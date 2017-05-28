Highlights FA Cup final, Arsenal vs Chelsea, football scores and results: Arsenal clinch title for record 13th time with 2-1 win over Chelsea

Antonio Conte has already surpassed expectations in his first year as Chelsea manager and a victory in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal would complete arguably the greatest season in the club's history.
A second Double, following the one completed by Conte's fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti in 2010, was not even on the radar last August when all the talk was of an expected battle for supremacy between Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.
Yet Conte's side rewrote the script and swept to the Premier League title by seven points from Tottenham Hotspur and are the favourites to round off a remarkable campaign by beating the Gunners at Wembley.
Ancelotti's powerhouse side, featuring the likes of John Terry, Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole, Michael Ballack and Frank Lampard, had been favourites for the title and enjoyed a relatively straightforward run to the Cup final where they beat a Portsmouth side who were already relegated.
Conte's side, largely unchanged from the one that finished in a woeful 10th place in the Premier League last season, beat Manchester United in the quarter-finals and title rivals Tottenham in the semis, and now face the competition's most successful club in the showpiece final.
Chelsea skipper John Terry, who will leave the club at the end of the season after 22 years, said that anything other than a win would tarnish their achievements.
"You work all season long to be where you want to be and lift that trophy so the lads are fully focused," five-times Cup winner Terry, who is likely to be on the bench on Saturday, told a news conference on Wednesday.
"I've been on the receiving end of losing Cup finals and it's not a nice feeling on the last day of the season."
While Chelsea are one win away from the Double, Arsenal are desperately trying to end the season on a high after finishing fifth in the Premier League - their lowest finish since Arsene Wenger arrived in north London in 1996.
Arsenal have won the competition twice in the last three seasons but on both occasions they had also sealed Champions League qualification after a top-four finish.
This time lifting the trophy would be a "consolation" in what could still turn out to be Wenger's last in charge.
"Would it be a nice farewell? No, what I want is to win the next game. It's not about me, it's about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it," Wenger, whose future has clouded much of Arsenal's season, said on Wednesday.
While Chelsea finished 18 points ahead of Arsenal in the table despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates in the early weeks of Conte's tenure, a one-off final on the wide expanses of Wembley's lush turf looks hard to call.
Sizzling temperatures are expected on Saturday which could potentially help Arsenal's creative players, although Wenger is faced with a shortage of defenders with Laurent Koscielny suspended and Gabriel ruled out injured.
Should Arsenal wreck Chelsea's Double bid it would be Wenger's seventh FA Cup - matching the number of times Chelsea have lifted the trophy in their history.
"I want to win the cup because I think the team has redressed very well the situation on the sporting side," said Wenger, whose side won their last five league games. It would be a good crowning of what we have done in the last two months."
With inputs from Reuters
Published Date: May 28, 2017 12:26 am | Updated Date: May 28, 2017 12:27 am
May, 28 2017 IST
Highlights
ARSENAL ARE CHAMPIONS OF THE FA CUP FOR THE 13TH TIME!
There it is then. Nothing but a simply exciting final comes to an end as Arsenal lift their 13th FA Cup, third in four years. Wenger will put his hands on the seventh, not bad for a manager who has been on the wrong end of the stick in recent times.
It has been an up-and-down season for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger and after all the criticism he has taken this season, it is a great sight to see him smiling. Conte, too, acknowledges Wenger's win there. Arsenal were just beyond fantastic tonight. This is what a comprehensive win looks like.
79' Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
OUT OF NOTHING, AGAIN! This time it's Aaron Ramsey who slots home with a downward header! Olivier Giroud sets Sanchez to the left and immediately passes it to Ramsey.
75' Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
AND DIEGO COSTA SCORES OUT OF NOTHING! Chelsea are not going to look behind as they attack despite being a man down. Willian has dropped deep since coming on. He taps it to his right, past Holding as the ball takes a nick off Mertesacker. A big defection deceives Ospina but he knows he should've been done better. Costa is the fox in the box!
HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
And that’s that for the first half. Arsene must be really happy with his players as he makes his way into the tunnel for a small chat before the come out to fight in the second half. Sanchez's lead in the fifth minute has done the damage but they should have been leading by two. But, Arsenal still have to keep their noses in front in the second half. Chelsea were getting into the groove on the half hour mark but were unable to find Costa. Let's see what's in store for us in the second half.
5' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez gives Arsenal the lead with the outside of his right boot! What is happening? Chelsea players are protesting as Aaron Ramsey was probably in an offside position but the linesman says he had no involvement whatsoever. This is a dream start for Arsene Wenger.
01:24 (IST)
So that brings this live blog to an end. 90 minutes of pulsating action later, we finally have a winner. Arsenal and their beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger had a point to prove today, which they did in style, beating EPL champions Chelsea 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium. The FA Cup and EPL might have come to an end, but the Champions League final is only a few days away. We will bring you all the action and we hope you join us. Till then, goodbye and cheers.
