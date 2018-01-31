London: Arsene Wenger is resigned to losing Olivier Giroud on transfer deadline day but has yet to confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is definitely joining the club.
Aubameyang may have spent Tuesday afternoon at the club's training ground, but the Gunners manager was reluctant to say the club record £60 million (€68 million) deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker would be concluded for certain on Wednesday.
Just moments after seeing his team lose at 3-1 resurgent Swansea City on Tuesday, Wenger would not be drawn on whether he felt Giroud's anticipated £18 million move to Chelsea would be offset by Aubameyang's arrival.
"I will inform you tomorrow," said Wenger, when asked if the transfer was about to be completed.
Asked whether he was confident it would go through, he added: "Confidence does not help, because nowadays the deals can be so complicated."
Wenger also refused to say Giroud had played his final match for the club after the Frenchman came on as a late substitute, but was unable to prevent his club from losing to the Premier League strugglers.
"That will all be decided tomorrow," said Wenger when asked about Giroud's future, with Dortmund also a possible destination if the Chelsea deal falls through.
But the fact that Wenger talked about Giroud in the past tense suggested the striker is about to end his six-year association with Arsenal.
"Olivier is a guy who gave great service to the club, who never let us down and saved us many times. I asked him if he could commit tonight and he had no problem with that," he said.
"He became a strong international player for France. He has always been top class.
"But I don't want to talk too much about where he goes.
"He is an Arsenal man, but he needs to play as well. At some stage, it was not a good situation for him."
Wenger's side are still without an away victory in 2018 after they lost a first-half lead, given to them by Nacho Monreal, within 60 seconds.
Elsewhere, Manchester City signed Aymeric Laporte even as manager Guardiola suggested January spending might not be over after widespread reports that City are interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.
Mahrez, 26, is reported to have handed in a transfer request as the Algerian tries to force through a move to Eastlands.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have secured the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma for a reported £25 million on a four-and-a-half year deal.
The 23-year-old played just twice for Roma this season after missing the first three months of the campaign with a serious knee injury.
Earlier, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, left Anfield for struggling West Brom on a loan deal until the end of the season after slipping down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.
Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has become Javi Gracia's first signing as Watford manager after arriving at Vicarage Road on loan until the end of the campaign.
Celtic have signed Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal, with left-back Baba Rahman departing Stamford Bridge for Schalke in a similar arrangement.
Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 13:10 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 05:06 AM
Highlights
Officially, the January transfer window is close.
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have made a final cash-plus-player offer for Riyad Mahrez estimated to be £65m.
IT IS DONE AND DUSTED FINALLY: Borussia Dortmund confirm Aubameyang's move to Arsenal. Arsenal fans can afford a smile now.
05:05 (IST)
So that's it from us. Hope you have enjoyed our deadline day coverage of the January transfer window. Just to recap on the big deals, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund and striker Olivier Giroud went to Chelsea. Tottenham completed the signing of Lucas Moura from PSG while Dortmund agreed to bring in Michy Batshuayi on a loan deal from Chelsea.
04:54 (IST)
Ben Watson leaves Watford.
04:39 (IST)
This is a talking point!
04:34 (IST)
The transfer window is closed but that doesn't mean deals can't go through. If a team manages to submit a deal sheet that includes fees and signatures from all the parties then they have two more hours to finish the proceedings.
04:31 (IST)
Officially, the January transfer window is close.
04:31 (IST)
Everton manager Sam Allardyce says Eliaquim Mangala's loan transfer from Manchester City is close but it's not over the line yet.
04:22 (IST)
Goodbye Marko!
04:20 (IST)
Just 10 minutes left for the transfer window to close so hold on a little longer, guys.
04:19 (IST)
Here are few deadline deals that went through:
Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray - Stoke City) £14m
Andrew Ayew (West Ham - Swansea) £18m
Lucas Moura (Paris St-Germain - Tottenham) Around £25m
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal - Chelsea) £18m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund - Arsenal) £56m
03:44 (IST)
Real Sociedad have signed centre-back Hector Moreno for €6m from Roma.
