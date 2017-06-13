Highlights AFC Asian Cup qualifier, India vs Kyrgyz Republic: Sunil Chhetri helps India see off Kyrgyz Republic

India vs Nepal Report: India earned a hard fought 2-0 win over Nepal in an international friendly match at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Goals from Sandeep Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhula sealed the match for India. Jhingan broke the deadlock in the 60th minute followed by a clinical finish from Jeje in the 77th minute which allowed India win a match which saw them miss quite a few scoring chances.
Placed 69 spots below 100th ranked India, Nepal gave the hosts an extremely tough time throughout the game.
The hosts had the better start and dominated the first half. Even though the Nepal defence did commit the occasional error, poor finishing ensured that the Indians were unable to take the lead in the first half.
Though India showed appreciable fluidity in midfield and were equally solid in defence, their were decidedly below par in the final third.
Nepal had the best chance of the opening session around a minute before the break when Nawayug Shreshta beat three Indian defenders just outside the penalty box.
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made an incredible blunder by deciding to leave his line and come out to the edge of the box in an effort to stop the Nepal forward. But he mistimed his tackle which allowed Shreshta the space to have a shot at an open goal.
However, the sizeable home crowd breathed a collective sigh of relief as the Nepali fired wide.
India were forced to make a substitution in the first half due to defensive midfielder Rowllin Boges's head injury who was replaced by Eugenson Lyngdoh.
India took the lead when a free-kick was blocked by the Nepal defenders. Jhingan chested down the rebound just inside the penalty box, played a one-two with an India forward before firing a left-footer into the roof of the net.
Adding to Nepal's woes, defender Biraj Maharjan was red-carded in the 67th minute allowing India a free-kick from the edge of the box.
The one-man advantage allowed the Indians to take a firmer grip on the proceedings and Jeje made the issue safe when the doubled the lead with an excellent finish off a pass by Mohammed Rafique.
Highlights
FT India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic
India get over the line. Massive three points for the home side who weather man storms to claim a narrow win. Sunil Chhetri was once again the man for India as his winner in the 72nd minute made all the difference. The hosts rode their luck at times, but the hard work they put in the game, they were deserved winners in the end. Party atmosphere at the Kateerava stadium as India India stans echo in the stands. India three points clear at top of Group A
Second Half starts! No changes to either sides
LINE-UPS:
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narayan Das, Rowlin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Eugenson Lyngdoh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Holicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua
Kyrgyz Republic: Pavel (GK), Iliaz, Amanbek, Kozubaev, Victor, Mirlan (C), Akhlidin, Vitalij, Baktyiar, Farkhat, Anton
That's it from us, thank you for following Firstpost. We will be back with more on the Indian football team
Another look at the Sunil Chhetri winner!
Anas Edathodika was immense at the heart of India's defence, here's what he had to say after the match!
For those who missed it, Here's the decisive moment!
Building for bigger things!
Celebrations at the Kanteerava stadium!
MISS! Robin Singh squanders a great chance to double India's lead after Sunil Chhetri does brilliantly well to play him on goal. India just a minute away from three massive points
Four minutes added on by the referee. India almost there
Sunil Chhetri is adjudged the Man of the Match. Truly deserving. Will his goal be the winner?
80' India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic
India still not home and dry as Kyrgyz Republic continue to create chances. However, there is a spring in India's step as the visitors tire out. India would do with a second to kill the game off. Big last ten minutes for India
SAVE! Gurpreet comes to make a vital block as Kyrgyz Republic had made an opening. Two Indian defenders rush to cover the line but the final effort is wide
75' India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic
India finding spaces in behind the Kyrgyz Republic defence now as the visitors go for the equaliser. Jeje has been excellent, has worked so hard to lead the line for India. Some fresh legs in form of Bikash Jairu is also helping the, However, the India rearguard will have to be wary of the Kyrgyz onslaught
The roof is off Kanteerava stadium!
GOAL!! India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic SUNIL CHHETRI SCORES!
What a fantastic counter attack from India and Sunil Chhetri is once again at the heart of it. He made the goal with his skill and tenacity and Jeje did well to play him in. Brilliant goal from India
The referee getting some stick in Bengaluru!
60' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
OFF THE LINE! India get out of jail. Kyrgyz open India once again way too eaily. But somehow India make vital blocks on the line. India living dangerously here. Visitors on top
55' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
Big chances at both ends. The visitors unlucky not to take the lead as Akhlidin hit the post after completely opening up the Indian defence. But a clearance from Rowling Borges saw Jackichand almost get in on goal. Minutes later, Holicharan Narzary put in a dangerous cross which fell to Sunil Chhetri who couldn't apply the finishing touch. Can't help but feel a goal is coming
50' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
The visitors have made a really good start to the second half, dominating the possession. Indian defence is hanging on a bit
CHANCE! Jeje is played in on goal. The striker creates space for a shot but hits it straight to the goalkeeper. Big chance for the home side at the start
Second Half starts! No changes to either sides
HT: India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
SAVE! Excellent save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the end of 1st half to keep scores even
3 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the 1st half
40' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
India progressing well on the flanks, but the wide men haven't really produced the quality required to make the difference. Through the middle, Kyrgyz Republic have had the upper hand.
35' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
Chances coming for India now. Chhetri and Jeje looking dangerous
30' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
Good game this. Kyrgyz Republic get a free kick inside the box after Gurpreet handles a back pass. Although the referee seems to have made a mistake in awarding that to the visitors. Kyrgyz Republic create couple of openings from that attack, but their finishing lets them down. The captain has another effort from range, but that hardly troubles Gurpreet. India meanwhile profit due to some sloppy passing from the visitors and Sunil Chhetri realeases Jeje on goal. He takes too much time on the ball and the chance is gone
25' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
Much better from India. Jackichand is released on the right side. The East Bengal winger delivers an early cross which is weakly cleared. The ball falls to him inside the box, but his shot is weak and wayvard. At the other end, Kyrgyz Republic try to penetrate the Indian rearguard, but some good defending from Pritam Kotal saves the day for the hosts. India once again get Jackichand in space on the right and he delivers a deep cross in the box. Sunil Chhetri fails to make a good connection allowing Holicharan to strike, but the angle was too tight and the goalkeeper made the save. India on top now
20' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
India have come into the game in the last five minutes. The hosts are beginning to see more of the ball. All passes in the box are directed at Jeje, but the Kyrgyz defence has so far done well to keep him away from their goal. India trying to carve out an opening but the visitors are sitting back and not offering any kind of space to the hosts
15' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
SAVE! Gurpreet gets down quickly to his right side to deny the Kyrgyz captain Murzaev Mirlan who made space for a shot from the dge of the area. India going forward in patches, but the visitors are controlling it at the moment
10' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
India with a bit of possession after the visitors peppered their box with a few set pieces. However, Kyrgyz players smother the attack and get back on the ball. India are struggling to find any joy on the longer route with no Robin Singh in the team. The hosts are yet to settle into a rhythm
5' India 0-0 Kyrgyz Republic
Nervous start from India after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comes off his line to thwart a Kyrgyz attack. Anton Zemlianukhin comes off worse in the clash and is stretched off. Big stoppage in the match. The visitors have a shot deflected for a corner. India defend it well but only at the expense of another one. Gurpreet punches it clear as the danger is passed. Good start from the visitors
Beautiful scenes at the Sree Kanteerava stadium