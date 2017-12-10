Report: Olympic 2016 champions Argentina rode on a penalty corner strike by Gonzalo Peillat to defeat India 1-0 in the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final.

Peillat struck a fiery blow to the right corner of the post in the 17th minute to help Argentina enter the final for the first time in the tournament.

The South Americans will meet defending champions Australia who defeated 2008 and 2012 Olympic champions Germany 3-0.

A depleted Germany side will in the second semi-final meet India, coached by Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Netherlands beat England 1-0 in the classification match for the 7th/8th position. Mirco Pruijser marked his red-hot form with a field goal in the 42nd minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Germany looks pretty depleted after Christopher, Martin Haner, Julius Meyer, Marco Miltkau and Timur Oruz sat out the semi-final against Australia due to illness.

The Germans played with only 13 fit players and it proved tough for them to sustain the Australians for the entire period.

Earlier in the day, Olympic 2016 silver medallists Belgium edged past Spain 1-0 to finish fifth in the tournament.

Sebastien Dockier's fourth-minute strike was enough for the Belgians to claim the 5th/6th classification match.

Belgium had topped the Pool A, winning all the three matches. But they lost to India in the quarter-finals to be forced to play the contest against Spain.

Belgian drag-flick specialist Loick Luypaert has the chance of emerging as the highest scorer of the tournament having scored eight goals.

