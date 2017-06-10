Highlights ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh cricket result: Tigers pull off stunning win, knock out Kiwis

Preview: After they both lost their matches to hosts England and their respective matches against Australia ended in rain-induced no results, Bangladesh and New Zealand head into their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday, desperately needing a win, knowing that also may not fetch them a semi-final berth.
Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have a point apiece and need to win their Friday's fixture in Wales to make it to the last-four stage besides hoping for England to beat Australia in their final group match at Edgbaston on Sunday.
England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament and if they lose to the Kangaroos that will effectively end any hopes of Bangladesh and New Zealand.
Going into Friday's encounter, Bangladesh will once again bank on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who started the tournament with a century against England before making 95 against Australia.
Bangladesh will however, have the psychological edge over the Kiwis, having beaten them by five wickets in a warm-up match in Dublin.
Cardiff could also turn once again lucky for Bangladesh, who had previously upset a powerful Australia way back in 2005.
On the other hand, New Zealand will have their hopes pinned on their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 87 against England.
In case Williamson fails, the other Kiwi batsmen will have to shoulder the responsibility and not repeat their pathetic show against England, which saw them losing their last eight wickets for 65 runs.
Williamson, who was docked 40 percent of his match fee for slow over rate offences, will also need to be careful in his on-field discussions with the team, if he doesn't want to be banned for a match.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
OUT! Shakib was eyeing to finish the game quickly but lost his wicket in a process. Bit too late for New Zealand. He gave himself room and looked to drive over covers but misses the ball completely to hear the rattling of his stumps. Nonetheless what a top knock this has been. Boult too applauds it as Shakib walks back.
OUT! Mushfiqur Rahim was on the back foot since he arrived at the crease resulting to which Milne bowls a quick full delivery on the sticks and it goes through the batsman's defence. Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
OUT! Southee is ripping apart Bangaldesh's top order here. He traps Sarkar LBW, who doesn't even bother to have discussion with Rahim regarding DRS. And he was quite right. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre.
OUT! When its swinging, Southee becomes threatening and there is a reason why. He steams in and lands it on a length and gets it to move away just a wee bit, enough to induce an edge off Sabbir and dismiss him. Bangladesh are two down already. Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at No 4.
OUT! BIG WICKET! Southee angles in a length ball and shapes it back in as Tamim fails to clip it. The ball pings him in front and umpire raises the finger. Tamim reviews unsuccessfully. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Tamim carried Bangladesh's batting in the first two matches of Champions Trophy. Someone else will have to step up today. Sabbir Rahman walks in at No 4.
OUT! Mustafizur delivers an unplayable yorker to Milne and he totally fails to comprehend it.. He perishes for 7
OUT! Mosaddek has possibly changed the course of the match for Bangladesh. He traps Corey Anderson LBW for a golden duck. He has struck twice within three balls. Mitchell Santner is the No 8 batsman.
OUT! Broom in an attempt to accelerate loses his wicket. He top edges his attempted heave to short third man. Corey Anderson is the new man in.
OUT! Taskin strikes! Taylor premeditates and goes for a scoop. Seeing that, Taskin slows down his pace and Ross miscues it to Mustafizur at short fine leg. James Neesham saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Would you believe it? Kane Williamson has run himself out! New Zealand's best batsman walks back for 57. Taylor tickled it to short fine leg and Williamson started running despite Taylor's refusal. The fielder hurled a throw to Shakib who gathered it and disturbed the bails. Neil Broom saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Guptill was struggling after the powerplay and Rubel cashes in on it. He angles in a length delivery, which nips back sharply and surprises Guptill. The ball raps him on his pads and Bangladesh start appealing. The finger goes up in a jiffy. Guptill has a word with Williamson and opts against a review. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
OUT! Taskin Ahmed's bouncer and extra pace does the trick. He hits the deck hard and Ronchi looks to pull it away but the ball gets too big on him and he hits it straight to Mustafizur Rahman at mid on. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batsman, walks in at No 3.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh have decided to drop their extra batsman strategy and have dropped Imrul Kayes in place of Taskin Ahmed. Mossaddek in for Mehedi is the other change.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The form of Neil Broom was New Zealand's only worry. But they have decided to give him another chance.
TOSS: New Zealand have won toss and elected to bat first.
The news is in. The umpires have finished the inspection and the toss is at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1600 IST. No overs have been deducted.
