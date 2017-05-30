Highlights Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Kohli's men dismantle Tigers, win by 240 runs

1st warm-up match report: Combined efforts from batsmen and bowlers helped defending champions India beat New Zealand by 45 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit Champions Trophy warm-up match at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 189 in 38.4 overs with opener Luke Ronchi (66) and lower order batsman James Neesham (46).

For India, pacer Mohammed Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets each while spinner Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Umesh Yadav chipped in with a wicket each.

India started their chase on a positive note, but after 26 overs, with 129/3 on the board, rain played spoilsport and forced the players off the field. But till then, India were well ahead of the D/L par score of 84, which resulted in their win.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and skipper Virat Kohli (52) were the major contributors.

With inputs from IANS

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here