Highlights Europa League final, Manchester United vs Ajax Amsterdam, football score and updates: United win title

Preview: Manchester United and Ajax will both have a chance to burnish their proud European traditions and finish the season on a high note as they meet in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm on Wednesday.
The game pits the financial might and strong defence of a United team that has conceded just seven goals in the competition against a youthful Ajax team that is capable of offensive fireworks, but has struggled away from home.
"Many in Holland said it was not possible for a Dutch team to play in the final because the financial difference in Europe between the big clubs and the Dutch clubs is so big now, but we managed it," Ajax manager Peter Bosz told a media conference over the weekend.
Despite their monetary muscle, Jose Mourinho's side struggled to keep up with the pace-setters in the Premier League and looked sluggish at times in the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Having finished outside the top four in England and lost striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a serious knee injury, United are now depending on victory at the Friends Arena in Stockholm to get them into next season's Champions League.
Mindful of the risk of injury over the final weeks of the campaign, Mourinho has been careful to rest key players like Paul Pogba ahead of the final.
The French midfielder, who cost a reputed 105 million euros ($117.98 million) when he joined United last summer, was withdrawn just before half-time in United's final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The historic significance of the date will not be lost on Ajax as the final will be played 22 years to the day after their storied 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the 1995 Champions League final.
That Ajax team featured Danny Blind, whose son Daley will play for United on Wednesday, and Patrick Kluivert, father of current Ajax winger Justin Kluivert.
Ajax were pipped to the Dutch title by bitter rivals Feyenoord, and though they made next season's Champions League qualifiers, they will be eager to add to their European trophy cabinet.
Regularly featuring players in their teens or early twenties, Ajax boast a fantastic array of attacking talent, with Danish striker Kasper Dolberg combining strength, touch and finishing to make him the fulcrum of their attack.
But their relative inexperience and poor away record in the tournament would suggest that they may struggle against a disciplined, physical United side that desperately needs a big win to salvage their season.
Published Date: May 25, 2017 03:16 am | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 03:18 am
May, 25 2017 IST
Highlights
ALL OVER! MANCHESTER UNITED ARE 2016/17 EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!
A thoroughly professional performance from Manchester United on the night who end up deserved winners in the final against Ajax Amsterdam. It was a Jose Mourinho masterclass and he's led United back into the Champions League with a win here in Stockholm. The season can now be terned a good one for United who have qualified for next year's Champions League and also ended the season two trophies
GOAL! Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 Manchester United
Henrikh Mkhitaryan bundles home from close range to give United a two-goal cushion at the start of the second half. Fellaini won the initial header but Mkhitaryan is there to convert. United in a very strong position
Is the pitch having an impact? It's not in a pristine condition, but that shouldn't be an excuse. We were promised ecstasy and much 'Cruyffian' football in a clashes of style before this final, but little of all that has transpired. Manchester United have been in control. Their plan is working. Mourinho is 45 minutes away from saving his season: two trophies and a Champions League ticket - it doesn't sound that bad all of a sudden? Ajax need to regroup. Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes have been isolated up front. Captain Davy Klaassen isn't leading his team. Peter Bosz has a lot of working in the dressing room.
GOAL! Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Unfortunate for Ajax as Paul Pogba's weak effort takes a wicked deflection to take the ball past a helpless Onana. Just when Ajax were getting their act together United take the lead. Huge test of character of this young Ajax side now
KICK OFF! Manchester United have made a really quick start in Stockholm. Paul Pogba with an early chance to work the Ajax goalkeeper, but the Frenchman fails to make it count. United look more settled team so far. The young Ajax team is yet to get going in this game
Here are the line-ups
Manchester United XI: Romero, Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Mkhitaryan
Subs: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Carrick, Lingard, Martial, Rooney
Ajax Amsterdam XI: Onana, Veltman, Riedewald, Sanchez, De Ligt, Klaassen, Schone, Ziyech, Traore, Younes, Dolberg
Subs: Boer, Tete, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Kluivert, Neres
03:21 (IST)
Thanks for following Firstpost. That's all from us tonight. Keep following Firstpost for more football news and stories
02:59 (IST)
Here's Firstpost Correspondent Samindra Kunti Live from Freind's Arena in Stockholm reviewing Manchester United's 2-0 win over Ajax Amsterdam in the Europa League final
02:41 (IST)
02:34 (IST)
02:28 (IST)
02:26 (IST)
BOSS!
