Report: Olympic 2016 champions Argentina rode on a penalty corner strike by Gonzalo Peillat to defeat India 1-0 in the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final.
Peillat struck a fiery blow to the right corner of the post in the 17th minute to help Argentina enter the final for the first time in the tournament.
The South Americans will meet defending champions Australia who defeated 2008 and 2012 Olympic champions Germany 3-0.
A depleted Germany side will in the second semi-final meet India, coached by Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, the Netherlands beat England 1-0 in the classification match for the 7th/8th position. Mirco Pruijser marked his red-hot form with a field goal in the 42nd minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Germany looks pretty depleted after Christopher, Martin Haner, Julius Meyer, Marco Miltkau and Timur Oruz sat out the semi-final against Australia due to illness.
The Germans played with only 13 fit players and it proved tough for them to sustain the Australians for the entire period.
Earlier in the day, Olympic 2016 silver medallists Belgium edged past Spain 1-0 to finish fifth in the tournament.
Sebastien Dockier's fourth-minute strike was enough for the Belgians to claim the 5th/6th classification match.
Belgium had topped the Pool A, winning all the three matches. But they lost to India in the quarter-finals to be forced to play the contest against Spain.
Belgian drag-flick specialist Loick Luypaert has the chance of emerging as the highest scorer of the tournament having scored eight goals.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 04:33 pm | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017 09:13 pm
Highlights
GOAL!
GOAL!
AUSTRALIA SCORES. BLAKE GOVERS FIRES IT IN. LOVELY CONVERSION. IT'S 2-1. UNDER 3 MINUTES LEFT.
GOAL!
GOAL!
STUNNING REPLY BY THE OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS. JUAN GILARDI CROSS AND BUGALLO CONNECTS. IT'S 1-1.
GOAL!
GOAL!
AUSTRALIA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD 1-0. LOW FLICK BY JEREMY HAYWARD BEATS VIVALDI IN GOAL.
AND THAT'S IT. INDIA HAS CLAIMED THE BRONZE. THEY WIN 2-1.
GOAL!
GOAL!
HARMANPREET FLICKS IT IN. BALL HITS THE GOALKEEPER'S STICK AND GOES IN. IT'S 2-1.
GOAL!
GOAL!
AKASHDEEP REVERSE AND SUNIL GETS THE REBOUND. SHOT STRAIGHT INTO GERMAN GOAL. IT'S 1-0, INDIA.
21:11 (IST)
The Indian Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore will give away the winning trophy. And that's it from The Kalinga here.
Final Standings:
Australia
Argentina
India
Germany
Belgium
Spain
Netherlands
England
21:09 (IST)
Australia got both the goals off penalty corners - Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers. For Argentina, it was Agustin Bugallo who made it 1-1 off a field attempt.
21:05 (IST)
The World Champions are now the HWL Champions. Australia have just announced that they are back. After a slow start to the tournament where they drew 1-1 with India, the Aussies are now Champions.
21:03 (IST)
AN AMAZING FINAL, COMING TO LIFE IN THE 2ND AND 4TH QUARTER. NOT EVEN AN INCH GIVEN BY BOTH THE TEAMS. THEY HAD THE CHANCES. BUT AUSTRALIA WITH THE BELIEF HAS DONE IT.
21:02 (IST)
AND AUSTRALIA HAVE WON. THE WORLD CHAMPIONS ARE THE HWL FINAL CHAMPIONS. AUSTRALIA HAVE WON 2-1. SUPER 4TH QUARTER. ARGENTINA COULD HAVE COME BACK BUT WASTED TWO PC'S IN THE LAST MINUTE. WHAT A FINISH!
21:01 (IST)
Seconds left.
21:00 (IST)
But Australia save.
21:00 (IST)
Australia defend. But Argentina create another one. One minute left. Argentina can get the equaliser? One more chance.
20:58 (IST)
And it's a PC. Under two minutes left. Can Argentina score? Huge moment in the match.
20:56 (IST)
Under 2 mins left. Australia lead 2-1. But Argentina have a PC. There is a video referral happening too.
20:55 (IST)
But the Aussie goalkeeper Tristan saves.
20:54 (IST)
Argentina get the PC. Huge opportunity to get a equaliser.
20:54 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
AUSTRALIA SCORES. BLAKE GOVERS FIRES IT IN. LOVELY CONVERSION. IT'S 2-1. UNDER 3 MINUTES LEFT.
20:52 (IST)
Both teams will try and avoid an error here. Argentina holding tight here. A man on every Aussie player. But Australia get a PC. Hugely dangerous. The World Champions can close the match here.
20:50 (IST)
Under 5 minutes left. It's still 1-1.
20:49 (IST)
It's not a PC. Free hit to Argentina.