03:36 (IST)
Quite a welcome, I say!
03:35 (IST)
Flanagan leaving Liverpool on a loan deal.
03:28 (IST)
Alan Shearer not happy with Newcastle United spending?
03:16 (IST)
Chelsea lost, but why is Michy crying?
02:56 (IST)
Galatasaray confirm the signing of Japanese full-back Yuto Nagatomo, who joins on loan from Inter Milan.
Btw, the photoshopping skills here are lit af!
02:50 (IST)
Roma sign Jonathan Silva on loan deal. Silva is said to be a replacement to Emerson Palmieri.
02:45 (IST)
How are you feeling, Mr Giroud?
02:39 (IST)
Meanwhile in the Premier League, Manchester United are two goals down against Tottenham while Chelsea are also trailing 0-2 to Bournemouth.
Quite a week in the league considering Arsenal also lost their match against Swansea.
02:23 (IST)
Badou Ndiaye comes to Premier League from Galatasaray!
02:21 (IST)
BBC reports that Swansea have signed Andre Ayew from West Ham United on a three-and-half-year contract.
02:18 (IST)
Demba Ba, who played for Chelsea and Newcastle United has left Shanghai Shenhua to join Turkish club Goztepe S.K.
02:15 (IST)
Sarcasm always works!
02:11 (IST)
Reports coming in that Arsenal did approach defender Jonny Evans but West Brom have rejected a move due to differences in valuations.
02:04 (IST)
Leipzig sign Everton youngster on loan!
02:00 (IST)
Look who's watching the Chelsea game.
01:31 (IST)
Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o on Wednesday signed a contract with Turkish top-flight club Konyaspor after parting ways with Antalyaspor, who also saw former Arsenal player Samir Nasri leave by mutual consent.
AFP reports.
01:20 (IST)
Mahrez is feeling down. Life's harsh sometimes, lad!
01:15 (IST)
Meanwhile, we will also get to score updates from the live Premier League matches taking place. The big one is between Tottenham and Manchester United, set to start in less than 15 minutes.
01:11 (IST)
Rather apt I would say!
00:43 (IST)
So far, here are the big transfers in the Premier League completed on deadline day:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal
Olivier Giroud to Chelsea
Lucas Moura to Tottenham
Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund
00:35 (IST)
The Legend is blushing!
00:32 (IST)
Arsenal's Mathieu Debuchy, who was on loan at Bordeaux this season, has joined Saint-Etienne on a six-month deal.
00:20 (IST)
That's how it's done!
00:07 (IST)
It's official! Lucas Moura joins Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain.
00:03 (IST)
Lazar Markovic will mostly remain at Liverpool till the end of the season. Also there were rumours about Jon Flanagan leaving the club today but that's unlikely to happen.
23:53 (IST)
The latest on Manchester City.
23:41 (IST)
Gotta agree!
23:41 (IST)
Already pressure on Aubameyang?
23:38 (IST)
Costel Pantilimon to Nottingham Forest!
23:35 (IST)
Done deal!
23:29 (IST)
According to various reports, Chelsea signed Olivier Giroud for a fee in the region of £18m.
23:27 (IST)
Well, he looks happy!
23:24 (IST)
Watford have signed Didier NDong on loan from Sunderland.
23:15 (IST)
That's a good start!
23:10 (IST)
Beautiful story ends today
23:06 (IST)
According to BBC reporter Simon Stone, Manchester City did not agree to Riyad Mahrez's deal which came with a transfer package worth £95m. City was expecting the deal to be around £60m, but since there was significant difference between both parties' valuations, the transfer fell through.
22:54 (IST)
BBC Sports reports Riyad Mahrez won’t be joining Manchester City today!
22:38 (IST)
Olivier Giroud on joining Chelsea
"Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing."
22:37 (IST)
The Batman of Dortmund!
22:36 (IST)
Arsenal says thank you to long-serving Oliver Giroud