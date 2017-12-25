Gianluigi Buffon feels 'like a soldier' while playing for Juventus and Italy, ready to play 'even at 80'

Turin: Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon says he feels like a soldier while playing for his nation or club and he will play for them even at the age of 80, if required.

Buffon has figured 175 times for Italy and made 638 appearances for Juventus. He has also won the FIFA World Cup with his nation once and Serie A title with his club a stupendous 10 times.

He was to retire at the 2018 World Cup which would have been his record sixth appearance at the quadrennial football showpiece in Russia but Italy failed to qualify.

"I just don't know how to answer these (retirement) questions," the Italian was quoted as saying by goal.com on Sunday.

"Will I stop? Will I not stop? I feel like a soldier in the service of my club and my country. The big picture was always more important to me than my own. That's how I see my work.

The Italian, who was adjudged the Goalkeeper of the Year by FIFA this year also said he might stop playing football at a point but he will always be available for his nation or club.

"I am very likely to stop, but I am still available for Juventus and the national team.

"Even at 80, if suddenly no goalkeeper would be there, they should call me -- I would train briefly and then jump in," Buffon added.