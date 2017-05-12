Halle ATP tournament: Roger Federer set to make his 15th appearance at event

Roger Federer is set to make his 15th appearance at Halle's ATP tournament next month in his bid to win the title for the ninth time, organisers said on Thursday.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner, currently ranked fourth in the world, has confirmed he will play at the grass-court tournament from 17-25 June – traditionally a warm-up for Wimbledon, which starts on 3 July.

It will be the 15th-time Swiss tennis legend Federer, 36, has played in Halle which he won for the eighth time in 2015.

"We are looking forward to Roger's return," said tournament director Ralf Weber.

"He has finally helped bring the tournament into a new dimension and made it even more popular worldwide."

Along with Federer, eight of the top 20 in the world will be in Halle including last year's beaten finalist Alexander Zverev, 20, who won the Munich clay-court ATP tournament last Sunday.