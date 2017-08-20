German Cup: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig to face off in double header after second-round draw

Berlin: Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig twice in four days during October after Germany's top teams last season were thrown together in Sunday's German Cup second-round draw.

Leipzig will host Bayern on either 24 or 25 October in the cup before the teams play each other again in the league on Saturday, 28 October at Munich's Allianz Arena.

RB finished second to Bayern in the Bundesliga last season and kept Carlo Ancelotti's Bavarian giants off the top for three weeks last December before eventually finishing 15 points adrift.

Leipzig got their Bundesliga season off to a bad start on Saturday when they crashed 2-0 at Schalke, while defending champions Bayern opened with a 3-1 win at home to Leverkusen on Friday.

Cup holders Borussia Dortmund have been drawn against third-division side Magdeburg while the second-round draw has thrown up three other all-Bundesliga clashes.

Hertha Berlin will host Cologne, Werder Bremen are home to Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg will face Hanover 96 in a Lower-Saxony derby.