Highlights Champions League, Juventus vs Monaco S/F 2nd leg: Juve reach final after 4-1 aggregate win over Monaco

AS Monaco, beaten 2-0 at home in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Juventus, will have to make history in Tuesday’s return if they are to end Ligue 1’s long absence from the final.
Only two teams have ever won a knockout tie in the competition after losing at home in the first leg and in both cases – Ajax Amsterdam against Panathinaikos in 1996 and Inter Milan against Bayern Munich in 2011 - they had only one goal to make up.
Monaco, who themselves were the last French side to reach the final when they lost to Jose Mourinho’s Porto in 2004, would also have to end Juve's four-year unbeaten home record in Europe and a run of six successive clean sheets in the competition.
Monaco have never won a game in Italy in seven attempts while Juve’s record against French teams will not give them much encouragement either - the Italians have won all previous 11 knockout ties against Ligue 1 opponents including Monaco themselves on two occasions.
Both teams lead their own leagues and are on the brink of winning their respective titles while Juventus have also reached the Italian Cup final, putting them on course for a treble.
Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim, whose side won 3-0 at Nancy on Saturday to close in on the Ligue 1 title, said that an early goal could change the complexion of the tie.
"We have to stay confident, try to play our game and put on a good performance and if we score at the start of the game, maybe that could change things," said Jardim.
If there is one thing which gives Jardim hope, it is Monaco's prolific scoring record this season. They have blasted 139 goals in 55 matches in all competitions, not including the French League Cup, and have managed three or more goals in a match on 25 occasions.
Kylian Mbappe, 18 and one of the hottest properties in European football, has scored 18 goals in his last 20 competitive games, while the team features other dangerous players including resurgent Colombian forward Radamel Falcao.
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala limped off during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Torino, which ended his side's run of 33 consecutive home league wins, but coach Massimiliano Allegri said it was just a case of cramp.
"It was normal in the circumstances and towards the end of the season," said Allegri, who warned his team not to think about any another result than a win.
"Monaco are a side with great talent and we have absolutely not yet sealed our qualification. We need to win the second leg.”
Published Date: May 10, 2017 02:20 am | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 02:23 am
May, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
43' GOAL Juventus 2-0 Monaco!
After that beautiful assist to Mandzukic for the first goal, Dani Alves smashes a stunning volley past Subasic to have Juventus heading to Cardiff. Looks like job well done here. Allegri deserves it all, doesn't he?
GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Monaco
Dani Alves with a brilliant run on the right delivers a brilliant cross for Mandzukic, who heads it down but is saved....He goes at it again with the follow-up and scores! Juventus are surely going to Cardiff, aren't they? Look at the celebrations! Juventus are playing a midfield triangle that allows their full-backs to burst ahead and cause some problems up front.
Juventus lead 3-0 in aggregate.
The line-ups:
Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala, Mandžukić; Higuain
Monaco: Subasic; Raggi, Jemerson, Glik, Sidibé; Moutinho, Bakayoko; Dirar, Silva; Falcao, Mbappé
03:00 (IST)
And with that, we come to end of our live coverage of the second leg semi-final clash between Juventus and Monaco. Juve have successfully contained Monaco and are through to Cardiff for the final. We will be back again for the second semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico. Hope you enjoyed the updates. Thank you for sticking around. Take care!
02:57 (IST)
02:56 (IST)
02:55 (IST)
02:54 (IST)
02:53 (IST)
02:50 (IST)
Dani Alves is a baller!
One just cannot deny his ability to run down the flank and produce game-changing movements. He is a beast when he attacks, he is even deadly when he runs back to defend. His overall game over the two legs, especially tonight is enough to warrant why the 34-year-old Brazilian is tipped as the world's best right-back ahead of a sea of young talents. Two assists against Monaco in France, one assist and an absolute peach of the goal tonight saw his side sail through the finals of the Uefa Champions League for the third time in the last two seasons. Such is the presence of this BALLER!
Don't you agree?
02:31 (IST)
Can they do it on a cold night in Sto...Cardiff?
02:26 (IST)
FULL-TIME! Juventus 2-1 Monaco (4-1 agg)
Juventus are through to the finals of the Uefa Champions League!
The Italian masters snuff out the flashy French for the second time. Although, the away tie looked more exciting and end-to-end than this one. Juventus never ceases to amaze us with their unique brand of football as each and every player on the field produced football from the top drawer. Allegri has done so well with this bunch that they are now one game away from being Europe's finest. On a day where they had to sit back and defend their lead, Juventus went all out and proved how deadly they are on the break. Importantly, keeping an attacking side like Monaco quiet sums up the story, nonetheless, both Madrid teams must now be very careful as Juventus have set the standard now.
02:04 (IST)
85' Juventus 2-1 Monaco
It's all Juventus at the moment despite Mbappe's tap in on the 67th minute. Allegri's men are just unmatchable when it comes to switching the flanks and finding spaces through the middle. The Pjanic-Marchisio combination is so soothing to the eye. A proper blend of attack and defence has done the damage in this game. And again, they show it as Marchisio breaks the play and Pjanic carries it forward to set up Higuain.
02:01 (IST)
Interesting stat:
Mbappe scored against Buffon who was playing in the Uefa Champions League before Mbappe was born.
D.A.M.N!
01:58 (IST)
80' Juventus 2-1 Monaco
It is all becoming scrappy now. A bit of argument here and there between defenders following the second goal has got the crowd going bonkers. They are whistling, whistling and whistling. Cristiano Ronaldo should not watch this.