02:25 (IST)
02:25 (IST)
Wayne Rooney lifts the Europa League trophy for Manchester United! It's celebration time for the Red Devils!
02:22 (IST)
Manchester United players making their way to receive their medals and the Europa League trophy!
02:22 (IST)
Another record for the Special One
02:20 (IST)
The players are making their way to receive their medals. Ajax Amsterdam, the runners up go first> United players form a guard of honour for the, Great gesture
02:19 (IST)
Peep Peep Peep! It is all over. On the balance of play this is a well deserved win for Mourinho and his charges. An ordinary Manchester United made Ajax look very ordinary and the outcome felt inevitable ever since Paul Pogba's opening goal. Mourinho has been pumping his fists for the last few minutes in his technical area, turning to the fans and the press box - 'Did you see it?' The fans are chanting 'Jose Mourinho, Jose Mourinho' now. Is the love back between the United faithful and the Special One? The relationship may blossom next season in the Champions League.
02:12 (IST)
02:12 (IST)
02:12 (IST)
Did Peter Bosz analyze this Manchester team at all? It was easy as you like for Mourinho and his players. Marouane Fellaini's presence hurt Ajax, but United are hardly brilliant
02:08 (IST)
ALL OVER! MANCHESTER UNITED ARE 2016/17 EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!
A thoroughly professional performance from Manchester United on the night who end up deserved winners in the final against Ajax Amsterdam. It was a Jose Mourinho masterclass and he's led United back into the Champions League with a win here in Stockholm. The season can now be terned a good one for United who have qualified for next year's Champions League and also ended the season two trophies
02:05 (IST)
4 minutes of stoppage time added on. United almost there
02:03 (IST)
87' Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 Manchester United
United not giving the Ajax attackers any sort of space in the last third. Ajax are passing it square. United are comfortable. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney is coming on for Manchester United. Will this be his last appearance for the Red Devils?
01:59 (IST)
Mourinho's technical area is right in front of me. He is still very animated and wants his players to keep their focus. The Portuguese urges his players on. He can sense victory now.
01:59 (IST)
01:56 (IST)
80' Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 Manchester United
Ajax are trying all they can but they aren't finding any joy against this well-drilled Manchester United side who are doing a job on them. Jose Mourinho's men have been extremely clinical in their job tonight. It's been far from entertaining but you don't need to entertain to win, United are doing exactly what is needed to win a big final. Mourinho is on course for yet another win in an European Cup final and making it a fairly good season for United
01:50 (IST)
75' Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 Manchester United
Finals is about winning. That's why they are often so bad. This game hasn't been exhilarating either. Ajax were supposed to be all about spatial sophistication, but they have delivered little. It's pass, pass and pass but without an end product.
01:48 (IST)
75' Manchester United change: Henrikh Mkhitaryan OFF Jesse Lingard ON
01:43 (IST)
70' Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 Manchester United
Ajax fans hum to the tune of the 'Great Escape.' It will take some miracle indeed. Manchester are well on their way to winning the final. Bosz makes his first change: David Neres for Dolberg. Where was the gifted Dane? He is coached by Dennis Bergkamp and finishes like Marco van Basten, but not tonight. Can the Brazilian galvanize Ajax's non-existent strike force?
01:37 (IST)
60' Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United have been very professional so far. They have looked like seasoned campaigners and have to an extent schooled Ajax. The Dutch side have shown plenty of energy but have found the United defence to hard to break down. United are happy to concede possession at the moment and protect the two-goal lead. Ajax on the other hand need something special to inspire them. They are really short of inspiration as it stands
01:32 (IST)
A Mourinho masterclass? Well, indeed, Manchester United are in the driving seat with that flick from Mkhitaryan. That may well be a knockout blow for Ajax. The Dutch are rocking and one doesn't see a way back in it for them. Bring on Justin Kluivert or why not David Neres? Ajax have little to lose now.
