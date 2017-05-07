Hashim Amla, David Miller feel GDL T20 won't be hurt by Indian players' unavailability

Bangalore: The South African batting duo of Hashim Amla and David Miller on Saturday said the unavailability of Indian players in the upcoming T20 Global Destination League will not be a big issue as similar tournaments are being held successfully without them all over the world.

"The Indian players do not play any of the T20 leagues around the world but other T20 tournaments are being held successfully. Hence, I don't think it would be that big an issue," Amla told PTI in Bangalore.

The BCCI has never allowed Indian players to participate in any of the T20 leagues around the world including the Big Bash in Australia and NatWestT20 Blast in England, besides Caribbean Premier League in West Indies.

"It is for the BCCI to take a decision on it, but I am very aware of how boards like to keep their players fresh, on which I do not have any comments to make," he said.

Joining the issue, Miller said inspite of unavailability of the Indian players in the South African league, domestic players will be exposed to many world-class players.

"Despite the unavailability of Indian players in the new league, guys in South Africa are still going to be exposed to Australians, New Zealand, English and other international players," he said.

Miller said he cannot think of any other league in the world that can compete with the IPL because of the huge money involved and large-scale exposure players get.

"In a sense, it has got huge money; it has got all the exposure - it has got everything. So, I don't think any other league around the globe can compete with IPL," he said.