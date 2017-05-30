Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singhji Insaan nominated for Dronacharya Award by yoga federation

Soon Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singhji Insaan, the man more popularly known for movies like MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart and Jattu Engineer, could become a Dronacharya Award winner.

This, after the Yoga Federation of India (YFI) recommended his name for the prestigious award, handed to deserving coaches who have guided their wards to glory on the world stage.

YFI claimed that it had recommended Insaan to the sports ministry for producing ‘world champion yogis’, according to a report in The Indian Express, which quoted YFI president Ashok Kumar Agarwal saying that Singh’s trainees Neelam and Karamdeep won medals at the World and Asian Cups last year.

It must be noted that yoga was added to the ‘priority sports’ list nearly two years ago by the government before it reversed the decision due to issues in forming a federation and conducting national championships. The YFI, however, still claims it is recognised by the Indian Olympic Association on its website.

Apparently Insaan has also been recommended for the Lifetime Achievement Award, given on each occasion to two coaches who have produced ‘outstanding sportspersons’ over a period of 20 years.

Singh’s spokesperson Dr Aditya Insaan told The Indian Express: “The Shah Satnam Ji Foundation-run schools, colleges and institutions have made it to international podium finishes with only Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan as their mentor and Papa coach,” the spokesperson said. “Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Ashish Nehra, Praveen Kumar, Joginder Sharma and countless national level players have played tournaments here. And all of them were extremely happy to be here.”

A full list of the eligibility criteria for the Dronacharya Awards can be found here.

Over the last two years, Insaan has made a name for himself by starring in five movies in which he had donned multiple hats like director and script writer. By his own account he was also the choreographer, singer, music director, music composer, set designer, costume designer, screenplay writer, voice over artist, publicity designer, creative director, stuntman, makeup and hair designer, among other things, in his last couple of movies.

How that left him time to coach ‘world champion yogis’ is not yet known.