00:42 (IST)
New Zealand bid good bye to the Champions Trophy. Bangladesh's hopes depend on the England vs Australia match. And two quarterfinals await us on Sunday and Monday. This tournament has truly come alive and we would be more than happy to bring the coverage to you. Today's live blog has come to an end. Do join us tomorrow for the England vs Australia match. For now. its Ta ta.
00:36 (IST)
00:21 (IST)
Mahmudullah becomes the first Bangladeshi player to score atleast a century in World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.
00:21 (IST)
This is now the second most runs (224 by Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah) added by a pair after their team lost first four wkts inside 50 runs in an ODI.The record is of 226 runs by Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan in 2013 against Ireland at (Dublin).
00:20 (IST)
Two Bangladesh batsmen scoring a century in an ODI:
Tamim Iqbal & Mushfiqur Rahim v Pakistan, Mirpur, 2015
Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah v NZ, Cardiff, 2017
00:08 (IST)
00:04 (IST)
New Zealand’s worst fears have come true. When Bangladesh lost its fourth wicket for 33, a defeat was beyond the realms of possibility. Although the Kiwis ran into two terrific displays with the bat, could they have done something differently? It needs to be said that New Zealand’s players took their foot off the pedal in the middle overs. The intensity which brought them early wickets went missing. As Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah got comfortable, the Kiwis looked clueless and flat. Thereafter, they found it difficult to force their way back into the match. One should also stress that New Zealand did not score enough runs. Their batting during the slog overs in this tournament requires an examination which the Kiwis will certainly undertake in the aftermath of this defeat. New Zealand’s Champions Trophy campaign is over and they will not be missed.
00:03 (IST)
From being 33/4 to win the match by five wickets, this truly has been a spectacular win. Tim Southee had dismantled their top order. Tamim Iqbal, their best batsman of the tournament, was dismissed for a duck. But that didn't deter them. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah will go down in history books for scripting one of the best ODI comebacks.
00:03 (IST)
Highest fifth wicket stands in ODIs:
256* - David Miller/ JP Duminy v Zimbabwe, 2015
226* - Eoin Morgan/ Ravi Bopara v Ireland, 2013
224 - SHAKIB AL HASAN/ MAHMUDULLAH v New Zealand, 2017*
00:00 (IST)
Bangladesh pull off a stunning win against New Zealand and knock them out of the tournament. The winning runs came off Mosaddek's blade as he edget it to third man.
23:59 (IST)
After 47 overs,Bangladesh 264/5 ( Mahmudullah 102 , Mosaddek Hossain 3)
FOUR! FOUR! You go to mid on, you can to to covers. Shakib is toying with Boult now. But the Kiwi dismisses him. CENTURY! Mahmudullah gets to his ton with a boundary.
23:56 (IST)
OUT! Shakib was eyeing to finish the game quickly but lost his wicket in a process. Bit too late for New Zealand. He gave himself room and looked to drive over covers but misses the ball completely to hear the rattling of his stumps. Nonetheless what a top knock this has been. Boult too applauds it as Shakib walks back.
23:54 (IST)
After 46 overs,Bangladesh 249/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 106 , Mahmudullah 98)
Shakib jams the first ball towards leg and hints to his partner that it is reversing. He takes a single on the second ball. A leg by allows Shakib to come back on the strike on the fourth ball. SIX and CENTURY! Shakib looks to pull but top edges it over fine leg for a maximum. He won't mind that though. What a remarkable hundred this has been. Once again, he retains the strike on the last ball.
23:49 (IST)
All time best partnership for Bangladesh in ODI cricket between Shakib and Mahmudullah. What a time to do it! From 33/4 they are now cruising to knock New Zealand out of the tournament. There is no panic in the middle whatsoever. Both nearing their tons. They are just playing risk-free cricket. Bangladesh nearing a memorable victory.
23:49 (IST)
Pairs to add 200-plus runs after their teams lost first four wickets inside 50 runs in ODIs:
Ravi Bopara/Eoin Morgan v Ireland, Dublin, 2013
SHAKIB AL HASAN/MAHMUDULLAH v New Zealand, Cardiff, 2017*
23:47 (IST)
After 45 overs,Bangladesh 240/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 98 , Mahmudullah 98)
200-run stand comes up between Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah on the first ball. Boult strays and bowls a leg side wide. Mahmudullah collects a single behind point on the second ball. FOUR! Shakib gives himself room and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. Shakib goes for a pull on the fourth ball but misses it altogether. He plays a similar shot on the fifth ball only to miss it. Needless shots but Shakib wants to finish it early. He pulls the last ball to square leg to retain strike. He and Mahmudullah are two runs away from a century.
