't turn up in favour.
India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said his wards will have to dish out a similar performance as against Belgium if not better, if they hope to tame Argentina on Friday.
"(Against Belgium) our defending was better. We created chances and scored off our penalty corners. Against Germany (in pool match) we had same shots at goal and more penalty corners, also against England and Australia. But if you don't score, things look bad.
"We knew we have to score. We got four penalty corners against Belgium and scored. When we had the ball we were calmer," Marijne said on the eve of their semi-final.
"We have improved in structured defending. We left small spaces in defence and made it difficult for teams to enter our circle," he added.
However, it remains to be seen how the Indians handle the big match pressure against Argentina, which too had a relatively poor pool campaign before they registered their first win here in the quarterfinal today, just like India did.
Having finished third in the last edition of the tournament in 2015 in Raipur, the Indians also have a chance to go one step up with a win on Friday.
20:59 (IST)
Argentina through to the HWL Final. India will now play for the bronze medal on Sunday. The hosts going around the stadium, applauding the fans. It's still raining heavily here at The Kalinga.
20:57 (IST)
It's sad that this match was played under driving rain. Bad for both the teams. But hugely disappointing for the fans who turned up in their thousands.
20:56 (IST)
That's it. Argentina has beaten India 1-0. India did all the attacking in the last quarter. But just couldn't break the defence. The Olympic Champions are through to the final. India played well in the last quarter. But just couldn't break the defence down.
20:54 (IST)
Seconds left. Can India do it?
20:53 (IST)
It's been India all over Argentina. But the equaliser is not coming.
20:52 (IST)
Under 3 mins left. Argentina lead 1-0.
20:51 (IST)
India have taken off their goalkeeper.
20:50 (IST)
Argentina have cleared six chances away from their own striking circle in the last quarter. India need a goal here.
20:49 (IST)
Five minutes left. India need a goal here.
20:48 (IST)
Under six minutes left. Argentina under massive pressure. India looking for the equaliser.
20:47 (IST)
Close. Close. India almost there but the last pass is wrong.
20:46 (IST)
What a save from Vivaldi! Gurjant's powerful hit and he gloves it away.
20:44 (IST)
India needs to quicken the pace. And Akashdeep comes so close.
20:43 (IST)
Will Argentina defend this slender 1-0 lead or will they go all out and look for a goal that could close this match?
20:42 (IST)
India now desperately looking for an opening. Less than 11 minutes on the clock.
20:41 (IST)
Video umpire doesn't agree with India's referral. It's back to hunting for the equaliser.
20:41 (IST)
Lovely move into the Argentina striking circle. The Olympic Champions defend. But India go for a referral. They want a PC.
20:40 (IST)
Less than 13 minutes to find the equaliser.
20:39 (IST)
India's choice of passes hasn't been good. Time and again they have used the aerial ball but found Argentina sticks.
20:37 (IST)
15 minutes left in the match. India need a goal to come back into the match.
20:36 (IST)
Desperate India trying everything. That's the end of the 3rd quarter. 15 minutes left for India to equalise.
20:35 (IST)
The South Americans are taking their time on the free hits. India has to spread out. Too closely bunched.
20:34 (IST)
India losing time. They are hitting waywardly into the Argentina striking circle. Losing patience now India. Frustrated with the conditions,
20:31 (IST)
Five minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Argentina lead 1-0.
20:30 (IST)
Argentina using the stretch of the field. They are using the wet pitch better.
20:28 (IST)
India exerting pressure.
20:27 (IST)
But the chance is gone. Ball not controlled well. Should have used a twin pass to get another PC.
20:26 (IST)
The SA umpire points to a 2nd PC.
20:25 (IST)
India's 1st PC of the match, in the 3rd quarter. Possibility.
20:24 (IST)
India is struggling a little more than Argentina. Quick passing is not working. And Lucas Vila showed it by dribbling past four Indian defenders.
20:22 (IST)
Two quick attacks by Argentina. India's counter doesn't work as the players are unable to control the ball.
20:18 (IST)
Teams are back on the pitch. India search for an equaliser.
20:17 (IST)
The weather is bad for both the teams. But it's the fans who have been deprived off a pacy and a possible thriller.
20:17 (IST)
Teams are back on the bench. Tough two quarters ahead. India need a goal early. At the moment, Argentina are not under pressure.
20:15 (IST)
India needs to play an open game. At this moment, they are stuck a bit on the flank. Cutting through the middle with 2-3 players will open the flanks. But first it's required to read the pitch better.
20:13 (IST)
It's tough on this pitch. But tougher for the fans who have come braving the rains. Umbrella's in hand. They have packed the stadium. Hopefully by the time the World Cup comes around, these stands will be covered.
20:09 (IST)
And that's the end of the 2nd quarter. Argentina lead 1-0. Rain still coming down. Pitch not allowing proper play.
20:06 (IST)
Argentina playing better on the wet pitch. Using short passes and the aerial ball, they have put pressure and lead by a goal.
20:04 (IST)
For the third time, an Indian pass stops in the middle. Doesn't reach the player.
20:03 (IST)
Argentina lead 1-0. They are using the flanks to good effect.
20:02 (IST)
Manpreet has been given a yellow card. Seemed an okay diving clearance but the umpire thought otherwise. He will be out for five minutes. India under huge pressure. This could have been a good match but with the ball speed reduced because of the pitch and rains, it's kind of brought in the 'luck' factor.
20:00 (IST)
India unable to hold the ball and move forward. Too many turnovers. India need to read the game and fast.
19:58 (IST)
Argentina pushing the Indian defence. In the last five minutes, India have hardly had an attack. They need to regroup.
19:57 (IST)
India now have to chase the Argentina lead. Rains still coming down.
19:56 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
ARGENTINA LEAD 1-0. DIRECT FLICK OFF THEIR 1ST PC. PEILLAT'S FLICK IS POWERFUL AND IN THE CORNER.
19:54 (IST)
The PC stays in Argentina's favour.
19:51 (IST)
Argentina pushing really hard now. And they get their 1st PC of the match. But India is asking for a referral.
19:50 (IST)
Aerial ball to Varun. But the ball slips away and Argentina get in a counter.
19:49 (IST)
Stadium staff on the pitch. Trying their best to drain off the water. It's a difficult task. Teams coming back for the 2nd quarter.