00:24 (IST)
Third time in four years....
00:24 (IST)
The importance of Alexis Sanchez:
00:23 (IST)
Lifelong Chelsea fan and former cricketer Alec Stewart with a reminder for Arsenal fans
00:22 (IST)
Is Wenger going to stay then?
00:21 (IST)
00:20 (IST)
00:18 (IST)
What a stunning final! Arsene Wenger wins the FA Cup for a record 7th time — in fabulous style. Arsenal never cease to amaze. So what does the #WengerOut brigade say to such a vintage performance?
00:18 (IST)
THIS IS JUST AMAZING!
00:16 (IST)
ARSENAL ARE CHAMPIONS OF THE FA CUP FOR THE 13TH TIME!
There it is then. Nothing but a simply exciting final comes to an end as Arsenal lift their 13th FA Cup, third in four years. Wenger will put his hands on the seventh, not bad for a manager who has been on the wrong end of the stick in recent times.
It has been an up-and-down season for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger and after all the criticism he has taken this season, it is a great sight to see him smiling. Conte, too, acknowledges Wenger's win there. Arsenal were just beyond fantastic tonight. This is what a comprehensive win looks like.
00:02 (IST)
90' Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
A nervy moment there for Arsenal's defence as Mitchy Batshuayi makes a superb run through the middle but the ball goes out for a corner. Arsenal need to get their rhythm back. Giroud drifts in on the edge of Courtios's box and finds Ramsey, whose shot did not cause any trouble. Chelsea will have four minutes to save themselves.
23:58 (IST)
How was that not a goal? Kante at the one end, Ozil at the other. Time is no longer Chelsea's friend. They need an equaliser quickly. A standout performance also from Granit Xhaka, the Swiss, who has been lambasted and vilified so often this season for his rash instincts.
23:57 (IST)
85' Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
Chelsea are not going to give up here. Good movement in the middle as Kante gets room to take a shot from distance. But, nothing happening for them at the moment. Costa comes out of nowhere to smack one past Mertesacker but how has Ospina kept that out?
23:53 (IST)
Chelsea caught napping there!
23:53 (IST)
Arsenal are stunned — or are they? Volcanic eruption at Wembley. Their nemesis Diego Costa had equaliSed following some lax defending by Arsenal and poor goalkeeping from David Ospina, but Arsenal respond immediately. A great cut-back from Oliver Giroud is headed in by Ramsey. Crisis averted for a few minutes.
23:52 (IST)
23:51 (IST)
79' Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
OUT OF NOTHING, AGAIN! This time it's Aaron Ramsey who slots home with a downward header! Olivier Giroud sets Sanchez to the left and immediately passes it to Ramsey.
23:51 (IST)
75' Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
AND DIEGO COSTA SCORES OUT OF NOTHING! Chelsea are not going to look behind as they attack despite being a man down. Willian has dropped deep since coming on. He taps it to his right, past Holding as the ball takes a nick off Mertesacker. A big defection deceives Ospina but he knows he should've been done better. Costa is the fox in the box!
23:46 (IST)
23:44 (IST)
23:44 (IST)
23:43 (IST)
65' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are finding it difficult to find spaces in the middle as Ramsey and Welbeck's combination has left Kante and Fabregas exasperating. Courtois palms Bellerin's low shot away and there goes another chance for Arsenal. Will Fabregas change the shape of Arsenal's resilient back three.
23:43 (IST)
One word for this final: absorbing.
23:42 (IST)
23:37 (IST)
65' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are finding it difficult to find spaces in the middle as Ramsey and Welbeck's combination has left Kante and Fabregas exasperating. Courtois palms Bellerin's low shot away and there goes another chance for Arsenal. Will Fabregas change the shape of Arsenal's resilient back three.
23:31 (IST)
Cesc Fabregas gets roundly booed by the Arsenal fans. When he gets a first touch of the ball, he is booed again. No love lost there.
23:29 (IST)
60' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
One may argue that Arsenal should have scored three or four on the night. And that's some brilliance from Ozil on the right-hand side. That drop of the shoulder is worth every penny Arsenal paid for him. Cahill must be fuming right now.
23:22 (IST)
55' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Arsenal have recovered well after inviting pressure from Chelsea in the early stages of the second half. Moses was booked as Welbeck was fouled on the left flank just when he had the control.
23:19 (IST)
No sterile possession from Chelsea. They are pouring forward, playing it around quite nicely. Diego Costa versus Per Mertesacker is a match within the match. At the moment, it's 3-0 to the German, but Costa is shielding the ball well at times.
23:18 (IST)
STAT ATTACK: At three minutes, 49 seconds, Alexis Sanchez’s opening goal was Arsenal's fastest ever in an FA Cup final.