01:55 (IST)
01:54 (IST)
75' Juventus 2-1 Monaco
A bit of fighting going down here as Higuain and Fabinho are brought down out of frustration from both sides. Monaco are not going to let Juventus travel to Cardiff without putting up a fight. Notably, Falcao has been quiet tonight. Bonucci has taken care of him nicely there. Juventus are still trying to cut in and look for Cuadrado on the right. They are pretty good at switching plays.
01:49 (IST)
01:48 (IST)
67' GOAL! Juventus 2-1 Monaco
Good move down the right. It all started because of Moutinho, who runs past Pjanic to and tees one up perfectly for Mbappe. He wasn't going to miss from that position. Six goals in six for the star boy. Faintest of hopes for Jardim's men!
01:44 (IST)
60' Juventus 2-0 Monaco
Juventus are just enjoying at the moment. Turin is on fire. Fans are chanting their lungs out here. Alves, on the other hand, produces another glorious cross. This Juventus side is a treat to watch!
01:38 (IST)
01:37 (IST)
55' Juventus 2-0 Monaco
Looks like there's been a tactical switch from Monaco with Fabinho replacing Mendy. Yes, they have. A back four now. Raggi goes right, Bernardo Silva is now on the right side of midfield and Sidibé switches from right wing-back to left-back. But the question her is, will this work? Is it too late?
Change for Juve too. Cuadrado replaces Dybala and gets straight into the business end of things with a low shot.
01:33 (IST)
01:31 (IST)
Tweet of the year, maybe?
01:30 (IST)
50' Juventus 2-0 Monaco
Juventus are trying to drain their opponent in the second half. Finding spaces in the midfield quite comfortably. Mendy gets himself in trouble as the referee brandishes a yellow card. Mendy kicks the ball out of frustration. Monaco have failed to strike the balance between attack and defence for the second time in this tie. Look at Juventus as an example even though they look defensive on paper.
01:24 (IST)
01:22 (IST)
We are back underway for the second half in Turin. Juventus with the advantage and are just 45 minutes away from the Champions League final in Cardiff!
01:18 (IST)
ICYMI
01:17 (IST)
01:17 (IST)
01:13 (IST)
Half-time: Juventus 2-0 Monaco
It is fair to say that Monaco were absolutely terrific for 10-15 minutes, sticking to Leonardo Jardim’s game plan. Despite their bright start, Juventus have defended well (that's what the are known for) and know how to break quicky. One would feel for Monaco's shot-stopper Subašić there who denied Juventus on three occasions before getting exposed by Mandzukic first and minutes later by Alves. Allegri knows how to kill opposition's attack very well. But, his counterpart, Jardim should now turn his head to wrapping up the Ligue 1 title this weekend against Lille.
01:07 (IST)
43' GOAL Juventus 2-0 Monaco!
After that beautiful assist to Mandzukic for the first goal, Dani Alves smashes a stunning volley past Subasic to have Juventus heading to Cardiff. Looks like job well done here. Allegri deserves it all, doesn't he?
01:01 (IST)
40' Juventus 1-0 Monaco
Juventus nearly get their second of the night! Higuain slots one home but is flagged offside by half a yard. Now, Sidibe shoots from distance. Monaco are desperate to get one here but they need three goals. Yes, THREE! On the other hand, Mandzukic is causing trouble yet again. Mendy is having a tough time on the left.
00:58 (IST)
00:58 (IST)
00:57 (IST)
GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Monaco
Dani Alves with a brilliant run on the right delivers a brilliant cross for Mandzukic, who heads it down but is saved....He goes at it again with the follow-up and scores! Juventus are surely going to Cardiff, aren't they? Look at the celebrations! Juventus are playing a midfield triangle that allows their full-backs to burst ahead and cause some problems up front.
Juventus lead 3-0 in aggregate.
00:53 (IST)
30' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Juventus look settled now as we approach the half hour mark! Pjanić bursts through the middle of the park and plays a one-two with wonderkid Paulo Dybala only to see the ball go out for a corner.
That's five chances for Juve in 2 minutes!
00:48 (IST)
00:47 (IST)
25' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Monaco are living on the egde now. Higuain sneaks past Gilik and sets up partner Mandžukić inside the box, who hits it hard and low but SUBASIC DENIES HIM! Looks like Danijel Subasic will be kept busy tonight!
00:47 (IST)
00:45 (IST)
20' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Buffon is tested here as he fails to judge another brilliant cross from the left. Tough times for Juve as Monaco attack again. Higuain is through, dancing through Monaco's defence. Tries to chip one over Subasic but the keeper denies Juve to take the lead in Turin.
00:38 (IST)
00:36 (IST)
15' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Not a surprise that Monaco are enjoying all the ball possession and are doing everything they can to sneak in Juve's defence. As always, all eyes will be on Mbappe as he makes a marauding run yet again but Dani Alves is there to stop him
00:33 (IST)
00:33 (IST)
00:31 (IST)
10' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
After surviving an early scare, Juventus are starting to regroup. They are certainly looking for a break. Sami Khedira is clutching his upper thigh. Seems like an early change for Juventus. Hamstring, is it?
00:26 (IST)
00:24 (IST)
5' Juventus 0-0 Monaco
Monaco are at it right away against a confident Juventus. Mbappe down the left, and he wins a corner. Taken short, the ball crossed for Falcao but Buffon almost makes a mess of it! Shaky start for Juventus there. Bakayoko moves the ball ahead as Bernardo Silva tries a speculative shot from 30 yards....gets deflected, falls in place for Kylian Mbappe who is offside!
00:17 (IST)
00:16 (IST)
First leg hero Gonzalo Higuain plays his 50th game for Juventus after moving from Napoli in the summer. What a signing he has been for the Old Lady!
00:07 (IST)
Juventus' defence though.....
00:07 (IST)
00:07 (IST)
Less than 10 minutes to go. The crowd is already buzzing in Turin!