23:40 (IST)
After 44 overs,Bangladesh 232/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 92 , Mahmudullah 97)
Shakib pulls the first ball, which is short, to fine leg for a single. FOUR! Short from Neesham again and Mahmudullah upper cuts it over the keeper for a boundary. Great execution. He fails to score a run off the next two balls. However, he guides the next ball behind point to collect a single. Neesham pitches it up and Shakib clips it to mid on for another run. Bangladesh need 34 off 36 balls.
23:37 (IST)
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 225/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 90 , Mahmudullah 92)
Southee, clearly under pressure, initiates his over with two wides. The next four balls go like this: 0, 1, 1, 1. FOUR! Shakib hammers it through covers for a boundary and takes a single off the last ball to retain strike. 11 off the over. Bangladesh need 41 off 42 balls.
23:29 (IST)
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 215/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 84 , Mahmudullah 90)
FOUR! Mahmudullah gets low and slams Santner down the ground for a boundary. After bowling a dot, Santner bowls a WIDE! Mahmudullah clips it through midwicket and collects a couple. Once again, he punches it through the same area and gets the same result. Ball five: Mahmudullah cuts it uppishly but the ball falls short of the point fielder. Mahmudullah collects a single off the last ball.
23:27 (IST)
This is now the highest partnership (Shakib Al Hasan-Mahmudullah) for Bangladesh in ODIs. The previous most was of 178 between Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal came at Dhaka in 2015.
23:24 (IST)
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 205/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 84 , Mahmudullah 81)
Southee comes back. The ball is not swinging any more. Can he make an impact? 1 run comes off the first two balls. Shakib uses his feet and powers the third ball through covers for a boundary. The over ends with two singles and a brace.
23:20 (IST)
Brendon McCullum was in the commentary box a while ago, suggesting plans for New Zealand to take wickets. Unfortunately, Kane Williamson does not seem to be wise to his ideas. It’s very easy for Bangladesh at the moment. As a final roll of dice, Tim Southee should be brought back now. He took three of the four wickets to fall and his control tightened a noose around Bangladesh’s neck in the early stages of this innings. A first-round exit is staring the Kiwis in their face.
23:20 (IST)
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 196/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 79 , Mahmudullah 77)
Two singles and two braces off Santner's 9th over. Bangladesh need 70 off 60 balls.
23:16 (IST)
This is now the highest partnership (Shakib Al Hasan-Mahmudullah) for Bangladesh against New Zealand in ODIs. The previous most was of 154 between Mushfiqur Rahim and Naeem Islam at Dhaka in 2013.
23:15 (IST)
After 39 overs,Bangladesh 190/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 76 , Mahmudullah 74)
Milne bowls a leg cutter first up, Mahmudullah cuts it to point. Anothert attempted leg cutter goes past the wide line. WIDE! Mahmudullah takes a single to mid on for a single. Shakib pulls it to through midwicket for another run. Milne bowls three precious dots to end the over.
23:11 (IST)
After 38 overs,Bangladesh 187/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 75 , Mahmudullah 73)
The required run rate is 6.58 and Bangladesh's run rate is almost 5. They are a couple of bad balls away from closing down that margin. So, they milk only four singles off Santner's 8th over.
23:10 (IST)
This is the first 150-plus partnership (Shakib Al Hasan-Mahmudullah) for Bangladesh for the fifth or lower wicket in ODIs.
23:08 (IST)
What a recovery this has been! Both Shakib and Mahmudullah have batted very sensibly so far. But job is not done yet. Bangladesh have a long tail and this partnership needs to continue. After them there is only Mosaddek Hossain left in the change room, whom we can term as a proper batsman. Bangladesh need below 100 now. The excitement is building in the stands and in the press box.
23:07 (IST)
After 37 overs,Bangladesh 183/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 73 , Mahmudullah 71)
Bangladesh in cruise control at the moment. However, they are playing with a lt of risk. Mahmudullah looks to pull one but gets a top edge over the keeper. He then cuts the next one powerfully over the point fielder for a couple. The 150 stand comes up. 10 runs off the over.
23:02 (IST)
After 36 overs,Bangladesh 173/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 71 , Mahmudullah 64)
A decent over from Santner but NZ don't just need to contain runs here but also take wickets. Breaking this partnership is crucial. Just 4 runs off the over. Bangladesh, on the other hand, need a sensible approach from here on.