20:46 (IST)
Video Umpire taking a long time. He wants to be sure. It's the 4th quarter.
20:44 (IST)
Argentina has gone for a video referral. They want a PC. This could be dangerous for Australia.
20:43 (IST)
And Argentina miss a sitter. Juan Lopez runs through but the shot goes wide. It's him and the Aussie goalkeeper. Argentina almost clinch it. Under eight minutes left in the 4th quarter.
20:41 (IST)
Australia almost get the match-winner through Lachlan Sharp. But the shot while on the run is wide.
20:38 (IST)
4th quarter begins. Argentina will be dangerous here. Time and again, they switch beautifully when the teams are locked in a draw. But a lot will depend on Lucas Vila. He needs to find the width in the Aussie half.
20:34 (IST)
That was so close. Australia almost had the lead with seconds to go. Eddie Ockenden switches but his slap shot hits the cross piece and goes out. That's also the end of the 3rd quarter. Australia have the edge in the 3rd quarter. Now 15 minutes left for the teams to find a match-winner. It's 1-1.
20:31 (IST)
Just about two minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The tussle to find a match-winner might be carried over into the 4th quarter.
20:29 (IST)
Three minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Australia had a good opportunity. But not able to put it away.
20:26 (IST)
Aran Zalewski almost opens up the Argentine defence. But just.
20:25 (IST)
Australia trying to create in the middle. This will be tough for them. Argentina blocking zones and not giving in. It's 1-1 in the 3rd quarter with under 8 mins to play.
20:21 (IST)
The stroke almost looked good but then the video umpire ruled that the push on Diego Paz didn't warrant a stroke. But a PC. Argentina came close to snatching a goal and the lead.
20:20 (IST)
Tristan Clemons saves twice of the PC. Australia survive. It's still 1-1.
20:19 (IST)
And instead of a stroke it's a PC for Argentina.
20:18 (IST)
Australia go for the referral. Argentina wait to convert it.
20:18 (IST)
That's a stroke.
20:16 (IST)
The 3rd quarter is on. Something will give way here.
20:12 (IST)
It's a final that is going completely by the script. Initially, one did think that Australia would dominate the counters. But the Olympic Champions Argentina have stopped the free flowing Aussies. As the teams return, it's 1-1. Two quarters to go. World Champions Australia Vs Olympic Champions Argentina.
20:06 (IST)
Almost equal in opportunities for both the finalists. Argentina sticking to their structure. Australia trying to break with counters. At the moment it's 1-1. It's the Hockey World League Final.
20:05 (IST)
Great save by Argentina goalkeeper Vivaldi. Coming off his line and gloving away. That's the end of the 2nd quarter. It's the break.
20:04 (IST)
Classy defending by Argentina. Not breaking the structure at all. Australia finding it tough to create space. It's 1-1 with a minute left in the 2nd quarter.
20:02 (IST)
The Aussies being forced to play at the pace of Argentina. It's 1-1. Tremendous tussle in the midfield. Under three minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
19:59 (IST)
The Olympic Champions not wavering from their four defender structure at the back. Keeping man-to-man marking going as well.
19:58 (IST)
Argentina creating space in the middle. Posession is the key now. Keeping the Aussie forwards away. Typical Argentina methods.
19:53 (IST)
That was a lovely cross. Australia seemed a little out of position but Bugallo switches and deflects it in. Argentina have equalised. It's 1-1.
19:52 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
STUNNING REPLY BY THE OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS. JUAN GILARDI CROSS AND BUGALLO CONNECTS. IT'S 1-1.
19:50 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
AUSTRALIA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD 1-0. LOW FLICK BY JEREMY HAYWARD BEATS VIVALDI IN GOAL.
19:48 (IST)
And that's Australia's 1st PC of the match.
19:47 (IST)
The 2nd quarter begins. Interesting battle ahead. Argentina structure at the back extremely solid.
19:45 (IST)
Both defending well. Australia might try and squeeze in a counter. While Argentina is patiently building through the midfield. It's the end of the 1st quarter. Tough and intense.
19:43 (IST)
Slightly scrappy now. Both trying to dominate the midfield. Argentina packing the middle after the initial Aussie attacks. The Olympic Champions will look for a penalty corner. They have Gonzalo Peillat.
19:39 (IST)
Argentina getting into the match now. Slowly making their way up. The Olympic Champions take their time but they will build their dominance.
19:35 (IST)
Five minutes into the match and it's been Australia.
19:35 (IST)
Australia dominating. Eddie Ockenden had the ball with the Argentina GK Vivaldi in front. But the angle was acute. Close call for Argentina.
19:33 (IST)
And Dylan Wotherspoon almost controls in front of the Argentina goal.