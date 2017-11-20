Grigor Dimitrov climbs to career-high third place in world ranking charts after win at ATP Finals

Paris: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov climbed to a career-high world ranking of third on Monday after landing his biggest title to date at the ATP Finals in London.

Dimitrov, 26, defeated David Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in Sunday's final at the O2 Arena to move up three places — behind only Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — after a breakthrough year featuring four titles.

Alexander Zverev dropped one spot to fourth after failing to advance past the round-robin stage in London, while Jack Sock, beaten by Dimitrov in the semi-finals, rose one place to eighth.

Goffin, who will spearhead Belgium's bid for a first Davis Cup title this weekend against France in Lille, clawed himself up to seventh after his run to the final.

Nadal remains at the summit despite withdrawing from the end-of-season finale with a knee injury after losing his opening match, while Federer trails the Spaniard by 1,040 points following his semi-final exit.

Nadal, who increased his Grand Slam haul to 16 with wins at this year's French and US Opens, had already sealed the year-end number one ranking for the fourth time -- after 2008, 2010 and 2013.

ATP rankings on 20 November:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,645 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 9,605

3. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 5,150 (+3)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,610 (-1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,015 (-1)

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,805 (-1)

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,775 (+1)

8. Jack Sock (USA) 3,165 (+1)

9. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3,150 (-2)

10. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,615