22:59 (IST)
After 35 overs,Bangladesh 169/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 68 , Mahmudullah 63)
In the last three to four overs, these two have slowed down the tempo perhaps realising that a wicket here could undo all the hard work. They scores just five runs and Boult gifts them an extra run.
22:57 (IST)
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 163/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 65 , Mahmudullah 61)
Santner comes back into the attack. He outthinks Mahmudullah on the first three balls. But Mahmudullah drives it through covers for a single. Shakib too returns the favour on the fifth ball. Mahmudullah cuts the sixth ball to point for another run.
22:54 (IST)
22:53 (IST)
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 160/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 64 , Mahmudullah 59)
Trent Boult continues. And Bangladesh avoid taking any risks against him. Happy with two singles.
22:49 (IST)
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 158/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 63 , Mahmudullah 58)
Williamson continues. Shakib hits the first ball back towards the bowler. He takes a single off the second ball. SIX! Mahmudullah dances down the track and smacks Kane over long on. He quickly brings Shakib on strike, who slams the fifth ball down the ground for a boundary. Shakib retains the strike. Bangladesh need 108 runs off 108 balls. Is it possible? Yes, I would go onto say that the match is now Bangladesh's to lose.
22:42 (IST)
22:41 (IST)
After 31 overs,Bangladesh 145/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 57 , Mahmudullah 51)
Trent Boult comes back for a burst. Shakib and Mahmudullah are experienced enough to realise that he has been brought into the attack for a wicket. So they just milk four singles and a double. FIFTY comes up for Mahmudullah off the last ball, it is his 18th half century and what a time to bring it.
22:37 (IST)
After 30 overs,Bangladesh 139/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 55 , Mahmudullah 47)
Kane Williamson introduces himself into the attack. We saw this happen yesterday with India when Kohli came into the attack. Is the game drifting away from New Zealand? Maybe. Maybe not. But they certainly need to break this stand. 6 runs off Williamson's 1st over.
22:35 (IST)
22:31 (IST)
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 133/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 50 , Mahmudullah 46)
Milne tests Mahmudullah with constant change in pace and lengths. The result of which Mahmudullah faces four dots. Two singles are taken off the last ball which makes this an eventful over. First of all, Shakib Al Hasan brought up his 35th ODI half century and the 100-run stand too came up between off 107 balls between these two.
22:29 (IST)
22:28 (IST)
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 130/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 49 , Mahmudullah 45)
Santner in an attempt to try something extra and errs to leak extra runs. He conceded five singles and bowled a legside wide which went for for a boundary. Eleven runs off it.
22:26 (IST)
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 120/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 47 , Mahmudullah 42)
Milne comes back and bowls an expensive over. He first gives away two singles and a couple off his first three balls. Then Mahmudullah drives it through covers for a boundary. A single is taken off the last ball. 9 runs off it.
22:17 (IST)
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 111/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 46 , Mahmudullah 34)
Another tidy over by Santner. Only 2 off it.
22:15 (IST)
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 109/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 45 , Mahmudullah 33)
For some reason, New Zealand are bowling far too many short balls. The other day at Cardiff England bowled those lovely back of a length cross seamers and defeated New Zealand, the Kiwis are trying to replicate that, albeit unsuccessfully. FOUR! Shakib pulls the shortish ball through midwicket. The southpaw takes a single on the third ball. Mahmudullah is trying to be overdo things, last over he tried to scoop Santner, now he attempted a ramp shot. It is important for Bangladesh to not lose a wicket now.
22:12 (IST)
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 104/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 40 , Mahmudullah 33)
Shakib tucks one to square leg and takes a single on the first ball. However, Mahmudullah fails to rotate the strike in the remainder of the over.
22:11 (IST)
22:09 (IST)
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 103/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 39 , Mahmudullah 33)
Shakib cuts the first ball over point for a single. Anderson bounces Mahmudullah again and he pulls it to fine leg for a boundary. The third and fourth ball are singles too. Mahmudullah cuts the fifth ball through point for another run. Intelligent batting, they rotate the strike after the boundary. The last ball too goes for a run.
22:05 (IST)
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 94/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 36 , Mahmudullah 27)
With Shakib settled and Mahmudullah looking confident, Bangladesh have halted New Zealand's charge. Four runs come off Santner's over.
22:03 (IST)
Luke Ronchi becomes the third New Zealand wicket-keeper to take 100 catches in ODIs after Brendon McCullum and Adam Parore.