23:16 (IST)
50' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are getting ahead in numbers and that has troubled Arsenal in the start of the second half. Looks like they have had a hairdryer from Conte in the dressing room. Kante receives the ball and shoots from distance. The ball takes a wicked deflection but lands safely in Ospina's territory.
23:11 (IST)
The teams are back out. It's Aaron Ramsey who has been causing Chelsea a lot of problems in midfield. He is pushing up, leaving Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante outnumbered. How will Conte respond?
23:09 (IST)
Alonso kicked the ball high into the stands as the referee blew for the half. A sign of frustration? It's been a great 45 minutes in this FA Cup final: a crisp Arsenal vs a static Chelsea. Wenger's team are sharper and more alert. Will Conte bring Cesc Fabregas in the second half?
23:08 (IST)
The players are out in the middle as Chelsea look to settle their nerves and equalise. All eyes will be on Arsene no matter what. The second half gets underway!
23:00 (IST)
HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
And that’s that for the first half. Arsene must be really happy with his players as he makes his way into the tunnel for a small chat before the come out to fight in the second half. Sanchez's lead in the fifth minute has done the damage but they should have been leading by two. But, Arsenal still have to keep their noses in front in the second half. Chelsea were getting into the groove on the half hour mark but were unable to find Costa. Let's see what's in store for us in the second half.
22:58 (IST)
A small detail, but the Chelsea players are not wearing any black armbands. That is accidental, according to the English media. They will be on for the second half.
22:55 (IST)
It's a lot of probing and poking from Chelsea, but Arsenal, when defending, do so in numbers. The Blues have been struggling to break down that red wall. Pedro has a fine chance inside the box, but his shot is panicky. Antonio Conte is not a happy man. His Chelsea have been poor.
22:50 (IST)
What kind of a match has it been, you ask? The kind where Mesut Ozil puts in a sliding tackle on Eden Hazard. Woah!
22:49 (IST)
40' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
It's all looking fine for Wenger's men at the moment. They have till now covered every inch of the grass and have created more than Chelsea. Sounds absurd, isn't it? Arsenal now concede a clumsy free kick from outside 30 yards or so. Oh and Costa spoils the opportunity as he gets penalised for a foul inside the box. That's a waste.
22:46 (IST)
Is this shaping up to be a classic, a great finale to the trilogy? Chelsea thumped Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge but this Wenger team are a different proposition. Arsenal should be two or three goals up. The Cahill Line Clearance Service is up and running. Will Arsenal regret missing their chances?
22:42 (IST)
30' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Arsenal create yet another chance up the other end, and suddenly Bellerin finds Welbeck, who is set free down the left-hand corner of the six-yard box. He successfully clips the ball inside but Cahill was there to clear off the line. It's all happening for Arsenal.
22:39 (IST)
Poldi channelising his inner Gunner!
22:37 (IST)
Where have the real Arsenal gone? Even the slapstick defending has been absent so far. Per Mertesacker is settling down well in his new role. The German has never played in three-man backline. He made two great tackles on Diego Costa, but there are a few signs that Chelsea are coming to life.
22:35 (IST)
This is a magnificent start from Arsenal. Chelsea can't touch the ball. Where is N'golo Kante when you need him? Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have been posing plenty of problems for Chelsea's defence. Garry Cahill prevents calamity as he clears Ozil's attempt off the line. Danny Welbeck hits the posts with a header. Chelsea look lethargic and this has been a pleasant but surprising start to the FA Cup final. Can Arsenal capitalise and score a second?
22:35 (IST)
Elsewhere, a certain former Chelsea manager has been hobnobbing with a certain famous Manchester Untied fan.
22:34 (IST)
25' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are trying their best to ruffle a few feathers with Pedro making off the ball runs to test Per Mertesacker. Monreal is taking care of the left flank even though he has the support of Chamberlain's pace. Chelsea are crowding in the midfield and it looks like the Gunners will try to break the play and look for counterattacks. Something different from Wenger there.
22:28 (IST)
In case you missed it....
22:27 (IST)
20' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
Tactically, Arsenal have outnumbered Chelsea since the time referee blew his whistle. Victor Moses, who has been the poster boy of Conte's splendid season, is unable to track back at times and that has allowed Sanchez to drift in with his blistering pace. He is the biggest threat for Chelsea tonight. David Luiz must play as a sweeper defender to avoid through balls from the middle of the park.
22:23 (IST)
15' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea
In the last five minutes, the only notable thing from Conte's side has been Gary Cahill's clearance off the line. Sanchez is cutting in with ease as he finds Mesut Ozil with a lovely little through ball only to see Cahill clear it. Courtios was caught in no man's land. Weird!
22:22 (IST)
Diego Costa and Rob Holding in a first tussle. That will be an interesting battle. The young Arsenal defender has never before played the experienced Spaniard. There is a great intensity and ferocity to this game early on.