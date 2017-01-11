You are here:
Rahul Dravid's birthday: Cricket community on Twitter celebrates ‘The Wall’ turning 44

FP Sports Jan, 11 2017 12:55:17 IST
Rahul Dravid is many things to Indian cricket and its fans – Jammy, 'The Wall', the dependable No 3 batsman, the hero of the 1999 World Cup, the captain who won a Test series in England, the mentor and coach of the junior teams, and above all, a role model for everyone who has watched his conduct on and off the field.

Ever since his debut in 1996 – where he scored a memorable 95 at Lord's – he has gone on to make and break several records in international cricket. He is the fourth-highest run scorer in Test cricket, with over 10,000 runs both in Tests and in ODIs, and holds the distinction of having scored a Test century in all ten Test-playing nations. Apart from the statistics, Dravid was instrumental in several of India's biggest victories – be it Kolkata in 2001 or England in 2002, Australia in 2003 or Pakistan in 2004. Even after his retirement, Dravid has continued giving it back to the game and is currently the coach of the India A and Under-19 sides, both of which have given India some stellar players such as Jayant Yadav or Karun Nair.

As the Indian cricket great celebrates his 44th birthday, social media was flooded with wishes and messages for Dravid. The cricket community on Twitter posted photos and tributes to the player fondly known as 'The Wall', with ICC even calling him one of cricket's greatest batsmen.

 

 

India's captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Dravid, the mentor

 

Several other Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to wish the former captain

 

Of course, there is the mandatory Virender Sehwag birthday wish

 

Sports Minister Vijay Goel had a fairly unique way of conveying his wishes – by posting a video of Dravid, the bowler

 

And then there were the Twitter stars who were at their tongue-in-cheek best, with the usual jokes about the 'Rahul' and 'The Wall'

 