01:29 (IST)
United fans going bonkers in the stands at Stockholm!
01:27 (IST)
01:26 (IST)
01:26 (IST)
01:25 (IST)
United fans preparing to party?
01:23 (IST)
GOAL! Ajax Amsterdam 0-2 Manchester United
Henrikh Mkhitaryan bundles home from close range to give United a two-goal cushion at the start of the second half. Fellaini won the initial header but Mkhitaryan is there to convert. United in a very strong position
01:20 (IST)
Second half begins! Can Ajax make a comeback in thi one or will this end as yet another Jose Mourinho masterclass?
01:18 (IST)
01:12 (IST)
Is the pitch having an impact? It's not in a pristine condition, but that shouldn't be an excuse. We were promised ecstasy and much 'Cruyffian' football in a clashes of style before this final, but little of all that has transpired. Manchester United have been in control. Their plan is working. Mourinho is 45 minutes away from saving his season: two trophies and a Champions League ticket - it doesn't sound that bad all of a sudden? Ajax need to regroup. Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes have been isolated up front. Captain Davy Klaassen isn't leading his team. Peter Bosz has a lot of working in the dressing room.
01:05 (IST)
HT Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United have produced a typical Jose Mourinho performance. They haven't been exhillerating, but have been very effective. Ajax have shaded possession, but Sergio Romero has been largely untroubled. Theu inexperience in the Dutch side is showing here. They need up their game to turn this game around. United have been comfotable so far
01:01 (IST)
Ajax have the possession, but Manchester United are in control. They are playing with all their experience and know how to preserve a lead. To use a 'Wengerism' it is all a bit 'sterile' from Ajax.
00:59 (IST)
00:58 (IST)
40' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Watch out for Ajax's Bertrand Traore. He is a brilliant player. He proved that much with Burkina Faso at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. He is a menace on Ajax's right. He keeps tracking back and picks up the ball. He is involved tonight, but needs to be more decisive.
00:54 (IST)
You have to give credit to Pogba today. He is up for it. His season has often been disappointing with indifferent performances, but he is full of energy tonight.
00:54 (IST)
35' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United are settled in their shape and Ajax are finding it tough to find a way through their back line. The Dutch side is started to see a bit more of the ball but United in control at the moment
00:48 (IST)
The momentum is with Manchester United now. That is perhaps a bit of an understatement. We are midway the first half and Ajax haven't really got going. They have possession but offer little penetration. Mourinho can be satisfied for now.
00:48 (IST)
Yellow Card for Henrikh Mkhitaryan!
00:46 (IST)
Pogba celebrating after opening the scoring on the night
00:45 (IST)
00:45 (IST)
25' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Ajax are having more of the ball. They haven't been too affected by the goal. United though continue to look dangerous on the break. Antonio Valencia comes close to doubling United's lead as finds space to shoot. Onana makes the save. Perhaps this is going to be the pattern of the game now.
00:43 (IST)
00:43 (IST)
Ajax though have already won this match when it comes to fan support. The Dutch fans are roaring and boisterous. They may play a pivotal role in helping Ajax settle, which Bosz's team needs to do.
00:42 (IST)
GOAL. It's not a surprise, but Manchester United are disciplined and structure, Two of Mourinho's buzzword. How far will it carry the English? Far, maybe. Pogba opens the scoring with a deflected shot. He gets too much space. This will be a true test of Ajax now. They will have to apply all their cunning and attacking play. The final has come alive after a cagey and tense start.
00:40 (IST)
20' Ajax Amsterdam 0-1 Manchester United
Ajax have responded well since going behind to that Pogba goal. They have not let the shoulders drop and have taken the attack back to United. But the Dutch side need to be wary of the counter-attack from United especially with the pace of Marcus Rashford upfront